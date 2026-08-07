75% Leg Disability, 100% Loss Of Earning Capacity: J&K High Court Upholds Rs 52.29 Lakh Compensation For Amputee Driver
The court noted that the insurer had not specifically pleaded contributory negligence on the driver's part.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 10:39 PM IST
Srinagar: A driver who lost his right leg in a road accident can be treated as having 100 per cent loss of earning capacity when the injury leaves him unable to return to the only occupation he was pursuing, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh held on Friday.
The court's ruling came in the case of New India Assurance Co Ltd vs Parvaiz Ahmed Bhat and others, in which the insurer challenged a compensation award granted to Bhat by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Ramban.
Justice Rajnesh Oswal, in his 14-page judgement, upheld the tribunal's key finding that Bhat had suffered 100 per cent functional disability, even though a medical board had assessed his permanent disability at 75% of his right leg.
The distinction was central to the case. The medical evidence showed that Bhat had undergone an above-knee amputation and could no longer drive. Since driving was his occupation, the High Court held that the percentage of disability to the affected limb could not be mechanically applied to determine his loss of earning capacity.
The court partly allowed the insurance company's appeal on other grounds and reduced the compensation from Rs 52,79,945 to Rs 52,29,945. The 14-page judgment, reserved on July 21, was pronounced at Jammu on Aug. 7.
The case dates back to a road accident on September 16, 2018, at Gugava Pul, Gatampur, Janpad Kanpur Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. Bhat was driving truck No. HR 68B-0354 when it was involved in a collision with vehicle No. MH43Y-9530.
He suffered serious injuries to his head, chest and other parts of his body. His right leg was eventually amputated. Bhat later approached the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Ramban, under Sections 140 and 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act.
He told the tribunal that he worked as a driver and earned Rs 25,000 a month. He also claimed Rs 500 per trip, which he estimated at about Rs 5,000 a month, and Rs 10,000 a month from agricultural activities.
His claimed monthly income was therefore Rs 40,000. The tribunal did not accept the entire amount. It assessed his monthly income at Rs 15,000.
During the proceedings, Bhat examined himself along with Javed Ahmed, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Manzoor Ahmed and Dr Rafi. The insurance company examined Aman Ghai, its assistant manager.
On August 10, 2024, the tribunal awarded Bhat Rs 52,79,945, with interest at 7.5 per cent a year from the date of filing of the claim petition until realization. The insurer was directed to satisfy the award, with liberty to recover the amount from the driver or owner.
New India Assurance challenged the award before the High Court. The insurance company raised several objections. It argued that Bhat's contributory negligence had not been properly considered. It also questioned the tribunal's treatment of his functional disability as 100 per cent, pointing out that the medical board had assessed disability at 75 per cent of the right leg.
The insurer also challenged the monthly income of Rs 15,000 fixed by the tribunal. It argued that the applicable wage for a skilled worker under SRO 460 of 2017 was Rs 10,500.
The company further questioned the award of Rs 1 lakh towards future medical expenses and argued that the amounts granted for pain and suffering and loss of amenities were excessive. The High Court rejected most of these arguments.
The insurer argued that Bhat's own negligence could not be ruled out. The High Court found no basis for the contention.
Bhat and Javed Ahmed had stated that the accident occurred because of the rash and negligent driving of the driver of the vehicle. The insurance company did not produce a witness to rebut their evidence.
The court also noted that the insurer had not specifically pleaded contributory negligence on Bhat's part. Its argument was only that such negligence could not be ruled out.
Justice Oswal held: “Accordingly, there is no force in this contention of the appellant; as such, the same is rejected.”
The most important issue before the High Court was not simply how much of Bhat's leg had been medically disabled. It was what that injury meant for his ability to earn. Dr Rafi told the tribunal that Bhat had suffered an above-knee amputation of his right lower limb. The medical board had assessed his permanent disability at 75% of the affected limb.
But the evidence went further. Bhat was a driver. After the accident, he could no longer drive any vehicle. The doctor therefore assessed his functional disability at 100% after taking his occupation into account.
The High Court found that distinction decisive. It relied on the Supreme Court's ruling in Sarnam Singh vs Shriram General Insurance Co. Ltd. and others, which makes clear that physical disability must be considered in the context of the work performed by the injured person.
The Supreme Court observed: “In fact, any physical disability resulting from an accident has to be judged with reference to the nature of the work being performed by the person who suffered disability.”
The principle is important because the same physical injury can have very different consequences for different workers.
For someone employed at a desk, losing the use of a leg may not necessarily end their ability to work. For a driver, however, the loss of a leg can directly prevent the person from returning to the occupation that provided their livelihood.
The High Court also referred to a Supreme Court case involving a gunman whose right leg was amputated above the knee. The Supreme Court had upheld 100% loss of earning capacity in that case because the injury prevented him from performing his duties.
The High Court also relied on the Supreme Court's judgment in Raj Kumar vs. Ajay Kumar, which distinguishes between permanent physical disability and loss of earning capacity.
The Supreme Court has cautioned: “The Tribunal should not mechanically apply the percentage of permanent disability as the percentage of economic loss or loss of earning capacity.”
A disability certificate concerning one limb, therefore, does not automatically determine the percentage of loss of earning capacity. The tribunal must consider the person's occupation, the nature of the work performed before the accident and what the person can still do after the injury.
The High Court applied that principle to Bhat's case and said: “The assessment of functional disability must be determined on the basis of the impact of the injuries on the claimant's earning capacity and is not confined to the numerical percentage of permanent physical disability certified by the Medical Board.”
Because the evidence established that Bhat could no longer drive, the High Court found no reason to interfere with the tribunal's assessment of 100 per cent functional disability. The insurer's challenge on this issue was rejected.
The High Court also referred to the Supreme Court's decision in M Paramesh vs VRL Logistics Ltd. and another. In that case, the Supreme Court considered the effect of amputation on a worker's ability to continue his occupation as a mason.
The J&K High Court relied on the broader principle that functional disability must be assessed by looking at the injury's actual impact on the person's livelihood. In Bhat's case, that meant looking beyond the 75 per cent disability recorded for the affected limb.
The insurer also challenged the tribunal's assessment of Bhat's income at Rs 15,000 a month. Bhat had claimed a much higher income of Rs 40,000. The High Court noted that the tribunal had already reduced the claimed amount and fixed his monthly income at Rs 15,000.
Bhat had also stated that he was the sole breadwinner of his family and had four minor children, two sons and two daughters. His income statement was corroborated by PW Manzoor Ahmed.
The High Court found the tribunal's assessment reasonable and rejected the insurer's argument. “As such, there is no force in this contention too; the same is rejected,” the court said. The insurance company did succeed on one issue.
The tribunal had awarded Rs 1 lakh towards future medical expenses. The High Court found that there was no evidence supporting the award under that head. It also noted that the tribunal had separately awarded Rs 5 lakh for an artificial limb.
The court held: “This Court is of the considered view that the compensation of Rs. 1.00 lac granted under the head of future medical expenses could not have been granted by the learned Tribunal.”
But the finding did not mean that the final award had to be reduced by Rs 1 lakh. The High Court found that the Rs 1 lakh future medical expense amount had not actually been included in the tribunal's final calculation. Instead, the final reduction arose from a separate arithmetic error. The High Court examined the tribunal's calculations and found an error of Rs 50,000.
The tribunal had awarded Rs 95,945 towards medical expenses. It had also awarded Rs 50,000 each towards attendant charges, transportation and special diet, besides Rs 1 lakh towards future medical expenses. Those figures added up to Rs 3,45,945. However, while calculating the final compensation, the tribunal had taken the corresponding amount as Rs 2,95,945.
The difference was Rs 50,000. The High Court therefore modified the award by that amount. It also upheld the tribunal's use of a 17 multiplier and the addition of 40 per cent towards future prospects. After the modification, the High Court fixed the total compensation at Rs 52,29,945. The largest component, Rs 42,84,000, was for loss of future earnings.
The court retained Rs 2,45,945 towards medical expenses, attendant charges, transportation and diet. It also retained Rs 5 lakh for the artificial limb. Another Rs 1 lakh was awarded for pain, suffering and trauma, while Rs 1 lakh was retained for loss of amenities of life and expectation of life.
The court did not disturb the core compensation for loss of future earnings. That part of the award reflected its finding that Bhat's functional disability was effectively 100% in relation to his work as a driver.
The High Court said the remaining terms and conditions of the tribunal's award would continue to operate, including the direction concerning interest. Any excess amount deposited with the court registry was ordered to be released to the insurance company.
The balance compensation, along with interest, is to be released to Bhat after his identification by counsel and payment of court fee as required under the original award.
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