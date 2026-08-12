Jammu Kashmir Govt To Grow Willows On Marshlands To Help Cricket Bat Manufacturers Overcome Cleft Shortage
The bat manufacturers have been complaining about a decrease in willow trees as farmers planted Russian poplars due to their swift growth, reports Mir Farhat.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Srinagar: Muhammad Shaban of Dogirpora village in South Kashmir's Pulwama has been dealing with a shortage of willow clefts to meet orders for cricket bats for quite some time. He sounds despondent over the future of the industry, warning that many bat manufacturers like him would have to shut shop if the shortage persists. But problems of Shaban and many other manufacturers in Kashmir could be a thing of the past as the Jammu and Kashmir government's forest department is planning to plant willow trees on marshlands.
Over the years, bat manufacturers in Kashmir Valley have been complaining about a decrease in willow tree cover as farmers planted Russian poplars due to their swift growth and high price in the market. On the contrary, the Jammu and Kashmir government has cut down 1.35 lakh willow trees over the years, out of the 1.91 lakh identified for felling in the Ningli range under the restoration plan for Wular Lake in North Kashmir's Bandipora district.
In Kashmir, more than 300 bat and cleft manufacturing factories are spread across dozens of villages in South Kashmir dotting the Srinagar-Jammu highway. These units, established decades ago in Dogripora, Reshipora, Sethar, Halmula, Bijbehra, Marhama and Sangam, make 25 lakh bats annually, and are a source of livelihood for hundreds of families and local and non-local labourers.
Manufacturer Shaban sounds pessimistic about the future of the industry. “Kashmir willow bats will further witness a decline in the near future because the present willow trees cannot last for a decade. Less supply may lead to the closure of many factories and loss of livelihood for thousands of workers and manufacturers,” Shaban said.
The shortage was also because wood traders and farmers have for some time preferred poplars because willow fetches a lower price in the market. “Its (willow) demand is limited to bat manufacturers only, while poplars are used in plywood and pencil factories, and house construction,” Gulzar Ahmad, a wood trader, told ETV Bharat. “Farmers are planting poplars, which take 10-15 years to grow fully. Willow trees take 20-30 years to grow,” he said.
The use of machines has also put pressure on willow trees as factories began making more bats. Shaban, the bat manufacturer, said that a decade ago manufacturers produced hand-made bats. “A manufacturer would make 10,000 bats a year. With the use of machines, a bat factory is making 70,000 or more bats a year,” he said.
For years, manufacturers have demanded that the government launch mass plantations to increase willow plantations and sustain the industry that exports bats to several countries.
Minister for Forest, Ecology & Environment Javed Ahmed Rana said the declining availability of willow timber is a matter of “serious concern”. "I have directed forest officials to launch a coordinated drive to revive and expand willow cultivation across Kashmir to address the shortage," Rana said.
Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Kashmir Irfan Rasool Wani said the forest department will launch a massive plantation of willow on 1,200 hectares of marshland at Haran-Shalabugh in Ganderbal district, 100 hectares in Momandaji in Bijbehara in Anantnag district, and on 100 hectares of social forestry land. “The massive plantation of willow will surely help the industry meet its demand and sustain it,” Wani told ETV Bharat.
As per the forest department’s estimate, the Kashmir bat industry produces 25 lakh clefts and finished bats annually that need 50-60,000 willow trees every year. “We are drafting a 15-20 year plan to remove mature willow trees and re-plant willow clones. We cannot remove all mature willow trees at once because the industry will collapse. We will map marshland areas under the plan. We have to maintain a balance between removal and re-plantation,” officials said.
Besides mass plantation, the manufacturers are demanding strict implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Willow (Prohibition on Export and Movement) Act 2000 to completely curb smuggling of willow clefts from Kashmir to bat factories in Meerut (UP) and Punjab. “Some manufacturers smuggle the clefts to Meerut (UP) and Jalandhar. These lacunae will be addressed as per the Willow Act,” Wani said.
Last month, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court also directed the Forest Department to issue a notification or standing order to prescribe fresh confiscation procedure under the Willow Act following the repeal of the J&K Forest Act, 1987 after the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019.
Niyaz ul Kabir, a bat manufacturer in Halmulla, Bijbehara, said they have been raising the alarm over the decline of willow trees and its impact on bat factories for the last seven years. “Finally, the government is on the path to revive willow plantation. It is a welcome step and an outcome of our struggle. Availability of willow will help the industry expand and help us reach more international cricket markets. Willow replantation by the forest department will help the bat industry stay afloat,” he told ETV Bharat.
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