ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt To Launch Fresh Bids Amid Crop Insurance Demand By Apple Farmers

A Kashmiri fruit grower sits beside freshly harvested apples while another packs them into boxes for supply in Srinagar ( IANS )

Srinagar: Amid growing demand for crop insurance for apples, Jammu and Kashmir government is launching fresh tenders for implementing the Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) as the two bidders approved last year were disapproved after demanding high premium.

Last year, the agriculture department had accepted bids from Agriculture Insurance Company of India and Tata AIG General Insurance for implementing RWBCIS to bring apple and saffron crops in Kashmir valley, mango and litchi in Jammu division under insurance cover.

“The selected insurance companies were asking for more than 30 percent premium which was against the Government of India guidelines. This premium rate had huge financial implications of around Rs 950 crore which was rejected by the UT finance department. So, it asked to go for fresh tendering. We are going for fresh tendering now,” Sartaj Shah, Director Agriculture Kashmir told ETV Bharat.

A Kashmiri fruit grower sits beside freshly harvested apples laid out in an orchard before sorting and packing them for supply in Srinagar (IANS)

Shah said that the GoI is also revising the guidelines for crop insurance, so we had to revise the tenders and in the coming days their department will launch fresh tenders.

Minister for Agriculture Javaid Ahmad Dar said that bidding for the crop insurance scheme will open on June 1, and the government will complete the process within a month or two. "We are hopeful that the crop insurance scheme will be implemented this year. The government has also kept budgetary provisions for the scheme," Dar said.