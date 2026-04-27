ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir High Court Quashes Detention Of AAP MLA Under Public Safety Act

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday quashed the Public Safety Act (PSA) detention of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik, granting major relief to the legislator who had been lodged in preventive custody since September last year.

Malik's counsel, Appu Singh Salathia, told ETV Bharat that the PSA has been quashed by the court and "it was justice delivered by the court".

Malik, who heads the AAP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit, was arrested on September 8 last year under the stringent PSA for allegedly acting in a manner prejudicial to public order. He was later lodged in the Kathua district jail.