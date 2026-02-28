ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir High Court Appoints Arbitrator In 17-Year-Old Bunker Construction Dispute

A view of the Jammu Wing of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has appointed a sole arbitrator to resolve a long-pending contractual dispute between an Akhnoor-based construction firm and the defence establishment over alleged unpaid dues and claims arising from a bunker construction project completed nearly 17 years ago.

Pronouncing the judgment, Justice Rajnesh Oswal held that the legal requirements for appointment of an arbitrator under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act were satisfied after the government authorities failed to act on the contractor’s request for arbitration.

The dispute stems from a contract awarded in October 2006 to M/s Sharma Construction Company, an engineering and contracting firm located on Jourian Road in Akhnoor, Jammu. The firm was represented through its partner Mangu Ram Sharma, 76, son of late Ram Chand.

The respondents in the case included the Union of India through the Ministry of Defence, the Engineer-in-Chief’s Branch of the Army Headquarters, the Chief Engineer of Northern Command, the Chief Engineer of Udhampur Zone and the Garrison Engineer (North) Akhnoor.

According to the petition, the contractor was allotted the work of constructing 10 above-ground bunkers, an open WP ammunition shed and allied infrastructure at 102 AP 10 INF DOU in Sunderbani by the Udhampur Zone engineering authorities through an acceptance letter dated October 30, 2006.

The firm claimed it completed the work on May 23, 2009 within the stipulated time and received a completion certificate from the Garrison Engineer, Akhnoor, on May 29, 2009.

However, the contractor alleged that the department failed to provide key measurement documents and statements needed to prepare the final bill despite repeated requests.

The situation became complicated in 2010 when a retaining wall constructed during the project collapsed. A court of inquiry was initiated by the department to examine the incident.

The contractor maintained that the collapse occurred because of a defective design supplied by the department and asserted that every stage of the construction had been inspected and approved by the engineer in charge.

Even as the inquiry continued, the firm repeatedly sought finalization of its bill and release of payments and fixed deposit receipts. The petition stated that no adverse findings were eventually recorded against the contractor in the inquiries.

The firm later issued a notice in July 2019 demanding payment and warning that arbitration would be invoked if dues were not cleared. When no response came, it formally invoked the arbitration clause under the contract in February 2020. Despite this, the authorities did not appoint an arbitrator.

Instead, in May 2021 a Board of Officers was convened to determine a devaluation statement relating to alleged defective work. The contractor objected to the move and termed it harassment.