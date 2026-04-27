Jammu Kashmir High Court Quashes Detention Of AAP MLA Under Public Safety Act
On September 24 last year, Malik moved the High Court, contesting the legality of his detention and seeking compensation of Rs 5 crore
Published : April 27, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday quashed the Public Safety Act (PSA) detention of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik, granting major relief to the legislator who had been lodged in preventive custody since September last year.
Malik's counsel, Appu Singh Salathia, told ETV Bharat that the PSA has been quashed by the court and "it was justice delivered by the court".
Malik, who heads the AAP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit, was arrested on September 8 last year under the stringent PSA for allegedly acting in a manner prejudicial to public order. He was later lodged in the Kathua district jail.
On September 24, Malik moved the High Court with a habeas corpus plea, contesting the legality of his detention and seeking compensation of Rs 5 crore. In his petition, he has argued that his detention was unlawful and sought his immediate release along with monetary relief.
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