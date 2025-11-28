Suspicion Is No Proof: Jammu Kashmir High Court Upholds Acquittal In 2006 Shopian Murder Case
JK High Court dismisses state appeal in 2006 Shopian murder case, citing unreliable prosecution evidence and contradictory witness statements
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : November 28, 2025 at 6:24 PM IST
Srinagar: While upholding the acquittal of two Shopian residents accused of killing a villager in 2006, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh dismissed a nearly decade-and-a-half-old state appeal.
The bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar, while pronouncing the judgment in CRAA 26/2011, ruled that the prosecution had failed to present trustworthy evidence and that the trial court's conclusions were legally sound.
The appeal, filed by the State of Jammu and Kashmir, challenged a 2011 judgment of the Sessions Judge, Shopian, which had acquitted Muzaffar Ahmad Malik and Mohammad Ishaq Paul of charges under Sections 302 and 201 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and Section 7/27 of the Arms Act.
The case stemmed from the killing of Nazir Ahmad Wani, who was shot on September 24, 2006. The initial FIR at Police Station Zainapora had been lodged against armed individuals with automatic weapons.
The division bench, in its 10-page order, noted that although the prosecution later claimed that Malik had personally called the deceased out of his home before shooting him, this detail did not appear in the FIR or in statements given at the earliest opportunity.
After examining the statement of the deceased's brother, Farooq Ahmad Wani (PW-1), the bench said, “It raises a serious doubt on the veracity of the testimony...if the witness had truly identified the assailant, it would have been natural for him to disclose this to the police at the earliest opportunity, which did not happen.
“The state argued that the deceased had earlier questioned “what wrong he had done to respondent No. 1 (Malik)” while being taken to the hospital, which the prosecution claimed amounted to an incriminating dying declaration. But the bench found that the alleged declaration was never proven independently and was contradicted by other witness statements.
The court observed that despite the arrest of the two accused in May 2007, the weapon of offence was never recovered. Three AK-47 cartridge cases seized from the scene were also never sent for forensic analysis. “During the investigation, three AK-47 cartridge cases were recovered from the scene of the occurrence and were seized as incriminating evidence. The accused were subsequently arrested and are stated to have admitted their involvement in the killing of the deceased; however, the weapon of offence could not be recovered as it had been destroyed.”
The judgment records that “the Investigating Officer alone stated that they were from an AK-47 rifle, without any corroborating expert evidence."
Key prosecution witnesses, including the deceased's widow, Saja, turned hostile during the trial. Several relatives who were listed as material witnesses either denied knowledge of the incident or gave contradictory versions.
The bench noted that “the prosecution witnesses have rendered inconsistent and mutually contradictory statements.” It said that even if there had been suspicions regarding Malik, the absence of a Test Identification Parade and the fact that the alleged assailants were wearing pherans during nighttime weakened the prosecution's theory.
A significant factor strengthening the defence was the ex-gratia verification report prepared by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Pulwama, within three months of the incident. In that report, the SSP concluded that Nazir Ahmad Wani had been killed by “unknown militants”.
The court held that the contemporaneous police record strongly contradicted the prosecution's later attempt to implicate the respondents. "The entire chain of circumstances, as it stands, points towards the deceased having been killed by unknown militants,” the bench observed.
The prosecution had argued that Malik was angered over the deceased's second marriage, claiming that the first marriage to Saja had been childless and that Malik, allegedly a militant and a relative of the widow, resented the remarriage. But the court said no credible evidence supported this motive.
Saja (PW-7), the widow herself, did not support the prosecution at all. Her testimony, the court said, undermined the state's theory. After reviewing the trial record and the state's arguments, the High Court concluded that the Sessions Judge had conducted a “meticulous” examination of the evidence and arrived at a reasonable view.
“Suspicion, however strong, cannot take the place of proof,” Justice Parihar wrote for the bench. "When the prosecution's evidence is shaky, contradictory, and unreliable, the defence version necessarily gains strength.”
Finding “no perversity or legal infirmity” in the 2011 acquittal, the court dismissed the state's appeal. "The appeal is accordingly dismissed.”
