ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir High Court Closes 23-Year-Old Rape Case, Upholds Acquittal Of Two SPOs

Srinagar: More than two decades after a woman from Poonch accused two armed police auxiliaries of raping her during a night search operation, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has brought finality to the case. Noting that the shadows of doubt were too deep, the court dismissed the government's appeal and upheld the acquittal of the accused.

In a 13-page judgment, a bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Shahzad Azeem ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish its case beyond reasonable doubt and that the Sessions Court, Poonch, had rightly acquitted Special Police Officers Mohammad Farooq and Noor Hussain of charges under Section 376 (Punishment for rape) read with Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

"The learned trial Court had rightly held the prosecution case as not proved against the accused and these findings being plausible, therefore, no interference is called for," the bench said while dismissing the criminal acquittal appeal filed by the State.

The case stemmed from a written complaint lodged on April 22, 2003 by the prosecutrix, whose name was withheld and who later died of causes unrelated to the case.

She had alleged that during the intervening night of April 21 and 22, 2003, the two accused SPOs, deployed on a search operation in Surankote, entered her house after identifying themselves to her son and subjected her to forcible sexual intercourse at gunpoint while her children were present.

According to the prosecution, another SPO colleague remained outside the house and was asked to participate but refused. An FIR, No. 43/2003, was registered at Police Station Surankote, and the accused were charge-sheeted after investigation.

By the time the case reached trial, the woman at the centre of the allegations was no longer alive. The High Court noted that the complainant's death fundamentally altered the evidentiary landscape of the case.

"...neither statement of the complainant recorded by the Police nor the complaint dated, April 22, 2003 lodged by her on the basis of which the investigation commenced are admissible in evidence," the bench said, adding that the court was left to assess the testimonies of the remaining prosecution witnesses.

The prosecution examined 10 out of 11 listed witnesses, while the case was dependent primarily on the statements of an SPO colleague and two female relatives of the complainant. One of the main witnesses, SPO Nizaar Hussain Shah, who was allegedly present during the search operation, turned hostile during the trial. The High Court noted that he denied entering the complainant's house or witnessing any incident.

"...Shah on cross-examination by the prosecution, specifically pleaded ignorance about the forced entry of the accused in the house of the complainant. This witness also categorically deposed that he did not enter in the house of the complainant," the bench observed.