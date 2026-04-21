ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt To Amend LG’s Industrial Policy Launched Five Years To Attract Investment

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government will roll out a changed industrial policy five years after the Lieutenant Governor administration had launched New Industrial Policy 2021-30 to attract investors. This move has come after industrialists pointed out loopholes in the policy that held back investors despite many incentives.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recently announced that the new policy will be drafted to attract investments and boost industrialisation. He said the Industries and Commerce department will take feedback from stakeholders about their experience of the policy and what changes they want in the policy.

“We will mix both these policies and draft an excellent policy which will boost industrialisation here,” Omar told reporters in Srinagar, when asked about the cold response to investment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the announcement, the government committee on Ease of Doing Business and revision of the New Industrial Policy held its first meeting with industrial and trade associations from the Jammu division on Monday. It will hold similar meetings in Kashmir after the Darbar Move to Srinagar.

Headed by Additional Chief Secretary Finance Shailendra Kumar, it comprises Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce Vikramjit Singh and Amitava Chatterjee, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of J&K Bank.

Arun Gupta, President, Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jammu, who attended the meeting, said the industry representatives proposed specific amendments for the new policy. "These amendments included simplifying regulatory mechanisms, reducing the compliance burden, improving access to finance, upgrading infrastructure and building mechanisms to attract fresh investment while supporting the growth of existing units," he said.