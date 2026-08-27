ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir HC Stays Proceedings Against Politician Hashim Qureshi, Citing 'Interim Indulgence’

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday stayed proceedings against politician Hashim Qureshi on a criminal challan. The case stems from an FIR registered at Police Station Nishat in Srinagar. The court has observed that “a case for grant of interim indulgence is made out.”

In a four-page order, Justice Sanjay Dhar directed that “the proceedings in the impugned challan pending before the court of learned trial Magistrate shall remain stayed.”

The case deals with alleged offences under Sections 126(2), 115(2), 351(2), 324(4), 329(3) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The chargesheet is stated to be pending before the court of the Special Mobile Magistrate, PT & E, Srinagar.

​According to the petitioner's case recorded in the High Court order, the criminal proceedings stem from an underlying civil dispute between Qureshi and another respondent.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Syed Faisal Qadri, appearing for Qureshi with Advocate Numan Malik, argued that a civil court had passed a restraint order against respondent number 2 on April 3. The order was stated to have been in force on the date of the alleged occurrence.

The petitioner, who has served as chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Democratic Liberation Party (JKDLP), claimed that despite the restraint order, respondent number 2 attempted to enter property in his possession. Qureshi subsequently approached the civil court seeking action under Order XXXIX Rule 2-A of the Code of Civil Procedure.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the criminal case was lodged as a counterblast to that application.