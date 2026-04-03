ETV Bharat / state

Fake Kerosene Scam: Jammu Kashmir HC Slams ‘No Evidence’ Claim, Greenlights Trial In 2006 Case

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has refused to quash charges against three accused in a fake kerosene allotment order case. The court has ruled that the material collected by investigators raises “grave suspicion” of their involvement in a larger conspiracy linked to the black marketing of public distribution fuel.

In a 14-page judgement, Justice Sanjay Parihar at Jammu dismissed two connected criminal revision petitions filed by Kali Dass and others, who had challenged a 2012 trial court order directing that they face trial under charges of cheating, forgery for cheating, criminal conspiracy and violations of the Essential Commodities Act.

The case stems from an FIR No. 31/2006 registered at Police Station Peer Mitha, Jammu, involving allegations that fake allotment orders were used to secure kerosene oil from stockists and divert it into the black market.

The petitioners had argued that they were falsely implicated and that there was no legal material linking them to the preparation of forged documents. Rejecting that argument, the court made one of its sharpest observations in the case, saying, “The argument of the petitioners that there is ‘not an iota of evidence’ against them is, upon a scrutiny of the record, found to be an overstatement.”

Justice Parihar said the investigation record, including the seizure of 25 allotment orders and forensic indications that at least one was fake, pointed to a possible “systematic modus operandi” rather than an isolated incident.

According to the prosecution’s case, the wider conspiracy surfaced after a separate 2006 raid by Satwari police on a kerosene oil sale outlet run by Gurmeet Singh, where 600 litres of kerosene were allegedly recovered in excess of the permitted quota. Investigators later suspected that the fuel had been released on the strength of a forged Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Department (CAPD) allotment order.

That discovery led to the registration of the Peer Mitha FIR, focusing on the alleged preparation and circulation of multiple fake allotment orders involving private stockists and officials of the CAPD.

The court noted that statements gathered during the probe suggested that forged allotment orders were repeatedly typed outside the department by private individuals and then used to obtain fuel releases.