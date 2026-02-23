‘Shocks The Conscience’: Jammu Kashmir HC Orders Return Of House Sealed With Children’s Books Inside
Division bench says District Magistrate acted on a "vague and cryptic" report, orders keys returned after inventory, restores status quo in migrant property dispute.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 23, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Srinagar: Setting aside the District Magistrate’s order that sealed a residential house over a migrant property dispute in Srinagar, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir directed the authorities to restore possession and return the keys after preparing an inventory of the household items.
In a strongly worded judgment highlighting the plight of a Srinagar family, a division bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Shahzad Azeem, at Srinagar, allowed a Letters Patent Appeal (LPA) filed by Noor Illahi Fakhtoo, 50, son of late Bashir Ahmad Fakhtoo, a resident of House No. 18, Sector-B, Umerabad, Peerbagh, Srinagar.
The appeal stemmed from interim proceedings in a writ petition challenging the action of revenue authorities under the Jammu & Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997.
Fakhtoo stated that he purchased 17 marlas of land at Revenue Estate Hyderpora in 1996 through a registered sale deed dated September 20, 1996. He subsequently constructed a residential house after obtaining permission from the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on May 1, 2004. For more than two decades, he lived there with his family, including two school-going children.
The dispute traces back to a 2009 writ petition filed by Ashok Kumar Koul seeking the removal of an alleged encroachment from 19 marlas of land under Khasra No. 524 at Hyderpora. In 2017, the High Court directed the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, to act under Section 5 of the 1997 Act and remove unauthorised occupation.
Pursuant to a demarcation exercise by revenue officials, the District Magistrate passed an order on January 12, 2018, directing that possession of the land be taken over. Fakhtoo challenged the move in earlier litigation and was granted a post-decisional hearing. However, on May 22, 2025, the District Magistrate reaffirmed the earlier decision, finding no reason to reverse it.
When Fakhtoo again approached the High Court in WP (C) No. 1260/2025 and sought interim protection, the writ court declined relief, noting that eviction had already been carried out. During the pendency of proceedings, authorities locked the double-storied house.
According to submissions recorded by the Division Bench, the eviction was carried out by locking the premises while household items, clothing, utensils, bedding and school books remained inside.
The Division Bench examined whether the District Magistrate had independently applied his mind while exercising powers under the 1997 Act.
The court observed that while practical assistance from subordinates is permissible, “the Statutory Authority cannot abdicate its duty or act as a rubber stamp.”
It held that the core satisfaction required under the Act must be that of the District Magistrate as persona designata.
“The enquiry culminating in his subjective satisfaction to enable him to exercise the power vested in him is to be conducted by him as ‘persona designata’ and not through any other agency whatsoever, even though such an agency may be employed by him for rendering necessary assistance for the collection of materials to arrive at a conclusion,” the bench noted.
The court found prima facie that the May 22, 2025, order relied heavily on what it described as a “vague and cryptic report” of field officials, including a remark that Fakhtoo “might have been provided with documents” of a different survey number. “... District Magistrate relied upon a vague and cryptic report of field officials wherein it was reported that Noor Illahi might have been provided with documents of old Survey No. 764 (new 387) and had Survey No. 524 Min old (379 new). However, the District Magistrate, Srinagar, still banked upon this half-baked report of the field staff by taking it as a gospel truth and went on to dismiss the application of the Appellant.”
It noted apparent inconsistencies in the assignment of new survey numbers after settlement operations and remarked that such discrepancies “prima facie speak of non-application of mind.”
The bench said that the order was “silent on the point as to the location, size, shape, of the plot of land owned by the Appellant as well as Respondent No.7 (Koul),” particularly when Fakhtoo consistently claimed that the two plots were situated on opposite sides of the road.
The writ court had declined interim protection partly on the ground that issues raised had already been decided in earlier proceedings and were barred by estoppel.
The Division Bench disagreed, holding that whether estoppel applied and whether sufficient material was produced during the post-decisional hearing were arguable issues that could not be conclusively determined at the stage of interim relief.
“What was expected at the stage is to see as to whether there is a prima facie case, which should not be confused with the prima facie title,” the court said, emphasising that interim protection is meant to preserve the lis until final adjudication.
Citing Supreme Court precedent, the bench reiterated that High Courts have wide powers under Article 226 to maintain the status quo so that petitions do not become infructuous.
In one of the most striking portions of the 18-page judgment, the bench took note of the human consequences of the eviction: “Here is a case which shocks the conscience of the Court when indisputably it is shown to the Court that the authorities have locked the house along with all household items, including study books belonging to the school-going children, during the eviction process, especially when the High Court was hearing the case on the same very day.”
The court held that denial of interim protection had resulted in “loss of shelter and severe disruption of his family, which flies in the face of ‘Right to Life’, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.”
Finding that Fakhtoo had made out a prima facie case and that the balance of convenience lay in his favour, the bench set aside the order of the writ court and directed that the District Magistrate’s May 22, 2025, order and the December 6, 2025, eviction notice shall remain in abeyance.
The court granted status quo ante and directed Respondents No. 3 (Dy. Commissioner, Srinagar) and 4 (District Magistrate, Srinagar) to hand over the keys of the house to Fakhtoo after preparing an inventory of the household items.
It clarified that its observations were confined to the disposal of the appeal and would not influence the final adjudication of the pending writ petition. “We make it clear that the observations made in this Judgment shall not be construed as an expression of opinion about the merits of the case and that the same shall be confined to the disposal of this appeal only.”
“We further direct that this Order shall remain in force till the final disposal of the Writ Petition before the Writ Court, being WP (C) No.1260/2025, and that the claims of the respective parties shall be governed by the final decision of the Writ Court,” the bench added.
Apart from Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and District Magistrate Srinagar, respondents included Commissioner/Secretary, Revenue Department; the Financial Commissioner (Revenue); Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Tehsildar Chanapora/Natipora; and private respondent Ashok Koul.
