Jammu Kashmir HC Orders SIT Probe After DNA Clears Accused In Minor Rape, Pregnancy Case
Jammu Kashmir High Court orders SIT formation after flawed investigation in minor rape case; DNA clears accused, true culprit remains unidentified, probe must continue.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 23, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in a POCSO and rape case involving a minor girl after DNA evidence ruled out the man accused of impregnating her.
The court termed the police investigation “slipshod” and warned that the “true culprit will escape unpunished” if the probe is not corrected.
In an eight-page judgment, Justice Rajnesh Oswal at Jammu refused to quash the FIR against the accused, Pawan Kumar alias Raja, but directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu to form an SIT headed by an officer not below the rank of Superintendent of Police within seven days for further investigation.
The case arose from FIR No. 116/2022 registered at Police Station Katra under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3 and 4 (Penetrative Sexual Assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The court recorded the deeply distressing background of the survivor, identified in court records as “Miss X," who lost both her parents while still a child and was left without family support along with her siblings.
According to the judgment, the family had migrated from Udhampur to Katra in search of work. After the death of the children's mother in 2014 and father in 2018, the siblings were left orphaned. The court noted that no relatives came forward to care for them.
The judgment recounts that in 2021, the minor girl and her sister travelled to their native village, where they stayed with a step-maternal grandfather identified as Balak Ram. The sister later alleged that Balak Ram, while intoxicated, tried to outrage her modesty "by untying the drawstring of her salwar" during the night. She fled back to Katra, but the survivor (Miss X) remained behind.
The girl later became pregnant and gave birth to a baby girl in February 2022. The infant subsequently died due to dehydration at Jammu's SMGS Hospital on July 12, 2022.
Meanwhile, the petitioner has alleged before the court that the girl had been sexually assaulted by Balak Ram and that he had manipulated the investigation to falsely implicate him. The petitioner's counsel relied heavily on DNA evidence collected during the investigation.
The court noted that the prosecution's own charge sheet acknowledged that the DNA profile excluded the petitioner as the biological father of the deceased infant.
Justice Oswal expressed strong concern over the manner in which the investigation had been conducted. "This Court cannot but express its astonishment at the slipshod manner in which the investigation was pursued."
He further said, “Despite conclusive scientific evidence demonstrating that the petitioner could not have fathered the child, the investigating officer failed to take measures to unearth the identity of the actual perpetrator.”
The court further observed that the victim was undeniably a minor who had been subjected to sexual assault resulting in pregnancy, but the identity of the offender remained unknown despite scientific evidence excluding the accused petitioner.
“Since it has been established that the petitioner did not father the child, the identity of the individual responsible for sexually exploiting respondent No. 2 and causing her pregnancy remains altogether shrouded in mystery,” the judgment said.
In one of the significant observations in the ruling, the court said the investigation appeared hurried and incomplete.
“It is evident that the investigating officer filed the charge sheet with undue haste, seemingly for the sole purpose of precluding the petitioner from obtaining default bail,” Justice Oswal said.
Invoking the Supreme Court judgment in Devendra Nath Singh vs. State of Bihar (2023) 1 SCC 48, the High Court emphasised that courts possess inherent powers under Section 482 CrPC to order further investigation in exceptional situations where justice demands intervention.
The judgment quoted the apex court’s observation that the ultimate aim of every investigation is to ensure “the actual perpetrators of the crime are correctly booked and the innocents are not arraigned to stand trial.”
Justice Oswal said the High Court could not “remain a passive onlooker” in such circumstances. “If this Court does not exercise its jurisdiction to remedy this failure, the true culprit will escape unpunished and successfully elude the process of law,” the court said.
The court directed the Sessions Judge, Reasi, to return the charge sheet to the SHO of Police Station Katra for further investigation by the SIT. At the same time, the High Court declined to quash the FIR at this stage, stating that further investigation was necessary to identify the person responsible for sexually exploiting the minor.
The judgment also recorded that a coordinate bench of the High Court had earlier restrained the trial court from taking cognisance of the charge sheet while allowing investigators to file it.
The Inspector General of Police, Jammu, has now been directed to submit a compliance status report before the court by June 29, 2026.
Also Read