Jammu Kashmir HC Dismisses 38-Year-Old Termination Plea Of Former Vaishno Devi Shrine Priest
The High Court dismisses a petition by the former challenging his 1988 termination, citing ad hoc appointment and lack of enforceable service rights.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 13, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed a decades-old petition filed by a former pujari (priest) of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) who had challenged the termination of his services in 1988 and sought reinstatement.
In his 14-page judgement, Justice Sanjay Dhar at Jammu held that the writ petition filed by Subash Raina against the State of Jammu and Kashmir and others was not maintainable as it sought enforcement of a private contractual service dispute against the Shrine Board.
The court also observed that even on the merits, the petitioner had no enforceable right to continue in service since his appointment was purely on an ad hoc basis.
Petitioner Subash Raina had approached the High Court challenging Order No. CEO/K/2895-2901 dated June 30, 1988, issued by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board authorities. Through the order, the services of Raina were discontinued with effect from July 1, 1988.
Raina, represented by advocate Harpreet Singh, also sought a direction to the respondents to reinstate him in the service. In addition, he challenged the constitutional validity of Section 14(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Act, 1986.
According to the petition, Raina had been appointed as a pujari at the Darbar of the Shrine Board on September 27, 1986, by respondent authorities on a consolidated salary of Rs 700 per month. He told the court that he was a student at the time of his appointment and had discontinued his studies after taking up the job. He argued that the termination order had “ruined the career of the petitioner".
The petitioner also claimed that he had been led to believe that his employment was permanent in nature and that he performed his duties with devotion and honesty. He further submitted that the termination had severe consequences for his family.
“It has been submitted that the petitioner has a number of dependants to look after; as such, the impugned order has worked harshly against him,” the petition stated.
Raina also alleged that his disengagement violated Articles 14, 16 and 311 of the Constitution of India and that the order had been issued without any inquiry. “It has been submitted that no enquiry was held by the respondents before dispensing with the services of the petitioner,” the court recorded.
The petitioner also argued that he had been appointed against a clear vacancy which continued to exist, and alleged that other persons had later been appointed to newly created posts while he was removed.
The respondents, represented by advocate Atul Verma, appearing for advocate Adarsh Sharma, contested the petition and maintained that the termination was neither punitive nor stigmatic. They argued that the petitioner’s appointment was purely ad hoc and therefore did not confer any right to continue in service, contending that the Shrine Board is an autonomous body and not the government.
“It has been submitted that protection available under Article 311 of the Constitution of India cannot be extended to the petitioner because the respondent, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, is not the government but is an autonomous body,” the judgment recorded.
They denied any assurance that the petitioner’s appointment would be made permanent and stated that no inquiry was required because the order was a simple disengagement.
Justice Dhar noted that the case had a long and complex procedural history spanning nearly four decades. The High Court had initially allowed the petition in 1998 and set aside the termination order while directing reinstatement without back wages. But the Shrine Board challenged that decision in a Letters Patent appeal, which was allowed by a Division Bench in 2000.
Raina then approached the Supreme Court. In 2005, the apex court set aside both earlier judgments and remanded the matter back to the High Court for fresh consideration in light of its ruling in the case of Chain Singh vs Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.
The Supreme Court had directed the High Court to examine whether the shrine board was amenable to writ jurisdiction under Article 226.
Justice Dhar examined the legal position regarding whether writ petitions can be filed against the Shrine Board. Referring to earlier rulings, including a Division Bench judgement in Omkar Sharma vs Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, the court noted that the Board is not considered a “State” under Article 12 of the Constitution.
However, the court clarified that this does not automatically bar writ jurisdiction under Article 226. The judgment said that High Courts can issue writs to “any person or authority” performing public duties.
The court cited Supreme Court precedents to explain that writ jurisdiction may extend to private bodies where public law elements are involved. But in Raina’s case, the dispute related only to the enforcement of a private contract of service. “The impugned action of the respondent board does not in any manner reflect any public element,” Justice Dhar observed.
“The petitioner, through the medium of the present petition, is only seeking enforcement of his rights under a contract of service executed by him with the respondent board, which is purely private in character, lacking any public law element.”
Even assuming that the petition was maintainable, the court held that the petitioner had no case on its merits.
The judgment noted that the termination order simply stated that the services of Raina and two other employees were no longer required by the board. “The impugned order does not cast any stigma on the petitioner, and it is not punitive in nature,” Justice Dhar said.
The court further noted that Raina had been engaged purely on an ad hoc basis. “An ad hoc appointee has no vested right to the post against which he has been appointed,” the judge observed.
Justice Dhar added that such employment automatically ends when the purpose or requirement for which the person was engaged ceases.
“The petitioner does not have a right to continue in the post having regard to the fact that the nature of his employment is purely ad hoc," the court said. “He, therefore, cannot seek an order for continuation in service against the respondents.”
Concluding the matter, Justice Dhar held that the petition lacked merit. “For what has been discussed hereinbefore, the writ petition lacks merit and is, accordingly, dismissed,” the court ruled.
