ETV Bharat / state

'Each Case Has to Be Examined': J&K High Court Bars Blanket Disengagement of MGNREGA Staff

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has on Thursday directed the authorities to examine the individual appointments of contractual staff engaged under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) before taking action against them.

The High Court held that workers cannot be disengaged or denied salaries merely on the basis of a blanket government order alleging irregular appointments.

Justice Sanjay Dhar, while deciding a batch of writ petitions concerning Gram Rozgar Sevaks (GRS) and supporting staff, said the government must either conduct an inquiry into the nature of their engagements, allowing them to present their case, or issue individual show-cause notices before terminating their services.

The court, however, upheld the government's authority to discontinue engagements found to be illegal or made without a fair and transparent selection procedure.

In its 26-page judgment, pronounced on October 22, the court held that those whose initial engagements are found to have followed a fair procedure or the prescribed norms must be allowed to continue in service. Their legitimately earned salaries must also be released, and fresh advertisements issued to fill the posts they hold must be quashed, the court said.

“Each case has to be examined and analyzed by the respondents before taking a decision with regard to the withholding of salary or disengagement of the writ petitioners,” Justice Dhar observed.

The judgment was reserved on September 30 and pronounced at Jammu on October 22. It was delivered in a lead writ petition, Sheraz Anjum and others versus State of Jammu and Kashmir and others, along with numerous connected matters.

The dispute arose from Government Order No. 203 RD & PR of 2018, dated August 9, 2018, issued by the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department. The order directed the immediate discontinuation of engagements made under MGNREGA in violation of the rules, guidelines and norms in force, or without following the prescribed procedure.

The department had also asked deputy commissioners to submit action-taken reports. Some petitioners challenged the government order, while others questioned fresh advertisement notices for engaging GRS and supporting staff. They sought continuation in service, regularisation of their engagements and protection against termination.

The petitioners argued that many had served under the scheme for years and had performed their duties to the department's satisfaction. Some claimed they had crossed upper age limit for other employment opportunities during their prolonged contractual service.

They also argued that guidelines prescribing the selection procedure were issued only on December 14, 2010. According to them, engagements made before that date could not automatically be treated as illegal merely because they did not comply with guidelines that were not then in force.

The government opposed their claims, maintaining that the engagements were illegal because no transparent selection procedure had been followed. It argued that recommendations from public representatives or government functionaries could not substitute a lawful selection process.

The court accepted that the absence of specific guidelines before December 2010 did not give authorities unrestricted discretion to select candidates.

“Merely because no procedure was prescribed for engagement of GRS/Supporting Staff under the MGNREGA Scheme prior to the year 2010, it was not open to the authorities to adopt the policy of pick and choose and confer the benefit of engagement on any person of their choice,” Justice Dhar held.

The court said government appointments, including temporary and contractual engagements, must conform to constitutional requirements of equality and non-arbitrariness.

Referring to Supreme Court precedents, including Ramana Dayaram Shetty v. International Airport Authority of India and State of Orissa v. Mamata Mohanty, the judgment held that authorities were required to adopt a transparent procedure even before the issuance of the 2010 guidelines.

It said appointments made without a procedure consistent with Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution could not be sustained merely because formal guidelines had not yet been issued.

The court also considered whether contractual employees could be replaced by another set of contractual employees.

It acknowledged the settled legal principle that one set of contractual or temporary employees ordinarily cannot be replaced by another set of similar employees. However, it held that this protection cannot be used to perpetuate appointments made without a fair selection process.

“A backdoor engagement cannot be perpetuated by prohibiting the State authorities from advertising the posts in accordance with the prescribed procedure,” Justice Dhar observed.

The court distinguished the present cases from the general rule against replacing one set of contractual workers with another. It held that the protection applies where the initial engagement was made after following the proper procedure.

Where an appointment was made in violation of the constitutional requirements of equality and fair selection, the employee could not rely on the principle to claim a right to continue in service, the court said.

The court also considered an earlier judgment in Yasir Arafat and others v. State of Jammu and Kashmir and others. It noted that the earlier decision had not examined the specific question of whether the principle against replacing contractual employees applied where the initial engagement itself was made without a procedure consistent with Articles 14 and 16.

A key distinction in the judgment was between the government's authority to identify and discontinue illegal engagements and the procedure it must follow before taking action against individual workers.

The petitioners had challenged both the August 9, 2018, government order and a communication dated April 23, 2013, concerning inquiries into allegedly illegal engagements and the stopping of salaries.