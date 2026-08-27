Jammu Kashmir HC Stays Proceedings Against Politician Hashim Qureshi, Citing 'Interim Indulgence’
The case stems from an FIR registered at Police Station Nishat under various sections of BNS, with the chargesheet pending before the Special Mobile Magistrate.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : August 27, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday stayed proceedings against politician Hashim Qureshi on a criminal challan. The case stems from an FIR registered at Police Station Nishat in Srinagar. The court has observed that “a case for grant of interim indulgence is made out.”
In a four-page order, Justice Sanjay Dhar directed that “the proceedings in the impugned challan pending before the court of learned trial Magistrate shall remain stayed.”
The case deals with alleged offences under Sections 126(2), 115(2), 351(2), 324(4), 329(3) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The chargesheet is stated to be pending before the court of the Special Mobile Magistrate, PT & E, Srinagar.
According to the petitioner's case recorded in the High Court order, the criminal proceedings stem from an underlying civil dispute between Qureshi and another respondent.
Meanwhile, senior advocate Syed Faisal Qadri, appearing for Qureshi with Advocate Numan Malik, argued that a civil court had passed a restraint order against respondent number 2 on April 3. The order was stated to have been in force on the date of the alleged occurrence.
The petitioner, who has served as chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Democratic Liberation Party (JKDLP), claimed that despite the restraint order, respondent number 2 attempted to enter property in his possession. Qureshi subsequently approached the civil court seeking action under Order XXXIX Rule 2-A of the Code of Civil Procedure.
The petitioner’s counsel argued that the criminal case was lodged as a counterblast to that application.
The order records the submission that the FIR and charge sheet were “absolutely false and frivolous.” Counsel also argued that the material accompanying the charge sheet itself showed that respondent number 2 was attempting to enter the petitioner's property. On that basis, the petitioner contended that the allegations could not constitute criminal trespass by him.
After considering the submissions and the material on record, Justice Dhar noted, Having heard learned Senior Counsel for the petitioners and having perused the material on record, a case for grant of interim indulgence is made out.”
The court then issued notice to the respondents. Notice to respondent number 1, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, was directed to be served through Maha Majeed, assisting counsel to Mohsin Qadiri, Senior Additional Advocate General. The petitioner's counsel was directed to furnish a copy of the petition to the assisting counsel, who may file a response by the next date of hearing.
Notice to respondent number 2 was ordered through the concerned police station.
The High Court also directed that a Xerox copy of the challan be summoned from the trial Magistrate.
The court fixed the matter for further hearing on October 5, 2026. The stay granted by the High Court is an interim order and does not amount to a final decision on the allegations contained in the FIR or the charge sheet.
In a separate procedural order, the court also allowed CrlM number 1536/2026 and dispensed with the requirement of filing a certified copy of charge sheet number 24/2026 dated June 18, 2026 at this stage. The petitioner has been directed to file the certified copy within two weeks.
Also Read