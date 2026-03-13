ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir HC Dismisses 38-Year-Old Termination Plea Of Former Vaishno Devi Shrine Priest

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed a decades-old petition filed by a former pujari (priest) of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) who had challenged the termination of his services in 1988 and sought reinstatement.

In his 14-page judgement, Justice Sanjay Dhar at Jammu held that the writ petition filed by Subash Raina against the State of Jammu and Kashmir and others was not maintainable as it sought enforcement of a private contractual service dispute against the Shrine Board.

The court also observed that even on the merits, the petitioner had no enforceable right to continue in service since his appointment was purely on an ad hoc basis.

Petitioner Subash Raina had approached the High Court challenging Order No. CEO/K/2895-2901 dated June 30, 1988, issued by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board authorities. Through the order, the services of Raina were discontinued with effect from July 1, 1988.

Raina, represented by advocate Harpreet Singh, also sought a direction to the respondents to reinstate him in the service. In addition, he challenged the constitutional validity of Section 14(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Act, 1986.

According to the petition, Raina had been appointed as a pujari at the Darbar of the Shrine Board on September 27, 1986, by respondent authorities on a consolidated salary of Rs 700 per month. He told the court that he was a student at the time of his appointment and had discontinued his studies after taking up the job. He argued that the termination order had “ruined the career of the petitioner".

The petitioner also claimed that he had been led to believe that his employment was permanent in nature and that he performed his duties with devotion and honesty. He further submitted that the termination had severe consequences for his family.

“It has been submitted that the petitioner has a number of dependants to look after; as such, the impugned order has worked harshly against him,” the petition stated.

Raina also alleged that his disengagement violated Articles 14, 16 and 311 of the Constitution of India and that the order had been issued without any inquiry. “It has been submitted that no enquiry was held by the respondents before dispensing with the services of the petitioner,” the court recorded.

The petitioner also argued that he had been appointed against a clear vacancy which continued to exist, and alleged that other persons had later been appointed to newly created posts while he was removed.

The respondents, represented by advocate Atul Verma, appearing for advocate Adarsh Sharma, contested the petition and maintained that the termination was neither punitive nor stigmatic. They argued that the petitioner’s appointment was purely ad hoc and therefore did not confer any right to continue in service, contending that the Shrine Board is an autonomous body and not the government.

“It has been submitted that protection available under Article 311 of the Constitution of India cannot be extended to the petitioner because the respondent, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, is not the government but is an autonomous body,” the judgment recorded.

They denied any assurance that the petitioner’s appointment would be made permanent and stated that no inquiry was required because the order was a simple disengagement.