Jammu Kashmir Govt Withdraws Over 4000 Books From Educational Institutions, Mirwaiz Questions Move
As many as 4249 books have been withdrawn from educational institutions out of the 21,81,582 books scanned this year.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has withdrawn 4249 “objectionable” books from educational institutions out of the 21,81,582 scanned this year. The administration had in July found that two books in government schools glorified separatists.
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah blamed the lack of decision making powers with the elected government for the ban on books, while minister for education Sakeena Itoo said such action is necessary to uphold constitutional values, academic freedom and respect for the sovereignty and integrity of India.
In July this year, the content of two books titled "Personalities and Legends of J&K" by Hilal Ahmad and Santosh Meena (Oberoi Book Service, Jammu) and "Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir" by Dr Sushant Giri (Anurag Prakashan, Delhi), was found by education department as "highly inappropriate” for using “Indian Occupied Kashmir” term and glorifying JKLF founder Maqbool Bhat as “great martyr”.
Later, police arrested the three publishers and began legal action against them. The Jammu and Kashmir education department also suspended six officials and terminated services of one contractual employee.
In the latest revelations, the education minister said that the department scrutinised 21,81,582 books of which 932941 were examined in Jammu and 12,48,641 in Kashmir.
In a written reply to independent legislator from Langate Sheikh Khursheed, Itoo said in the ongoing autumn session of the assembly, that 4249 books (3996 in Kashmir and 253 in Jammu) were withdrawn from circulation (other than banned books), while 1752 books have been referred for expert examination to Director Colleges.
Referring to the August 5, 2025 order by the Lieutenant Governor, she said that 518 banned books (478 in Kashmir, 40 in Jammu) were withdrawn from circulation. She added that 40 books were withdrawn from Jammu and 478 from Kashmir.
Last year in August, the lieutenant governor banned 25 books for allegedly promoting "false narratives" and "glorifying terrorism". These books included Azadi by Arundhati Roy, The Kashmir Dispute 1947 to 2012 by A.G. Noorani, Kashmir in Conflict by Victoria Schofield, Contested Lands and Kashmir at the Crossroads by Sumantra Bose, A Dismantled State by Anuradha Bhasin, Colonizing Kashmir: State-Building under Indian Occupation by Hafsa Kanjwal, Independent Kashmir by Christopher Snedden, In Search of Future by David Devdas, Confronting Terrorism by Stephen P. Cohen, Kashmir and the Future of South Asia by Sugata Bose and Ayesha Jalal among others.
When asked by reporters about the removal of books, CM Omar said, “I have my own view whether books should be banned or not. But unfortunately in the current system we in the elected government don’t get to decide these things. Therefore, we just have to wait for that situation to change and then we will take a fresh look at what is happening.”
Jammu and Kashmir chief cleric and chairman of Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the disclosure by the government in the Legislative Assembly that the Higher Education Department has withdrawn 4,249 “objectionable” books from colleges and libraries across J&K, with almost 4000 of them from Kashmir alone, is both disturbing and unfortunate.
“What exactly made these books objectionable? The titles and reason for their removal must be made public. Academic freedom in universities and colleges and access to diverse perspectives, are fundamental to education and evolution of society. Attempts to ideologically regulate what students can and cannot read impoverishes learning and critical thought. By withdrawing these books whose agenda is the elected government implementing, its own or someone’s else’s..? People deserve clarity on that,” Mirwaiz said.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dullo, on Wednesday, said the books were banned as per the legal provisions. “So they were to be removed from government schools,” Dullo told reporters.
In her written reply to the legislator, minister Itoo said that the reason for initiation of such action is that the higher education institutions are centres of learning, research and academic excellence and are expected to foster an environment that upholds "constitutional values, academic freedom, critical thinking, scientific temper, responsible citizenship and respect for the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India."
“Clear and objective criteria has been adopted for identifying objectionable material for scrutiny of books available in colleges. The process of scrutiny of objectionable books/material to be withdrawn is under process in the department as the same is laborious exercise and may take more time,” she said.
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