Jammu Kashmir HC Dismisses CRPF Officer’s Review Petition On Seniority Delay
The High Court observed that the petitioner approached the court belatedly and failed to establish any "error apparent on the face of the record”.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 13, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh dismissed a review petition filed by CRPF officer Manish Kumar Bharti, holding that repeated representations to authorities cannot revive a stale seniority claim after years of delay.
Justice Sanjay Dhar at Srinagar, while dismissing Review Petition No. 01/2021 in SWP No. 1283/2017, observed that the petitioner approached the court belatedly and failed to establish any “error apparent on the face of the record” in the earlier judgment that dismissed his writ petition on grounds of delay and laches.
In the case titled Manish Kumar Bharti vs Union of India & Ors, Bharti had sought a direction to revise his seniority either at the bottom of the 30th Batch or at the top of the 31st Batch of Assistant Commandants in the Central Reserve Police Force. He claimed he was selected in the 30th batch of CPOs in 1996, but his appointment was delayed due to late police verification, causing him to miss training with the original batch.
According to the judgment, the petitioner was later offered an appointment with the 32nd batch but sought a six-month extension because of his mother's illness. He subsequently underwent training with the 33rd batch and later challenged the fixation of his seniority.
The respondents argued that Bharti’s seniority had already been settled under Rule 8(b)(ii) of the CRPF Rules, 1955, read with the Department of Personnel and Training Office Memorandum dated August 9, 1995. They also pointed out that he accepted training with the 33rd batch subject to conditions governing seniority.
The court noted that Bharti's original writ petition had been dismissed on December 3, 2020, because he challenged his seniority only in 2017 despite entering service in 2000. The writ court held that inter se rights had crystallised over the years and could not be reopened after such a long lapse of time.
In the review plea, Bharti argued that the writ court ignored the fact that he had earlier filed a petition before the Jharkhand High Court in 2011 after his representation was rejected in 2009. He contended that this showed there was no delay on his part.
Rejecting the contention, Justice Dhar held that the petitioner was aware of his seniority position as early as January 24, 2002, when the office order fixing seniority was issued. The court referred to representations made by Bharti in 2002, 2003 and 2006 to conclude that he knew about the issue from the very beginning.
The court said, “The law on the aforesaid aspect of the matter is very clear. Filing of representations alone would not save the period of limitation. The issue of delay and laches is an important factor in the exercise of discretionary relief under Article 226 of the Constitution.”
Quoting the Supreme Court judgment in State of Uttaranchal and another vs Sri Shiv Charan Singh Bhandari and others (2013) 12 SCC 179, the court observed, “It is clear as noon day that the cause of action had arisen for assailing the order when the junior employee was promoted on ad hoc basis.”
The judgment also relied on C. Jacob v. Director of Geology and Mining (2008) 10 SCC 115, where the Supreme Court held, “The replies to such representations cannot furnish a fresh cause of action or revive a stale or dead claim.”
Referring to State of Tamil Nadu vs Seshachalam (2007) 10 SCC 137, the court reiterated, “Filing of representations alone would not save the period of limitation.”
Justice Dhar concluded that even if Bharti approached the Jharkhand High Court in 2011, it was still nearly nine years after the fixation of his seniority and therefore “grossly belated.”
The court further held that the rights of officers senior to the petitioner had already crystallised and that Bharti had not even impleaded those officers as parties to the writ proceedings.
Dismissing the review petition, the court said, “I do not find any error, much less an error apparent on the face of the record of the order sought to be reviewed that would persuade this Court to recall the order passed by the learned Writ Court. The review petition is dismissed being bereft of any merit.”
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