Fake Kerosene Scam: Jammu Kashmir HC Slams ‘No Evidence’ Claim, Greenlights Trial In 2006 Case
The Jammu Kashmir High Court refused to quash charges against three accused in a fake kerosene allotment case, citing grave suspicions of a larger conspiracy.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 3, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has refused to quash charges against three accused in a fake kerosene allotment order case. The court has ruled that the material collected by investigators raises “grave suspicion” of their involvement in a larger conspiracy linked to the black marketing of public distribution fuel.
In a 14-page judgement, Justice Sanjay Parihar at Jammu dismissed two connected criminal revision petitions filed by Kali Dass and others, who had challenged a 2012 trial court order directing that they face trial under charges of cheating, forgery for cheating, criminal conspiracy and violations of the Essential Commodities Act.
The case stems from an FIR No. 31/2006 registered at Police Station Peer Mitha, Jammu, involving allegations that fake allotment orders were used to secure kerosene oil from stockists and divert it into the black market.
The petitioners had argued that they were falsely implicated and that there was no legal material linking them to the preparation of forged documents. Rejecting that argument, the court made one of its sharpest observations in the case, saying, “The argument of the petitioners that there is ‘not an iota of evidence’ against them is, upon a scrutiny of the record, found to be an overstatement.”
Justice Parihar said the investigation record, including the seizure of 25 allotment orders and forensic indications that at least one was fake, pointed to a possible “systematic modus operandi” rather than an isolated incident.
According to the prosecution’s case, the wider conspiracy surfaced after a separate 2006 raid by Satwari police on a kerosene oil sale outlet run by Gurmeet Singh, where 600 litres of kerosene were allegedly recovered in excess of the permitted quota. Investigators later suspected that the fuel had been released on the strength of a forged Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Department (CAPD) allotment order.
That discovery led to the registration of the Peer Mitha FIR, focusing on the alleged preparation and circulation of multiple fake allotment orders involving private stockists and officials of the CAPD.
The court noted that statements gathered during the probe suggested that forged allotment orders were repeatedly typed outside the department by private individuals and then used to obtain fuel releases.
Justice Parihar said the role allegedly played by departmental officials in verifying suspect orders was significant at the stage of charge.
Referring specifically to the material against Kali Dass and Swaran Singh, the court said, “If this material is taken at face value, it prima facie indicates that the said petitioners were not passive spectators but played a role in facilitating the use of a forged document.”
The petitioners had also argued that the Peer Mitha FIR amounted to an impermissible second FIR because the same transaction was already covered by an earlier Satwari police case.
The High Court disagreed, holding that the first FIR related to a specific black-marketing incident, while the second concerned a broader conspiracy involving multiple forged allotment orders across jurisdictions.
“The two FIRs, though connected, operate in distinct spheres of criminality,” the court held, finding no legal bar to the second case proceeding.
On the legal threshold for framing charges, the court reiterated the settled principle that a trial court need only see whether the material raises strong or grave suspicion and is not required to test the evidence as if deciding guilt after trial.
The judge ultimately concluded, “This Court is satisfied that the material on record, taken at its face value, discloses a prima facie case and raises grave suspicion against the petitioners.”
With that finding, the court dismissed both petitions and vacated interim protection orders, clearing the way for the trial court in Jammu to proceed with the long-pending prosecution.
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