Jammu Kashmir High Court Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Raping College Student Who Later Died On Railway Track

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has granted bail to Sunil Kumar Sharma, who is facing charges of rape, abetment to suicide, criminal intimidation and destruction of evidence. The court pointed out that prosecution witnesses had introduced "material inconsistencies" that weakened the State's case.

Justice Sanjay Parihar, pronouncing a 12-page verdict, said the petitioner had "succeeded in establishing a strong prima facie case for the grant of bail" and that his continued detention would "not advance the cause of justice." Sharma has been in custody since March 2023.

A 20-year-old college-going woman was sexually exploited and blackmailed allegedly by Sharma, according to the case details. On August 21, 2022, the woman's body was subsequently found on a railway track in Punjab. Her parents had later alleged that he harassed their daughter using intimate photographs. An FIR at Police Station Samba was registered only after a magistrate’s direction under Section 156(3).

In his verdict, Justice Parihar noted contradictions in the testimony of key prosecution witnesses, including the victim's mother, whose account of when she informed her husband about the alleged harassment varied by several months.

"The petitioner continues to enjoy the presumption of innocence during trial, and from the testimony of material witnesses examined so far, that presumption stands reinforced," the judge said.

The court had previously rejected Sharma's bail plea in December 2024 on the ground that the trial had only recently begun. The judge said the situation had since changed because multiple prosecution witnesses were examined during trial and their testimony did not align with the prosecution’s original narrative.