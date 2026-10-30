ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir HC Seeks 'Latest Inputs' On Youth Deported To Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

​ Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has directed administrative authorities to submit a status report detailing compliance with its previous order to bring back a youth deported to Pakistan.

​Hearing a contempt petition filed by Rajouri resident Sajjad Ahmed, Justice Rahul Bharti directed authorities to apprise the court about the latest inputs available in the matter.

​Ahmed, in his petition, has alleged non-compliance with the High Court’s previous directions regarding his son, Aasim Sajjad, also known as Fardin Sajjad.

"This court calls upon Mrs. Monika Kohli, learned Sr. AAG representing the District Magistrate, Rajouri to apprise this Court about latest inputs available at the end of the respondent No. 5-District Magistrate, Rajouri in the matter of carrying out the compliance of the writ court's direction as given in judgment dated March 25,.2026 which is meant to procure the petitioner's son-Aasim Sajjad aka Fardin Sajjad who has been shifted to Pakistan but has been directed to be retrieved to join the parental company of the petitioner," Justice Bharti ordered.

​The court has directed that the required status report be submitted on the next date of hearing, scheduled for November 2.

Senior Advocate Aseem Kumar Sawhney, along with Advocates Anil Kumar and Kashif Malik, appeared for the petitioner. Assisting counsel Nazia Fazal appeared on behalf of Senior Additional Advocate General Monika Kohli for the administration.

The contempt proceedings stem from a judgment pronounced on March 25, 2026, by Justice MA Chowdhary. In that ruling, the High Court had directed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to consider retrieving the petitioner’s son from Pakistan within an eight-week timeframe.

​"Having regard to the sacrosanct human values and rights, the court must step in to pass certain directions," Justice MA Chowdhary had observed in the March 25, 2026 judgment.

​The court had instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) through its Secretary to consider retrieving Aasim Sajjad pursuant to the 'Leave India Notice' dated April 25, 2025. The retrieval was ordered so the youth could pursue his application for extension of a long-term visa and his pending citizenship application filed under Section 5(1)(d) of the Citizenship Act, 1955.