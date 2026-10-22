'Each Case Has to Be Examined': J&K High Court Bars Blanket Disengagement of MGNREGA Staff
Jammu Kashmir High Court Bars Blanket Disengagement of MGNREGA Staff
Published : October 22, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has on Thursday directed the authorities to examine the individual appointments of contractual staff engaged under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) before taking action against them.
The High Court held that workers cannot be disengaged or denied salaries merely on the basis of a blanket government order alleging irregular appointments.
Justice Sanjay Dhar, while deciding a batch of writ petitions concerning Gram Rozgar Sevaks (GRS) and supporting staff, said the government must either conduct an inquiry into the nature of their engagements, allowing them to present their case, or issue individual show-cause notices before terminating their services.
The court, however, upheld the government's authority to discontinue engagements found to be illegal or made without a fair and transparent selection procedure.
In its 26-page judgment, pronounced on October 22, the court held that those whose initial engagements are found to have followed a fair procedure or the prescribed norms must be allowed to continue in service. Their legitimately earned salaries must also be released, and fresh advertisements issued to fill the posts they hold must be quashed, the court said.
“Each case has to be examined and analyzed by the respondents before taking a decision with regard to the withholding of salary or disengagement of the writ petitioners,” Justice Dhar observed.
The judgment was reserved on September 30 and pronounced at Jammu on October 22. It was delivered in a lead writ petition, Sheraz Anjum and others versus State of Jammu and Kashmir and others, along with numerous connected matters.
The dispute arose from Government Order No. 203 RD & PR of 2018, dated August 9, 2018, issued by the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department. The order directed the immediate discontinuation of engagements made under MGNREGA in violation of the rules, guidelines and norms in force, or without following the prescribed procedure.
The department had also asked deputy commissioners to submit action-taken reports. Some petitioners challenged the government order, while others questioned fresh advertisement notices for engaging GRS and supporting staff. They sought continuation in service, regularisation of their engagements and protection against termination.
The petitioners argued that many had served under the scheme for years and had performed their duties to the department's satisfaction. Some claimed they had crossed upper age limit for other employment opportunities during their prolonged contractual service.
They also argued that guidelines prescribing the selection procedure were issued only on December 14, 2010. According to them, engagements made before that date could not automatically be treated as illegal merely because they did not comply with guidelines that were not then in force.
The government opposed their claims, maintaining that the engagements were illegal because no transparent selection procedure had been followed. It argued that recommendations from public representatives or government functionaries could not substitute a lawful selection process.
The court accepted that the absence of specific guidelines before December 2010 did not give authorities unrestricted discretion to select candidates.
“Merely because no procedure was prescribed for engagement of GRS/Supporting Staff under the MGNREGA Scheme prior to the year 2010, it was not open to the authorities to adopt the policy of pick and choose and confer the benefit of engagement on any person of their choice,” Justice Dhar held.
The court said government appointments, including temporary and contractual engagements, must conform to constitutional requirements of equality and non-arbitrariness.
Referring to Supreme Court precedents, including Ramana Dayaram Shetty v. International Airport Authority of India and State of Orissa v. Mamata Mohanty, the judgment held that authorities were required to adopt a transparent procedure even before the issuance of the 2010 guidelines.
It said appointments made without a procedure consistent with Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution could not be sustained merely because formal guidelines had not yet been issued.
The court also considered whether contractual employees could be replaced by another set of contractual employees.
It acknowledged the settled legal principle that one set of contractual or temporary employees ordinarily cannot be replaced by another set of similar employees. However, it held that this protection cannot be used to perpetuate appointments made without a fair selection process.
“A backdoor engagement cannot be perpetuated by prohibiting the State authorities from advertising the posts in accordance with the prescribed procedure,” Justice Dhar observed.
The court distinguished the present cases from the general rule against replacing one set of contractual workers with another. It held that the protection applies where the initial engagement was made after following the proper procedure.
Where an appointment was made in violation of the constitutional requirements of equality and fair selection, the employee could not rely on the principle to claim a right to continue in service, the court said.
The court also considered an earlier judgment in Yasir Arafat and others v. State of Jammu and Kashmir and others. It noted that the earlier decision had not examined the specific question of whether the principle against replacing contractual employees applied where the initial engagement itself was made without a procedure consistent with Articles 14 and 16.
A key distinction in the judgment was between the government's authority to identify and discontinue illegal engagements and the procedure it must follow before taking action against individual workers.
The petitioners had challenged both the August 9, 2018, government order and a communication dated April 23, 2013, concerning inquiries into allegedly illegal engagements and the stopping of salaries.
The court upheld the government's authority to issue the directions. It said the authorities were entitled to address the problem of appointments made without following the prescribed or transparent procedure.
However, Justice Dhar held that the general directions could not, by themselves, establish that every petitioner had been illegally engaged.
The judgment noted that some petitioners had pleaded that they applied pursuant to advertisements issued by the engaging authorities. Others claimed that selection committees had been constituted and that their appointments followed a proper selection process, even though the 2010 guidelines were not yet in place.
The court also noted that some engagement orders referred to recommendations made by ministers, legislators or senior government functionaries. It held that such recommendations did not, by themselves, make an engagement illegal if the candidate had been selected after applications were invited from eligible candidates.
“The issue as to whether or not the engagements of the writ petitioners are illegal, or in contravention of the rules/norms/guidelines, becomes a matter that requires to be examined in individual cases,” the court said.
It found that the government had not conducted an inquiry to establish the actual nature of the petitioners' engagements. No inquiry report had been placed on record, and the authorities had not undertaken an exercise to determine which appointments were illegal, the court said.
“Without undertaking an exercise to ascertain the nature of the engagements of the writ petitioners in which they are required to be associated, their services cannot be dispensed with by way of a general Government Order,” Justice Dhar held.
The court therefore ruled that neither the termination of services nor the withholding of salaries could be based solely on a general direction alleging irregularities.
The judgment clarified that contractual employees are not entitled to the same protections as regularly appointed government employees holding civil posts.
Justice Dhar held that Article 311 of the Constitution does not apply to contractual appointees and that they cannot insist on a regular departmental inquiry before their services are discontinued.
Their service conditions are governed by their contracts of appointment rather than the service protections applicable to regular government employees.
However, the court said the absence of a right to a regular departmental inquiry did not permit the government to declare disputed appointments illegal without examining the relevant facts.
The court directed the authorities to adopt either of two procedures before taking action against the petitioners.
They may conduct an in-house inquiry into the nature of the engagements, permitting the affected workers to make representations and produce supporting documents. Alternatively, they may issue individual show-cause notices asking why the engagements should not be terminated on grounds of illegality.
The court said a regular departmental inquiry was not mandatory for contractual staff, but the disputed factual basis of an alleged illegal appointment had to be examined before disengagement.
The operative directions set out different consequences depending on the outcome of the individual scrutiny.
Workers whose initial engagements are found to have followed a fair procedure or the prescribed norms must be allowed to continue in service. Their legitimately earned salaries must be released, and any fresh advertisement notice issued to fill their posts must be quashed.
By contrast, workers whose engagements are found to be illegal or contrary to prescribed norms or fair procedure may be disengaged. The court held that such workers would not be entitled to wages.
However, the authorities cannot recover wages already paid to those petitioners pursuant to directions issued by the court.
The judgment thus does not grant blanket protection to all contractual workers or declare their appointments valid. Their continuation in service depends on the findings reached after the prescribed scrutiny.
The court separately dealt with SWP Nos. 2138/2018 and 195/2019, involving supporting staff engaged through outsourcing arrangements.
Justice Dhar held that the petitioners in these cases had been engaged through a contractor and had no direct contractual relationship with the government authorities. The contractor had not been made a party to the proceedings.
“Thus, the writ petitioners have neither locus standi to challenge the Government Order dated 09.08.2018, nor they can challenge the action of the official respondents in putting the posts of GRS/Supporting Staff to fresh advertisement,” the judgment stated.
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