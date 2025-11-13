ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir High Court Dismisses MSME Appeal; Rules Procurement Benefits Don't Apply To Composite Project Tenders

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by a group of Micro and Small Enterprises, affirming that procurement benefits under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006, are not applicable to composite project tenders.

The Division Bench, comprising the Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal, upheld the rejection of the appeal, LPA No. 251/2025, filed by Zain Electricals and others. The court’s primary finding was clear regarding the inapplicability of the beneficial legislation to the challenged procurement processes.

“While we concur with the findings of the learned Writ Court that MSMED Act would have no application in the questioned e-NITS,” the Division Bench stated in its 14-page judgment.

The appellants, registered Micro and Small Enterprises, had challenged e-NITs-Notices Inviting Tenders-issued by the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) under the Central Government Sponsored Scheme-Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). The enterprises argued that items reserved exclusively for them under the MSMED Act and the Public Procurement Policy of 2012 had been improperly bundled into the tenders.