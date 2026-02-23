ETV Bharat / state

‘Shocks The Conscience’: Jammu Kashmir HC Orders Return Of House Sealed With Children’s Books Inside

Srinagar: Setting aside the District Magistrate’s order that sealed a residential house over a migrant property dispute in Srinagar, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir directed the authorities to restore possession and return the keys after preparing an inventory of the household items.

In a strongly worded judgment highlighting the plight of a Srinagar family, a division bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Shahzad Azeem, at Srinagar, allowed a Letters Patent Appeal (LPA) filed by Noor Illahi Fakhtoo, 50, son of late Bashir Ahmad Fakhtoo, a resident of House No. 18, Sector-B, Umerabad, Peerbagh, Srinagar.

The appeal stemmed from interim proceedings in a writ petition challenging the action of revenue authorities under the Jammu & Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997.

Fakhtoo stated that he purchased 17 marlas of land at Revenue Estate Hyderpora in 1996 through a registered sale deed dated September 20, 1996. He subsequently constructed a residential house after obtaining permission from the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on May 1, 2004. For more than two decades, he lived there with his family, including two school-going children.

The dispute traces back to a 2009 writ petition filed by Ashok Kumar Koul seeking the removal of an alleged encroachment from 19 marlas of land under Khasra No. 524 at Hyderpora. In 2017, the High Court directed the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, to act under Section 5 of the 1997 Act and remove unauthorised occupation.

Pursuant to a demarcation exercise by revenue officials, the District Magistrate passed an order on January 12, 2018, directing that possession of the land be taken over. Fakhtoo challenged the move in earlier litigation and was granted a post-decisional hearing. However, on May 22, 2025, the District Magistrate reaffirmed the earlier decision, finding no reason to reverse it.

When Fakhtoo again approached the High Court in WP (C) No. 1260/2025 and sought interim protection, the writ court declined relief, noting that eviction had already been carried out. During the pendency of proceedings, authorities locked the double-storied house.

According to submissions recorded by the Division Bench, the eviction was carried out by locking the premises while household items, clothing, utensils, bedding and school books remained inside.

The Division Bench examined whether the District Magistrate had independently applied his mind while exercising powers under the 1997 Act.

The court observed that while practical assistance from subordinates is permissible, “the Statutory Authority cannot abdicate its duty or act as a rubber stamp.”

It held that the core satisfaction required under the Act must be that of the District Magistrate as persona designata.

“The enquiry culminating in his subjective satisfaction to enable him to exercise the power vested in him is to be conducted by him as ‘persona designata’ and not through any other agency whatsoever, even though such an agency may be employed by him for rendering necessary assistance for the collection of materials to arrive at a conclusion,” the bench noted.

The court found prima facie that the May 22, 2025, order relied heavily on what it described as a “vague and cryptic report” of field officials, including a remark that Fakhtoo “might have been provided with documents” of a different survey number. “... District Magistrate relied upon a vague and cryptic report of field officials wherein it was reported that Noor Illahi might have been provided with documents of old Survey No. 764 (new 387) and had Survey No. 524 Min old (379 new). However, the District Magistrate, Srinagar, still banked upon this half-baked report of the field staff by taking it as a gospel truth and went on to dismiss the application of the Appellant.”