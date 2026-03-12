Jammu Kashmir High Court Orders Probe After 19-Year-Old Girl Rescued From Alleged Exploitation
Jammu and Kashmir High Court orders wider probe after a 19-year-old sought protection over marriage with a 46-year-old man, raising concern about possible exploitation networks.
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered wider scrutiny into the circumstances under which a 19-year-old girl approached the court seeking protection after allegedly marrying a 46-year-old man.
While hearing the matter at Srinagar, Justice Rahul Bharti warned that the case may point to a larger pattern of exploitation of vulnerable young women.
Hearing a petition in WP(C) 200/2026, Justice Bharti said the matter raised “far-reaching legal implications” and should not be treated as a routine custody dispute.
“This case has far-reaching legal implications which need to be fully attended to and addressed by this Court rather than treating it as a one-off case and dispose it like a mere ritual of restoring the custody of the petitioner to her mother,” the judge said in his order dated February 17, 2026.
The case came to the court’s attention when the 19-year-old girl appeared in person along with the 46-year-old man, claiming to have married him and seeking protection. Concerned about her mental condition and circumstances, the court ordered that she be taken into protective custody and placed at the Open Shelter for Girls in Nowgam.
Justice Bharti later noted that the court’s intervention may have prevented serious harm.
“A moment of vigil on the part of this Court being able to prevent the life of a 19-year-old girl from going to waste, is the best opening for this order as the sequence of events preceding this date of proceedings has been able to establish,” the judge observed.
During the latest hearing, the girl was produced before the court from the shelter home by police officials. Her mother also appeared in person and admitted lapses in parental supervision.
The court ultimately ordered restoration of the girl’s custody to her mother but directed police to ensure their safe return to their native place.
Justice Bharti directed a woman police officer to escort the mother and daughter to public transport and record details of the vehicle and driver to confirm their safe journey home.
The High Court said the case raised serious questions about possible organised exploitation of young girls.
“In addition, the role of the religious preacher/moulvi, by whose reference the alleged Nikahnama dated 14.11.2025 produced before the court, also needs to be thoroughly scanned as to whether there is a criminal racket going on with respect to alluring young and gullible girls like the petitioner by self proclaimed peers and tantriks (sorcerers) having a predatory presence and play in the society,” Justice Bharti said.
The judge directed that the case will continue as suo motu proceedings so that broader issues relating to the safety of young women can be examined.
The court also questioned the conduct of the lawyer who filed the petition on behalf of the couple and ordered that he be summoned. “The role of the advocate purportedly representing the petitioners needs to be seriously brought under the scanner,” the court said.
The Registrar Judicial was directed to issue notice to advocate Zafar Iqbal and secure his personal appearance before the court. Justice Bharti warned that coercive measures may be taken if he avoids service of the notice.
“This Court makes it clear that in the event of Zafar Iqbal, Advocate evading or avoiding service of notice to him directed to be issued for his personal appearance, this Court shall be constrained to take coercive measures for securing his presence,” the judge said.
The High Court also directed authorities to provide psychological support to the girl and ensure her safety. Officials from the One Stop Centre for Women in Bandipora were instructed to arrange counselling services, while the Senior Superintendent of Police in Bandipora was ordered to ensure the protection of the girl and her mother.
The court said authorities must ensure the two are not subjected to any harm from the man involved in the alleged marriage or anyone acting on his behalf.
Earlier in the proceedings, the High Court had also expressed concern over the absence of a woman police officer at the Srinagar High Court premises when the girl first appeared before the court.
Justice Bharti said the court had to wait nearly half an hour for a woman constable to arrive from a police station before the girl could be safely handed over to authorities.
The court observed that the High Court complex regularly receives women litigants and female lawyers, making the presence of a woman police officer necessary.
“Posting of a woman police officer in connection with the security set-up of the premises of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Srinagar Wing is much desired,” the judge said.
The Senior Superintendent of Police, Security Kashmir, appeared in person and assured the court that corrective measures would be taken to prevent such lapses.
