Jammu Kashmir High Court Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Raping College Student Who Later Died On Railway Track
The man is accused of sexually exploiting the deceased whose body was found on a railway track in Punjab.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 5:17 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has granted bail to Sunil Kumar Sharma, who is facing charges of rape, abetment to suicide, criminal intimidation and destruction of evidence. The court pointed out that prosecution witnesses had introduced "material inconsistencies" that weakened the State's case.
Justice Sanjay Parihar, pronouncing a 12-page verdict, said the petitioner had "succeeded in establishing a strong prima facie case for the grant of bail" and that his continued detention would "not advance the cause of justice." Sharma has been in custody since March 2023.
A 20-year-old college-going woman was sexually exploited and blackmailed allegedly by Sharma, according to the case details. On August 21, 2022, the woman's body was subsequently found on a railway track in Punjab. Her parents had later alleged that he harassed their daughter using intimate photographs. An FIR at Police Station Samba was registered only after a magistrate’s direction under Section 156(3).
In his verdict, Justice Parihar noted contradictions in the testimony of key prosecution witnesses, including the victim's mother, whose account of when she informed her husband about the alleged harassment varied by several months.
"The petitioner continues to enjoy the presumption of innocence during trial, and from the testimony of material witnesses examined so far, that presumption stands reinforced," the judge said.
The court had previously rejected Sharma's bail plea in December 2024 on the ground that the trial had only recently begun. The judge said the situation had since changed because multiple prosecution witnesses were examined during trial and their testimony did not align with the prosecution’s original narrative.
The court also recorded that both parents of the deceased testified that Punjab Police personnel had told them the young woman appeared to have died in an accident after slipping while sitting near the door of a moving train. "No record has been placed on file by the prosecution to explain the outcome of the inquest proceedings," Justice Parihar said.
Sharma’s counsel argued that call detail records showed the last contact between the accused and the deceased occurred in January 2022, months before her death in August. The court said this argument could not be brushed aside at the bail stage. "It is therefore contended that there exists no proximate nexus between the alleged acts attributed to the petitioner and the death of the deceased,” the judge said.
Justice Parihar also rejected the respondents’ claim that releasing Sharma on bail would lead to witness tampering, noting, "No material has been produced to substantiate such an apprehension."
He added, "On the strength of the available record, the petitioner cannot be denied the concession of bail, particularly when he has demonstrated sufficient grounds warranting such relief besides also there is no legal impediment to the granting of bail in such cases."
The court directed Sharma’s release on furnishing a surety bond of Rs One Lakh and a personal bond of the same amount. It also left room for the trial court to impose additional conditions.
Justice Parihar cautioned that the order should not influence the ongoing trial. "Nothing stated hereinabove on the merits of the prosecution case shall have any bearing on the proceedings,” he said.
