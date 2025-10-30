Jammu Kashmir High Court Quashes 'Biased' Report Against Decorated CRPF Officer Who Flagged Corruption In His Unit
Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary said the superior officers had conducted themselves with vindictiveness and malice towards the petitioner.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 30, 2025 at 1:09 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed the adverse Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR) of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer, observing that his superiors acted with “extreme bias” and vindictiveness” after he protested alleged corruption in his unit.
Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, while pronouncing the verdict in WP(C) No. 1607/2023, directed the authorities to expunge the adverse remarks in the 2018–19 APAR of Vikas Choudhary, 44, Second-in-Command (IRLA 5278), Range Headquarters, CRPF Hiranagar, Jammu and Kashmir, and to convene a review Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) to consider his case for promotion if his juniors have already been elevated.
The court also took note that a Court of Inquiry had been ordered by the CRPF itself against Commandant Manish Kumar Meena, under whom Choudhary had served, for alleged irregularities and malpractices between 2017 and 2020.
In his 20-page judgment, Justice Chowdhary wrote: “There is no hesitation to hold that the memos with regard to advisories/warnings had been created merely to justify the adverse report of the Reporting Officer. This Court is, thus, compelled to observe that the Reporting Officer as Commandant 62nd Bn. had acted with extreme bias and had even proceeded to prepare documents/memos with the same objective to ruin the career of the petitioner who had been deprived of the promotion that he deserved.”
“Instead of demonstrating leadership, guide and mentor for the subordinate officers, the superior officers have conducted themselves with vindictiveness and malice towards the petitioner,” he added.
Choudhary, a decorated CRPF officer awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry, had challenged the “Good” grading and adverse remarks recorded in his 2018–19 APAR, alleging that the evaluation was tainted by bias and personal hostility from his then superior officers, Commandant Manish Kumar Meena and Deputy Inspector General S.K. Mishra, while he was posted with the 62 Battalion CRPF at Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh.
According to his petition, he had refused to be part of “corrupt and improper practices” allegedly indulged in by the two officers. As retaliation, he said, his APARs were downgraded to “Good,” a rating below the benchmark required for promotion.
His representations challenging the adverse remarks were rejected through orders dated February 15, 2021, and September 21, 2022, issued by the CRPF’s Central Zone headquarters in Kolkata.
Justice Chowdhary detailed that the officer’s APARs for later periods, once the same superiors were transferred, were graded as “Outstanding” and “Very Good,” which “amply established” that the earlier downgrading was rooted in personal hostility.
The judge held: “From the aforesaid facts, it has been amply established that the Reporting and the Reviewing Officers of the APARs of the petitioner were hostile towards him and, as such, the recording of APARs against the petitioner was actuated with mala fides so as to revenge the complaints of the corrupt/malpractices carried out at the formation of 62 Bn. CRPF...the department had admitted that the reporting officer was having malafide, biased intentions against the petitioner and upgraded the adverse APAR awarded to the petitioner”.
The High Court cited an office order dated March 28, 2025, issued by the CRPF authorities, which directed a Court of Inquiry against Commandant Manish Kumar Meena “for the malpractices against him from the years 2017–18 to 2019–20.”
Justice Chowdhary observed that the issuance of this order had not been disputed by government counsel and “clearly indicates that the concerns raised by the petitioner by his protests and written complaints with regard to corrupt and malpractices by his Commanding Officer Meena were found to be correct by the authorities later on, so as to order the Court of Inquiry against him.”
The court, however, declined to recommend further disciplinary measures, noting, “Since a Court of Inquiry is already ordered by the respondents against the Commandant, Manish Kumar Meena, this Court refrains itself from recommending any other action against him.”
Justice Chowdhary further noted multiple procedural lapses. The Inspector General who accepted the 2018–19 APAR had observed the petitioner's work for only 44 days, “well short of the mandatory requirement of 90 days.”
Quoting Standing Order No. 04 of 2015 issued by the CRPF, the judge said, “An officer must have supervised the work of the subordinate for a minimum of 90 days before recording or accepting his APARs... despite this clear statutory bar, he proceeded to accept the APARs of the petitioner; that this is not a mere irregularity but goes to the very root of jurisdiction.”
The court also found that the APAR was endorsed with perfunctory remarks like “I agree” without reasoning, violating Clause 3.19 of the Standing Order.
“The purpose of this clause is to ensure application of mind, and to require that reasons are recorded when agreeing with or differing from the reporting officer. In the instant case, both the reviewing and accepting authorities have simply written ‘I agree’ with the assessment... without disclosing any reasons whatsoever,” the judge observed.
Additionally, the representation filed by Choudhary on November 10, 2019 was rejected after more than 13 months, far beyond the 30-day limit prescribed under Clause 13(vi).
“The rejection order without adverting to the grounds taken by the petitioner is non-speaking, passed mechanically, and violative of principles of natural justice,” the judgment stated.
Justice Chowdhary noted that the petitioner’s professional record and commendations contradicted the adverse evaluation.
“During the very same year 2018-19, the petitioner was being formally commended at the highest levels of CRPF; he received appreciation certificates from the DIG, the IG, and was awarded the DG’s Commendation Disc for ensuring peaceful conduct of elections.”
He concluded that the “adverse remarks actuated with malice, therefore deserve to be quashed.”
The High Court ultimately allowed the writ petition, ordering: “The Court finds no justification in the adverse remarks in the APARs of the year 2018-19 and direct that those be expunged. A direction is issued to the respondents to conduct a review DPC to consider the case of the petitioner for next promotion if his junior has already been promoted and if so found fit to grant him the promotion from the date his immediate junior was promoted, with all consequential benefits.”
