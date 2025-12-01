ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir High Court Upholds Life Sentence For Man, Paramour In Wife’s Murder

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has upheld the life imprisonment of Arvind Verma and his lover in the 2011 murder of Verma’s wife during the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi yatra. The court said the prosecution had established a “complete chain of circumstances” that proved the duo’s guilt.

A division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Rajesh Sekhri dismissed the criminal appeal filed by the two convicts (Verma and his lover), who were sentenced by the Principal Sessions Judge, Reasi, in 2018 for offences under Sections 302, 201 and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

In a 34-page judgement, Justice Sekhri, writing for the bench, said the prosecution had “succeeded in proving that appellants have conspired with each other to kill the deceased with a view to getting rid of the deceased to sustain their extramarital affair.”

The case dates back to March 2011, when staff at Prashar Guest House in Katra discovered Shoba Verma, then in her early 30s, lying dead in Room 110 with her throat slit. She had checked in two days earlier with another woman who fled after locking the room from the outside. The management of the guesthouse, in their testimony, had claimed that they had initially thought that the women had gone for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi yatra and had not returned.

Guesthouse owner Ajay Prashar told investigators he peeped through the ventilator and saw the body on the bed. Police broke open the door and launched a murder probe. The body remained unidentified for 72 hours until Shoba's brother recognised her from police-circulated pamphlets.

Prosecutors said Arvind Verma had an extramarital relationship with the co-accused for nearly seven years and viewed his wife as an obstacle. Shoba and the co-accused travelled together to Katra after being sent on a pilgrimage by her husband.

The High Court, while endorsing the trial court's findings, said that the co-accused booked the room in the guesthouse under a false name (Shalu), administered sedatives to Shoba, and slit her throat before escaping. The bench also agreed that the "last seen together" principle applied, noting that Shoba was last in the exclusive company of the co-accused, who failed to offer any explanation for the death. "...the co-accused, being an inmate of the said room, where the deceased was found murdered, cannot be allowed to get away by maintaining silence," the bench pointed out.

While the appellants argued that the case relied on weak circumstantial evidence and flawed identification, and that CCTV footage lacked the legally required certification. The court, while acknowledging that the CCTV evidence was inadmissible, held that eyewitness testimony, particularly from guesthouse employees who interacted with the women, was credible and consistent.