J-K High Court Strikes Down Rs 1.30 Crore Income Tax Reassessment Notice Over Time Limit Breach
The court said that all notices issued beyond the surviving period are time-barred and liable to be set aside.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 4, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Srinagar: In a significant ruling on reassessment parameters under the Income Tax Act, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh overturned the proceedings against a man for 2013–14, ruling the action void due to the expiration of the prescribed time limit.
A division bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Shahzad Azeem at Srinagar set aside the order dated July 25, 2022, passed under Section 148A(d) of the IT Act and the consequential notice dated July 26, 2022, issued under Section 148, ruling that both were issued beyond the statutory time frame.
The dispute began with a Section 148 notice served to one Jasbir Singh Oberoi on May 31, 2021. The notice claimed that an income of Rs 1,30,00,000 had gone unassessed for the Assessment Year 2013–14.
Following the Supreme Court’s ruling in Union of India vs Ashish Agarwal, the Assessing Officer sent a new communication on May 24, 2022. The notice, issued under Section 148A(b), gave Oberoi a chance to address the claims. However, he didn’t respond within the allotted timeframe. Thereafter, on July 25, 2022, the officer issued an order under Section 148A(d), determining the case warranted a notice under Section 148. The notice was then dispatched the next day.
Oberoi petitioned the High Court, arguing that the proceedings were time-barred under Section 149 of the Income Tax Act, especially considering the amendments enacted by the Finance Act, 2021. The Bench scrutinised the relationship between the previous reassessment framework, the modifications introduced by the Finance Act, 2021, and the extensions provided during the COVID-19 pandemic, as outlined in the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Act, 2020.
The judges extensively cited the Supreme Court's later decision in Union of India vs Rajeev Bansal, which clarified the computation of limitation periods for reassessment notices issued during the transitional phase from April to June 2021. In accordance with the Supreme Court's guidance, the High Court determined that reassessment notices issued under the new regime must be issued “within the time limit surviving under the Income-tax Act read with TOLA,” and that “All notices issued beyond the surviving period are time-barred and liable to be set aside.”
Applying these principles to Oberoi's situation, the Bench reconstructed the limitation timeline. The court noted that for the Assessment Year 2013–14, the original six-year limitation period lapsed on March 31, 2020. Due to Section 3(1) of TOLA, this period was extended until June 30, 2021. Consequently, the initial notice dated May 31, 2021, was timely, with thirty days.
“The impugned initiation of reassessment proceedings is, therefore, clearly barred by limitation and cannot be sustained in law,” the bench said.
The judges further said, “Consequently, the order dated 25.07.2022 passed under Section 148A(d) of the Act and the notice dated 26.07.2022 issued under Section 148 of the Act are liable to be quashed.”
While allowing the writ petition, the court ordered: “In view of the aforesaid facts and circumstances and the law laid down, this petition is accordingly allowed. The impugned order dated 25.07.2022, passed under Section 148A(d) of the Act, and the consequential notice dated 26.07.2022 issued under Section 148 of the Act are hereby set aside. Pending applications, if any, shall also stand disposed of.”
