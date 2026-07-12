ETV Bharat / state

Hotels Flooded, Vehicles Swept Away As Flash Floods Ravage Parts Of Pahalgam

Anantnag: Flash floods triggered by intense rainfall swept through parts of the popular tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday evening.

The floods inundated several hotels and houses, washing away vehicles and forcing the rescue of tourists from flooded properties. Officials said no loss of life had been reported.

The incident occurred when the Amarnath Yatra was underway in Pahalgam. Authorities said the situation was being monitored closely and further action would be taken based on weather conditions.

As per officials, the flooding followed a spell of heavy rain, possibly caused by a localised cloudburst, over the forest areas of Awoora and Dehwathu between 6 pm and 9:30 pm. The sudden surge in the Awoora stream occurred between 8 pm and 9 pm, before the waters flowed into the Lidder Nallah at Batkoot.

The flash flood sent muddy water rushing into at least half a dozen hotels in the area, leaving guests stranded for a brief period before rescue teams and local authorities shifted them to safer accommodation.

Among the affected properties were The Pahalgam Shore, The Pahalgam Dayz, The Idyll and The Pahalgam Stag. Hotel premises were flooded, boundary walls collapsed in some locations, and several structures were damaged.

Floodwaters also entered residential areas, damaging several houses and household belongings. Residents rushed to move valuables to higher floors as water inundated ground-level rooms. Several cars and motorcycles parked near the stream were washed away in the sudden surge, adding to the damage caused by the flooding.