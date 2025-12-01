Jammu Kashmir High Court Upholds Life Sentence For Man, Paramour In Wife’s Murder
The court said the prosecution had “succeeded in proving that appellants have conspired with each other to kill the deceased" to sustain their extramarital affair.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 1, 2025 at 4:09 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has upheld the life imprisonment of Arvind Verma and his lover in the 2011 murder of Verma’s wife during the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi yatra. The court said the prosecution had established a “complete chain of circumstances” that proved the duo’s guilt.
A division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Rajesh Sekhri dismissed the criminal appeal filed by the two convicts (Verma and his lover), who were sentenced by the Principal Sessions Judge, Reasi, in 2018 for offences under Sections 302, 201 and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).
In a 34-page judgement, Justice Sekhri, writing for the bench, said the prosecution had “succeeded in proving that appellants have conspired with each other to kill the deceased with a view to getting rid of the deceased to sustain their extramarital affair.”
The case dates back to March 2011, when staff at Prashar Guest House in Katra discovered Shoba Verma, then in her early 30s, lying dead in Room 110 with her throat slit. She had checked in two days earlier with another woman who fled after locking the room from the outside. The management of the guesthouse, in their testimony, had claimed that they had initially thought that the women had gone for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi yatra and had not returned.
Guesthouse owner Ajay Prashar told investigators he peeped through the ventilator and saw the body on the bed. Police broke open the door and launched a murder probe. The body remained unidentified for 72 hours until Shoba's brother recognised her from police-circulated pamphlets.
Prosecutors said Arvind Verma had an extramarital relationship with the co-accused for nearly seven years and viewed his wife as an obstacle. Shoba and the co-accused travelled together to Katra after being sent on a pilgrimage by her husband.
The High Court, while endorsing the trial court's findings, said that the co-accused booked the room in the guesthouse under a false name (Shalu), administered sedatives to Shoba, and slit her throat before escaping. The bench also agreed that the "last seen together" principle applied, noting that Shoba was last in the exclusive company of the co-accused, who failed to offer any explanation for the death. "...the co-accused, being an inmate of the said room, where the deceased was found murdered, cannot be allowed to get away by maintaining silence," the bench pointed out.
While the appellants argued that the case relied on weak circumstantial evidence and flawed identification, and that CCTV footage lacked the legally required certification. The court, while acknowledging that the CCTV evidence was inadmissible, held that eyewitness testimony, particularly from guesthouse employees who interacted with the women, was credible and consistent.
Meanwhile, the judgment notes that the investigators travelled to Uttar Pradesh, where they visited the family home of the deceased in Janakpur and recorded statements from relatives during the probe.
It adds that both appellants were traced and arrested in the same state, where key evidence and documents were also recovered as part of the investigation.
While the handwriting expert's testimony about the guesthouse register was treated cautiously, the bench said independent witnesses had already proved that the co-accused made a false entry.
On Arvind's conduct, the court noted inconsistencies in his claim about filing a missing-person report. "A husband whose wife had gone missing would have gone wild and immediately approached the police station for the search of his wife," the judge observed, adding that his delayed actions "give rise to the only inference" of concealment.
The court said strained marital relations were corroborated by Shoba's brothers and the priest who performed the couple's wedding rituals. The judges held that the illicit relationship between the two convicts and their behaviour before and after the incident clearly indicated conspiracy.
Despite condemning the brutality of the killing, the High Court upheld the imprisonment rather than converting it to a death sentence. "If we recall the manner in which the life of the deceased has been taken away by none other than her husband and his paramour... the common man without any hesitation would propose a death sentence," the court noted. But it added that the case did not meet the threshold of "rarest of the rare" required for capital punishment.
Finding "no illegality, much less perversity" in the 2018 judgement, the High Court dismissed the appeal and ordered that the convicts continue serving their life terms.
Also Read