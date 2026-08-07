ETV Bharat / state

75% Leg Disability, 100% Loss Of Earning Capacity: J&K High Court Upholds Rs 52.29 Lakh Compensation For Amputee Driver

Srinagar: A driver who lost his right leg in a road accident can be treated as having 100 per cent loss of earning capacity when the injury leaves him unable to return to the only occupation he was pursuing, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh held on Friday.

The court's ruling came in the case of New India Assurance Co Ltd vs Parvaiz Ahmed Bhat and others, in which the insurer challenged a compensation award granted to Bhat by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Ramban.

Justice Rajnesh Oswal, in his 14-page judgement, upheld the tribunal's key finding that Bhat had suffered 100 per cent functional disability, even though a medical board had assessed his permanent disability at 75% of his right leg.

The distinction was central to the case. The medical evidence showed that Bhat had undergone an above-knee amputation and could no longer drive. Since driving was his occupation, the High Court held that the percentage of disability to the affected limb could not be mechanically applied to determine his loss of earning capacity.

The court partly allowed the insurance company's appeal on other grounds and reduced the compensation from Rs 52,79,945 to Rs 52,29,945. The 14-page judgment, reserved on July 21, was pronounced at Jammu on Aug. 7.

The case dates back to a road accident on September 16, 2018, at Gugava Pul, Gatampur, Janpad Kanpur Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. Bhat was driving truck No. HR 68B-0354 when it was involved in a collision with vehicle No. MH43Y-9530.

He suffered serious injuries to his head, chest and other parts of his body. His right leg was eventually amputated. Bhat later approached the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Ramban, under Sections 140 and 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

He told the tribunal that he worked as a driver and earned Rs 25,000 a month. He also claimed Rs 500 per trip, which he estimated at about Rs 5,000 a month, and Rs 10,000 a month from agricultural activities.

His claimed monthly income was therefore Rs 40,000. The tribunal did not accept the entire amount. It assessed his monthly income at Rs 15,000.

During the proceedings, Bhat examined himself along with Javed Ahmed, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Manzoor Ahmed and Dr Rafi. The insurance company examined Aman Ghai, its assistant manager.

On August 10, 2024, the tribunal awarded Bhat Rs 52,79,945, with interest at 7.5 per cent a year from the date of filing of the claim petition until realization. The insurer was directed to satisfy the award, with liberty to recover the amount from the driver or owner.

New India Assurance challenged the award before the High Court. The insurance company raised several objections. It argued that Bhat's contributory negligence had not been properly considered. It also questioned the tribunal's treatment of his functional disability as 100 per cent, pointing out that the medical board had assessed disability at 75 per cent of the right leg.

The insurer also challenged the monthly income of Rs 15,000 fixed by the tribunal. It argued that the applicable wage for a skilled worker under SRO 460 of 2017 was Rs 10,500.

The company further questioned the award of Rs 1 lakh towards future medical expenses and argued that the amounts granted for pain and suffering and loss of amenities were excessive. The High Court rejected most of these arguments.

The insurer argued that Bhat's own negligence could not be ruled out. The High Court found no basis for the contention.

Bhat and Javed Ahmed had stated that the accident occurred because of the rash and negligent driving of the driver of the vehicle. The insurance company did not produce a witness to rebut their evidence.

The court also noted that the insurer had not specifically pleaded contributory negligence on Bhat's part. Its argument was only that such negligence could not be ruled out.

Justice Oswal held: “Accordingly, there is no force in this contention of the appellant; as such, the same is rejected.”

The most important issue before the High Court was not simply how much of Bhat's leg had been medically disabled. It was what that injury meant for his ability to earn. Dr Rafi told the tribunal that Bhat had suffered an above-knee amputation of his right lower limb. The medical board had assessed his permanent disability at 75% of the affected limb.

But the evidence went further. Bhat was a driver. After the accident, he could no longer drive any vehicle. The doctor therefore assessed his functional disability at 100% after taking his occupation into account.

The High Court found that distinction decisive. It relied on the Supreme Court's ruling in Sarnam Singh vs Shriram General Insurance Co. Ltd. and others, which makes clear that physical disability must be considered in the context of the work performed by the injured person.

The Supreme Court observed: “In fact, any physical disability resulting from an accident has to be judged with reference to the nature of the work being performed by the person who suffered disability.”