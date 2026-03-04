ETV Bharat / state

J-K High Court Strikes Down Rs 1.30 Crore Income Tax Reassessment Notice Over Time Limit Breach

Srinagar: In a significant ruling on reassessment parameters under the Income Tax Act, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh overturned the proceedings against a man for 2013–14, ruling the action void due to the expiration of the prescribed time limit.

A division bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Shahzad Azeem at Srinagar set aside the order dated July 25, 2022, passed under Section 148A(d) of the IT Act and the consequential notice dated July 26, 2022, issued under Section 148, ruling that both were issued beyond the statutory time frame.

The dispute began with a Section 148 notice served to one Jasbir Singh Oberoi on May 31, 2021. The notice claimed that an income of Rs 1,30,00,000 had gone unassessed for the Assessment Year 2013–14.

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling in Union of India vs Ashish Agarwal, the Assessing Officer sent a new communication on May 24, 2022. The notice, issued under Section 148A(b), gave Oberoi a chance to address the claims. However, he didn’t respond within the allotted timeframe. Thereafter, on July 25, 2022, the officer issued an order under Section 148A(d), determining the case warranted a notice under Section 148. The notice was then dispatched the next day.

Oberoi petitioned the High Court, arguing that the proceedings were time-barred under Section 149 of the Income Tax Act, especially considering the amendments enacted by the Finance Act, 2021. The Bench scrutinised the relationship between the previous reassessment framework, the modifications introduced by the Finance Act, 2021, and the extensions provided during the COVID-19 pandemic, as outlined in the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Act, 2020.