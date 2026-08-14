ETV Bharat / state

Children's Custody Battle | Father's Economic Prosperity No Guarantee Of Minor's Welfare, Rules Jammu Kashmir HC

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday restored the custody of two minor children to their mother, holding that violations of court directions by a parent cannot automatically disqualify the person from retaining custody if the welfare of the kids lies in remaining with that parent.

In a 47-page judgment, Justice Sanjay Dhar allowed an appeal filed by Sana Aftab and set aside a family court order that had directed custody of the two boys to be handed over to their father, Mohtashem Billah Malik.

The court held that the welfare of the children remained the paramount consideration and concluded that uprooting the boys from their settled life in Kashmir and relocating them to Qatar would not be in their best interests.

The case arose out of a prolonged custody battle between the divorced couple, who had lived in Qatar after their marriage in 2015. Following the dissolution of their marriage by a court in Qatar in 2022, custody of the children had initially been granted to the mother. The mother later relocated to Kashmir with the children, leading to multiple rounds of litigation before courts in Qatar, the J&K High Court and eventually the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court had earlier set aside a September 2025 judgment of the High Court and remanded the matter for fresh consideration, directing the High Court to examine several aspects including the conduct of the parties, financial capacity, educational opportunities available to the children, the mother's relocation of the children from Qatar and the impact of foreign court proceedings.

Justice Dhar held that while the mother had violated conditions imposed by courts in Qatar and had also breached an undertaking given before the High Court, those actions alone could not determine the custody issue.

"Violation of the conditions imposed by this court or by the court at Qatar would not by itself make the appellant a bad mother so as to disentitle her to claim the custody of the minor children if otherwise it is in the best interests and welfare of the children to be with their mother," the court said.

"Although the violation of court order by the appellant cannot be condoned," the court observed, "the finding of the Qatar court that she was best suited to hold the custody of the minor children would not get obliterated, and her such conduct would not by itself disentitle her from holding the custody of the minor children."

The High Court also rejected the argument that the father's superior financial position and higher standard of living should weigh decisively in his favour.

"Greater economic prosperity of the father is not a guarantee of the welfare of a minor and it does not disturb the presumption in favour of the mother while deciding custody," the court said.

The judge further disagreed with the Family Court's conclusion that educational opportunities in Qatar were superior to those available in Kashmir.

"It is a fact of common knowledge that Delhi Public School is one of the prestigious institutions in this part of the world," the court noted while recording that both children were studying there.