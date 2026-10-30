Jammu Kashmir HC Seeks 'Latest Inputs' On Youth Deported To Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack
The J&K High Court directed Rajouri's district magistrate to submit a status report by November 2 regarding compliance with orders on youth deported to Pakistan.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has directed administrative authorities to submit a status report detailing compliance with its previous order to bring back a youth deported to Pakistan.
Hearing a contempt petition filed by Rajouri resident Sajjad Ahmed, Justice Rahul Bharti directed authorities to apprise the court about the latest inputs available in the matter.
Ahmed, in his petition, has alleged non-compliance with the High Court’s previous directions regarding his son, Aasim Sajjad, also known as Fardin Sajjad.
"This court calls upon Mrs. Monika Kohli, learned Sr. AAG representing the District Magistrate, Rajouri to apprise this Court about latest inputs available at the end of the respondent No. 5-District Magistrate, Rajouri in the matter of carrying out the compliance of the writ court's direction as given in judgment dated March 25,.2026 which is meant to procure the petitioner's son-Aasim Sajjad aka Fardin Sajjad who has been shifted to Pakistan but has been directed to be retrieved to join the parental company of the petitioner," Justice Bharti ordered.
The court has directed that the required status report be submitted on the next date of hearing, scheduled for November 2.
Senior Advocate Aseem Kumar Sawhney, along with Advocates Anil Kumar and Kashif Malik, appeared for the petitioner. Assisting counsel Nazia Fazal appeared on behalf of Senior Additional Advocate General Monika Kohli for the administration.
The contempt proceedings stem from a judgment pronounced on March 25, 2026, by Justice MA Chowdhary. In that ruling, the High Court had directed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to consider retrieving the petitioner’s son from Pakistan within an eight-week timeframe.
"Having regard to the sacrosanct human values and rights, the court must step in to pass certain directions," Justice MA Chowdhary had observed in the March 25, 2026 judgment.
The court had instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) through its Secretary to consider retrieving Aasim Sajjad pursuant to the 'Leave India Notice' dated April 25, 2025. The retrieval was ordered so the youth could pursue his application for extension of a long-term visa and his pending citizenship application filed under Section 5(1)(d) of the Citizenship Act, 1955.
According to case records, Sajjad Ahmed, a government teacher residing in Rajnagar village in Rajouri district, travelled to Pakistan on a valid passport on December 8, 2005. He married Shabnam Kouser in Gujranwala, Pakistan, on December 11, 2005. Their son, Fardin Sajjad, was born in Pakistan on Oct. 26, 2006.
The mother and child arrived in India on valid Pakistani documents on October 9, 2007. They received visa extensions from competent authorities from time to time. Shabnam Kouser died due to an illness in India on June 5, 2013. Following her death, the father applied for visa extensions for his minor son, which were granted up to April 20, 2015.
The father subsequently submitted multiple representations seeking Indian citizenship for his son, including an online application submitted on May 4, 2024, on the Ministry of Home Affairs portal.
On April 29, 2025, police authorities took the youth into custody and deported him to Pakistan via the Wagah border pursuant to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 25, 2025.
In response to the writ petition, the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer and the District Magistrate had contended that the youth’s stay in India had become unauthorised due to the expiry of his visa, and that deportation was an exercise of the state’s sovereign powers.
The High Court had noted in its March 25 verdict that the youth had lived and studied in India from 2007 to 2025 and directed the Union government to process his citizenship and visa applications expeditiously.
Following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives, authorities deported scores of Pakistan-born individuals married to residents of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union Territory.
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