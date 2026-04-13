ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir HC Blasts Trial Court For ‘Mechanical’ Delay In Drug Case

A file photo of the Jammu Wing of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has criticised a trial court for “mechanically” deferring proceedings in an NDPS case that had already reached the stage of final arguments. The HC observed that such an approach cannot be adopted without a reasoned judicial order.

In a 10-page judgement, Justice Rajnesh Oswal at Jammu rejected the bail plea of Afroz Ahmed Sheikh in a commercial quantity charas recovery case. Meanwhile, Justice Oswal made it clear that the real issue was not merely custody but whether the trial court had lawfully postponed the main trial after a supplementary complaint was filed against a co-accused.

“...the learned trial court, without formally adjudicating whether a deferment of proceedings was legally warranted, deferred the case against the petitioner in a mechanical manner,” the court observed.

The case arose from the 2020 seizure of 5.4 kilograms of charas from the petitioner while he was allegedly travelling from Anantnag (Kashmir) to Surat (Gujarat) via Jammu. Since the quantity falls within the commercial category under the NDPS Act, the stringent bail bar under Section 37 applied.

The accused had sought bail primarily on the ground of prolonged incarceration, arguing that he had spent nearly five years in custody and that the prosecution had taken almost the entire period to examine just six witnesses.

The trial had effectively concluded against him, with prosecution evidence closed and his statement already recorded. The case was listed for final arguments when the prosecution informed the trial court about a supplementary complaint against co-accused Ghulam Mohiuddin Shah. Final arguments in the main case were then put on hold.

The High Court found this postponement troubling. “This Court is of the considered view that the decision to defer proceedings was taken in a mechanical manner, without due application of mind.”

Justice Oswal emphasised that even when an additional accused enters the picture, the court must first decide whether the new accused should face a joint or separate trial. “If a separate trial is possible, there is no reason to halt the main matter.”