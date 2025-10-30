ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir High Court Quashes 'Biased' Report Against Decorated CRPF Officer Who Flagged Corruption In His Unit

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed the adverse Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR) of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer, observing that his superiors acted with “extreme bias” and vindictiveness” after he protested alleged corruption in his unit.

Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, while pronouncing the verdict in WP(C) No. 1607/2023, directed the authorities to expunge the adverse remarks in the 2018–19 APAR of Vikas Choudhary, 44, Second-in-Command (IRLA 5278), Range Headquarters, CRPF Hiranagar, Jammu and Kashmir, and to convene a review Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) to consider his case for promotion if his juniors have already been elevated.

The court also took note that a Court of Inquiry had been ordered by the CRPF itself against Commandant Manish Kumar Meena, under whom Choudhary had served, for alleged irregularities and malpractices between 2017 and 2020.

In his 20-page judgment, Justice Chowdhary wrote: “There is no hesitation to hold that the memos with regard to advisories/warnings had been created merely to justify the adverse report of the Reporting Officer. This Court is, thus, compelled to observe that the Reporting Officer as Commandant 62nd Bn. had acted with extreme bias and had even proceeded to prepare documents/memos with the same objective to ruin the career of the petitioner who had been deprived of the promotion that he deserved.”

“Instead of demonstrating leadership, guide and mentor for the subordinate officers, the superior officers have conducted themselves with vindictiveness and malice towards the petitioner,” he added.

Choudhary, a decorated CRPF officer awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry, had challenged the “Good” grading and adverse remarks recorded in his 2018–19 APAR, alleging that the evaluation was tainted by bias and personal hostility from his then superior officers, Commandant Manish Kumar Meena and Deputy Inspector General S.K. Mishra, while he was posted with the 62 Battalion CRPF at Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh.

According to his petition, he had refused to be part of “corrupt and improper practices” allegedly indulged in by the two officers. As retaliation, he said, his APARs were downgraded to “Good,” a rating below the benchmark required for promotion.

His representations challenging the adverse remarks were rejected through orders dated February 15, 2021, and September 21, 2022, issued by the CRPF’s Central Zone headquarters in Kolkata.

Justice Chowdhary detailed that the officer’s APARs for later periods, once the same superiors were transferred, were graded as “Outstanding” and “Very Good,” which “amply established” that the earlier downgrading was rooted in personal hostility.

The judge held: “From the aforesaid facts, it has been amply established that the Reporting and the Reviewing Officers of the APARs of the petitioner were hostile towards him and, as such, the recording of APARs against the petitioner was actuated with mala fides so as to revenge the complaints of the corrupt/malpractices carried out at the formation of 62 Bn. CRPF...the department had admitted that the reporting officer was having malafide, biased intentions against the petitioner and upgraded the adverse APAR awarded to the petitioner”.

The High Court cited an office order dated March 28, 2025, issued by the CRPF authorities, which directed a Court of Inquiry against Commandant Manish Kumar Meena “for the malpractices against him from the years 2017–18 to 2019–20.”