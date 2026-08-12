ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt To Grow Willows On Marshlands To Help Cricket Bat Manufacturers Overcome Cleft Shortage

Srinagar: Muhammad Shaban of Dogirpora village in South Kashmir's Pulwama has been dealing with a shortage of willow clefts to meet orders for cricket bats for quite some time. He sounds despondent over the future of the industry, warning that many bat manufacturers like him would have to shut shop if the shortage persists. But problems of Shaban and many other manufacturers in Kashmir could be a thing of the past as the Jammu and Kashmir government's forest department is planning to plant willow trees on marshlands.

Over the years, bat manufacturers in Kashmir Valley have been complaining about a decrease in willow tree cover as farmers planted Russian poplars due to their swift growth and high price in the market. On the contrary, the Jammu and Kashmir government has cut down 1.35 lakh willow trees over the years, out of the 1.91 lakh identified for felling in the Ningli range under the restoration plan for Wular Lake in North Kashmir's Bandipora district.

In Kashmir, more than 300 bat and cleft manufacturing factories are spread across dozens of villages in South Kashmir dotting the Srinagar-Jammu highway. These units, established decades ago in Dogripora, Reshipora, Sethar, Halmula, Bijbehra, Marhama and Sangam, make 25 lakh bats annually, and are a source of livelihood for hundreds of families and local and non-local labourers.

Manufacturer Shaban sounds pessimistic about the future of the industry. “Kashmir willow bats will further witness a decline in the near future because the present willow trees cannot last for a decade. Less supply may lead to the closure of many factories and loss of livelihood for thousands of workers and manufacturers,” Shaban said.

The shortage was also because wood traders and farmers have for some time preferred poplars because willow fetches a lower price in the market. “Its (willow) demand is limited to bat manufacturers only, while poplars are used in plywood and pencil factories, and house construction,” Gulzar Ahmad, a wood trader, told ETV Bharat. “Farmers are planting poplars, which take 10-15 years to grow fully. Willow trees take 20-30 years to grow,” he said.

The use of machines has also put pressure on willow trees as factories began making more bats. Shaban, the bat manufacturer, said that a decade ago manufacturers produced hand-made bats. “A manufacturer would make 10,000 bats a year. With the use of machines, a bat factory is making 70,000 or more bats a year,” he said.

For years, manufacturers have demanded that the government launch mass plantations to increase willow plantations and sustain the industry that exports bats to several countries.