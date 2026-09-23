ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt Withdraws Over 4000 Books From Educational Institutions, Mirwaiz Questions Move

One of the books that the the authorities said glorified separatism in Jammu and Kashmir. ( IANS )

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has withdrawn 4249 “objectionable” books from educational institutions out of the 21,81,582 scanned this year. The administration had in July found that two books in government schools glorified separatists.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah blamed the lack of decision making powers with the elected government for the ban on books, while minister for education Sakeena Itoo said such action is necessary to uphold constitutional values, academic freedom and respect for the sovereignty and integrity of India.

In July this year, the content of two books titled "Personalities and Legends of J&K" by Hilal Ahmad and Santosh Meena (Oberoi Book Service, Jammu) and "Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir" by Dr Sushant Giri (Anurag Prakashan, Delhi), was found by education department as "highly inappropriate” for using “Indian Occupied Kashmir” term and glorifying JKLF founder Maqbool Bhat as “great martyr”.

Later, police arrested the three publishers and began legal action against them. The Jammu and Kashmir education department also suspended six officials and terminated services of one contractual employee.

In the latest revelations, the education minister said that the department scrutinised 21,81,582 books of which 932941 were examined in Jammu and 12,48,641 in Kashmir.

In a written reply to independent legislator from Langate Sheikh Khursheed, Itoo said in the ongoing autumn session of the assembly, that 4249 books (3996 in Kashmir and 253 in Jammu) were withdrawn from circulation (other than banned books), while 1752 books have been referred for expert examination to Director Colleges.

Referring to the August 5, 2025 order by the Lieutenant Governor, she said that 518 banned books (478 in Kashmir, 40 in Jammu) were withdrawn from circulation. She added that 40 books were withdrawn from Jammu and 478 from Kashmir.