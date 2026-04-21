Jammu Kashmir Govt To Amend LG’s Industrial Policy Launched Five Years To Attract Investment
The move by the Omar Abdullah government comes after stakeholders pointed out loopholes in the policy that held back investors.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government will roll out a changed industrial policy five years after the Lieutenant Governor administration had launched New Industrial Policy 2021-30 to attract investors. This move has come after industrialists pointed out loopholes in the policy that held back investors despite many incentives.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recently announced that the new policy will be drafted to attract investments and boost industrialisation. He said the Industries and Commerce department will take feedback from stakeholders about their experience of the policy and what changes they want in the policy.
“We will mix both these policies and draft an excellent policy which will boost industrialisation here,” Omar told reporters in Srinagar, when asked about the cold response to investment in Jammu and Kashmir.
Following the announcement, the government committee on Ease of Doing Business and revision of the New Industrial Policy held its first meeting with industrial and trade associations from the Jammu division on Monday. It will hold similar meetings in Kashmir after the Darbar Move to Srinagar.
Headed by Additional Chief Secretary Finance Shailendra Kumar, it comprises Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce Vikramjit Singh and Amitava Chatterjee, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of J&K Bank.
Arun Gupta, President, Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jammu, who attended the meeting, said the industry representatives proposed specific amendments for the new policy. "These amendments included simplifying regulatory mechanisms, reducing the compliance burden, improving access to finance, upgrading infrastructure and building mechanisms to attract fresh investment while supporting the growth of existing units," he said.
After the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, Jammu and Kashmir LG administration launched new land and industrial policies that offered subsidies on capital investments, flexibility in land allotment and taxes to entice outside investments in the UT. However, stakeholders said these policies could not translate into investment because of bureaucratic gridlock and other bottlenecks.
Javed Tenga, president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told ETV Bharat that the new policy, launched in 2021 needs some amendments because it lacks the ease of doing business or single window system that the policy claims to offer aspiring entrepreneurs and existing industrialists.
According to official records, following the 2021 industrial and land policy, the government received 8,532 applications through its single-window portal. These applications proposed investments worth Rs 1.69 lakh crore and have the potential to create over six lakh jobs. These applications required a total of 80,668.91 kanals (4080 hectares) of land, but the available developed land is less than what is required.
Tenga said the ground story does not match these figures. He said land allotment and paperwork take years to finalise which discourage applicants. “The government also provides undeveloped land to applicants which hampers operation of industries. We demand ready to use land so that it takes less time for starting a unit,” he said, adding that they have sent feedback about the policy to the government four months ago.
Official records show that investors showed a cold response to the new policies in Kashmir valley than in Jammu province where Kathua and Samba became major attractions for investors because of safety, their proximity and closer connectivity to Punjab and New Delhi.
Minister for Industry and Commerce Sunrinder Kumar Choudhary, who is also the UT’s Deputy chief minister, said the revised policy will address all impediments to smooth investment. He said that 1369 locals and eight non-locals turned up for investment in Kashmir, while 205 outside investors invested in the Jammu region. "6,408.25 kanals of land were allotted to these investors in Jammu and 408 kanals in the Kashmir valley,” he said.
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