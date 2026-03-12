ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir High Court Orders Probe After 19-Year-Old Girl Rescued From Alleged Exploitation

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered wider scrutiny into the circumstances under which a 19-year-old girl approached the court seeking protection after allegedly marrying a 46-year-old man.

While hearing the matter at Srinagar, Justice Rahul Bharti warned that the case may point to a larger pattern of exploitation of vulnerable young women.

Hearing a petition in WP(C) 200/2026, Justice Bharti said the matter raised “far-reaching legal implications” and should not be treated as a routine custody dispute.

“This case has far-reaching legal implications which need to be fully attended to and addressed by this Court rather than treating it as a one-off case and dispose it like a mere ritual of restoring the custody of the petitioner to her mother,” the judge said in his order dated February 17, 2026.

The case came to the court’s attention when the 19-year-old girl appeared in person along with the 46-year-old man, claiming to have married him and seeking protection. Concerned about her mental condition and circumstances, the court ordered that she be taken into protective custody and placed at the Open Shelter for Girls in Nowgam.

Justice Bharti later noted that the court’s intervention may have prevented serious harm.

“A moment of vigil on the part of this Court being able to prevent the life of a 19-year-old girl from going to waste, is the best opening for this order as the sequence of events preceding this date of proceedings has been able to establish,” the judge observed.

During the latest hearing, the girl was produced before the court from the shelter home by police officials. Her mother also appeared in person and admitted lapses in parental supervision.

The court ultimately ordered restoration of the girl’s custody to her mother but directed police to ensure their safe return to their native place.

Justice Bharti directed a woman police officer to escort the mother and daughter to public transport and record details of the vehicle and driver to confirm their safe journey home.

The High Court said the case raised serious questions about possible organised exploitation of young girls.

“In addition, the role of the religious preacher/moulvi, by whose reference the alleged Nikahnama dated 14.11.2025 produced before the court, also needs to be thoroughly scanned as to whether there is a criminal racket going on with respect to alluring young and gullible girls like the petitioner by self proclaimed peers and tantriks (sorcerers) having a predatory presence and play in the society,” Justice Bharti said.