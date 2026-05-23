ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir HC Orders SIT Probe After DNA Clears Accused In Minor Rape, Pregnancy Case

A file photo of the Jammu Wing of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in a POCSO and rape case involving a minor girl after DNA evidence ruled out the man accused of impregnating her.

The court termed the police investigation “slipshod” and warned that the “true culprit will escape unpunished” if the probe is not corrected.

In an eight-page judgment, Justice Rajnesh Oswal at Jammu refused to quash the FIR against the accused, Pawan Kumar alias Raja, but directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu to form an SIT headed by an officer not below the rank of Superintendent of Police within seven days for further investigation.

The case arose from FIR No. 116/2022 registered at Police Station Katra under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3 and 4 (Penetrative Sexual Assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court recorded the deeply distressing background of the survivor, identified in court records as “Miss X," who lost both her parents while still a child and was left without family support along with her siblings.

According to the judgment, the family had migrated from Udhampur to Katra in search of work. After the death of the children's mother in 2014 and father in 2018, the siblings were left orphaned. The court noted that no relatives came forward to care for them.

The judgment recounts that in 2021, the minor girl and her sister travelled to their native village, where they stayed with a step-maternal grandfather identified as Balak Ram. The sister later alleged that Balak Ram, while intoxicated, tried to outrage her modesty "by untying the drawstring of her salwar" during the night. She fled back to Katra, but the survivor (Miss X) remained behind.

The girl later became pregnant and gave birth to a baby girl in February 2022. The infant subsequently died due to dehydration at Jammu's SMGS Hospital on July 12, 2022.

Meanwhile, the petitioner has alleged before the court that the girl had been sexually assaulted by Balak Ram and that he had manipulated the investigation to falsely implicate him. The petitioner's counsel relied heavily on DNA evidence collected during the investigation.

The court noted that the prosecution's own charge sheet acknowledged that the DNA profile excluded the petitioner as the biological father of the deceased infant.

Justice Oswal expressed strong concern over the manner in which the investigation had been conducted. "This Court cannot but express its astonishment at the slipshod manner in which the investigation was pursued."