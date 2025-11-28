ETV Bharat / state

Suspicion Is No Proof: Jammu Kashmir High Court Upholds Acquittal In 2006 Shopian Murder Case

Srinagar: While upholding the acquittal of two Shopian residents accused of killing a villager in 2006, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh dismissed a nearly decade-and-a-half-old state appeal.

The bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar, while pronouncing the judgment in CRAA 26/2011, ruled that the prosecution had failed to present trustworthy evidence and that the trial court's conclusions were legally sound.

The appeal, filed by the State of Jammu and Kashmir, challenged a 2011 judgment of the Sessions Judge, Shopian, which had acquitted Muzaffar Ahmad Malik and Mohammad Ishaq Paul of charges under Sections 302 and 201 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and Section 7/27 of the Arms Act.

The case stemmed from the killing of Nazir Ahmad Wani, who was shot on September 24, 2006. The initial FIR at Police Station Zainapora had been lodged against armed individuals with automatic weapons.

The division bench, in its 10-page order, noted that although the prosecution later claimed that Malik had personally called the deceased out of his home before shooting him, this detail did not appear in the FIR or in statements given at the earliest opportunity.

After examining the statement of the deceased's brother, Farooq Ahmad Wani (PW-1), the bench said, “It raises a serious doubt on the veracity of the testimony...if the witness had truly identified the assailant, it would have been natural for him to disclose this to the police at the earliest opportunity, which did not happen.

“The state argued that the deceased had earlier questioned “what wrong he had done to respondent No. 1 (Malik)” while being taken to the hospital, which the prosecution claimed amounted to an incriminating dying declaration. But the bench found that the alleged declaration was never proven independently and was contradicted by other witness statements.

The court observed that despite the arrest of the two accused in May 2007, the weapon of offence was never recovered. Three AK-47 cartridge cases seized from the scene were also never sent for forensic analysis. “During the investigation, three AK-47 cartridge cases were recovered from the scene of the occurrence and were seized as incriminating evidence. The accused were subsequently arrested and are stated to have admitted their involvement in the killing of the deceased; however, the weapon of offence could not be recovered as it had been destroyed.”

The judgment records that “the Investigating Officer alone stated that they were from an AK-47 rifle, without any corroborating expert evidence."