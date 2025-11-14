ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt Suspends Senior Cop For Allegedly Assaulting Polling Official

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday suspended deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Sunil Singh Jasrotia pending enquiry, in a case of alleged assault on Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer Azhar Khan.

An order issued by principal secretary to government home department Chandraker Bharti, read, “In terms of rule 31(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (classification control and appeal) rules, 1956 and pending enquiry in the matter, Sunil Singh, DySP, PID No. ARP983409, the then SDPO Gandhinagar, Jammu, is hereby placed under suspension, with immediate effect.”

“During the period of his suspension, he shall remain attached with the police headquarters, J&K,” the order reads.