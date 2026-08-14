Children's Custody Battle | Father's Economic Prosperity No Guarantee Of Minor's Welfare, Rules Jammu Kashmir HC
Justice Sanjay Dhar set aside a family court order to restore custody of two minor children to their mother.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday restored the custody of two minor children to their mother, holding that violations of court directions by a parent cannot automatically disqualify the person from retaining custody if the welfare of the kids lies in remaining with that parent.
In a 47-page judgment, Justice Sanjay Dhar allowed an appeal filed by Sana Aftab and set aside a family court order that had directed custody of the two boys to be handed over to their father, Mohtashem Billah Malik.
The court held that the welfare of the children remained the paramount consideration and concluded that uprooting the boys from their settled life in Kashmir and relocating them to Qatar would not be in their best interests.
The case arose out of a prolonged custody battle between the divorced couple, who had lived in Qatar after their marriage in 2015. Following the dissolution of their marriage by a court in Qatar in 2022, custody of the children had initially been granted to the mother. The mother later relocated to Kashmir with the children, leading to multiple rounds of litigation before courts in Qatar, the J&K High Court and eventually the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court had earlier set aside a September 2025 judgment of the High Court and remanded the matter for fresh consideration, directing the High Court to examine several aspects including the conduct of the parties, financial capacity, educational opportunities available to the children, the mother's relocation of the children from Qatar and the impact of foreign court proceedings.
Justice Dhar held that while the mother had violated conditions imposed by courts in Qatar and had also breached an undertaking given before the High Court, those actions alone could not determine the custody issue.
"Violation of the conditions imposed by this court or by the court at Qatar would not by itself make the appellant a bad mother so as to disentitle her to claim the custody of the minor children if otherwise it is in the best interests and welfare of the children to be with their mother," the court said.
"Although the violation of court order by the appellant cannot be condoned," the court observed, "the finding of the Qatar court that she was best suited to hold the custody of the minor children would not get obliterated, and her such conduct would not by itself disentitle her from holding the custody of the minor children."
The High Court also rejected the argument that the father's superior financial position and higher standard of living should weigh decisively in his favour.
"Greater economic prosperity of the father is not a guarantee of the welfare of a minor and it does not disturb the presumption in favour of the mother while deciding custody," the court said.
The judge further disagreed with the Family Court's conclusion that educational opportunities in Qatar were superior to those available in Kashmir.
"It is a fact of common knowledge that Delhi Public School is one of the prestigious institutions in this part of the world," the court noted while recording that both children were studying there.
The court went on to remark that Qatar "is definitely not an educational hub of the world" and that the Family Court appeared to have been influenced by "the petrodollar wealth of State of Qatar."
"While both the children are deeply in love with their father but they are not comfortable with the idea of leaving their mother and staying with their father," the judgment said.
Justice Dhar also praised the mother's conduct during the litigation, and said that she had not attempted to alienate the children from their father. "Throughout the proceedings, this Court has noted that the appellant mother has never tutored or poisoned the minor children against their father."
The court said she had voluntarily allowed the father to spend time with the children whenever requested. "The credit goes to the lady that she has not allowed the minor children to get distanced from their father, either emotionally or physically," the judgment said, adding that "this conduct of the appellant mother needs to be appreciated and it becomes a determinative factor for deciding this custody battle."
The court expressed concern over the father's failure to financially support the children despite orders passed by the Qatari court. The judgment noted that the father had not paid the monthly maintenance fixed by the foreign court and had incurred only limited medical expenses over several years.
"A father is not expected to make offers for maintaining his children on conditions," the court said while examining a proposal made by the father during proceedings. "The love of a father towards his minor children has to be unconditional and unqualified."
Allowing the appeal, the court set aside the Family Court's order and dismissed the father's petition under Section 25 of the Guardian and Wards Act.
The High Court framed an extensive visitation and temporary custody arrangement to ensure the father's continued involvement in the children's lives.
Under the arrangement, the father will be entitled to interim custody during summer and winter vacations and may spend that time with the children either in Qatar or Srinagar. If he wishes to take them to Qatar during vacations, visas can be obtained only for the vacation period.
As per the court order, the father will also be entitled to custody during Eid if he visits Kashmir, can speak to the children through phone or video calls three times a week, and may keep temporary custody whenever he visits Kashmir for up to two days without affecting their schooling.
The court directed that the arrangement would remain in force for two years initially, with liberty to either side to seek modification if circumstances change or implementation difficulties arise.
Justice Dhar reiterated that custody battles cannot be decided by financial strength, technical violations or parental ego.
"The paramount consideration has to be the welfare of the children," the court said.
Also Read