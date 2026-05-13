ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir HC Dismisses CRPF Officer’s Review Petition On Seniority Delay

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh dismissed a review petition filed by CRPF officer Manish Kumar Bharti, holding that repeated representations to authorities cannot revive a stale seniority claim after years of delay.

Justice Sanjay Dhar at Srinagar, while dismissing Review Petition No. 01/2021 in SWP No. 1283/2017, observed that the petitioner approached the court belatedly and failed to establish any “error apparent on the face of the record” in the earlier judgment that dismissed his writ petition on grounds of delay and laches.

In the case titled Manish Kumar Bharti vs Union of India & Ors, Bharti had sought a direction to revise his seniority either at the bottom of the 30th Batch or at the top of the 31st Batch of Assistant Commandants in the Central Reserve Police Force. He claimed he was selected in the 30th batch of CPOs in 1996, but his appointment was delayed due to late police verification, causing him to miss training with the original batch.

According to the judgment, the petitioner was later offered an appointment with the 32nd batch but sought a six-month extension because of his mother's illness. He subsequently underwent training with the 33rd batch and later challenged the fixation of his seniority.

The respondents argued that Bharti’s seniority had already been settled under Rule 8(b)(ii) of the CRPF Rules, 1955, read with the Department of Personnel and Training Office Memorandum dated August 9, 1995. They also pointed out that he accepted training with the 33rd batch subject to conditions governing seniority.

The court noted that Bharti's original writ petition had been dismissed on December 3, 2020, because he challenged his seniority only in 2017 despite entering service in 2000. The writ court held that inter se rights had crystallised over the years and could not be reopened after such a long lapse of time.

In the review plea, Bharti argued that the writ court ignored the fact that he had earlier filed a petition before the Jharkhand High Court in 2011 after his representation was rejected in 2009. He contended that this showed there was no delay on his part.

Rejecting the contention, Justice Dhar held that the petitioner was aware of his seniority position as early as January 24, 2002, when the office order fixing seniority was issued. The court referred to representations made by Bharti in 2002, 2003 and 2006 to conclude that he knew about the issue from the very beginning.