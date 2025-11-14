Bihar Election Results 2025

Jammu Kashmir Govt Suspends Senior Cop For Allegedly Assaulting Polling Official

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Sunil Singh Jasrotia has been suspended for allegedly assaulting JKAS officer Azhar Khan.

Representational picture (IANS)
Representational picture (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 14, 2025 at 6:13 PM IST

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday suspended deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Sunil Singh Jasrotia pending enquiry, in a case of alleged assault on Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer Azhar Khan.

An order issued by principal secretary to government home department Chandraker Bharti, read, “In terms of rule 31(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (classification control and appeal) rules, 1956 and pending enquiry in the matter, Sunil Singh, DySP, PID No. ARP983409, the then SDPO Gandhinagar, Jammu, is hereby placed under suspension, with immediate effect.”

“During the period of his suspension, he shall remain attached with the police headquarters, J&K,” the order reads.

On November 10, the DySP had allegedly assaulted Block Development Officer (BDO) Nagrota Azhar Khan, who was nodal office transport for Nagrota by-elections, near Vikram Chowk area of Jammu. After the incident the DySP was transferred before being suspended today.

After the alleged assault, JKAS officers had demanded action against the cop and had gone on mass casual leave. The suspension of the senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer comes on a day when the ruling National Conference government suffered defeats in both Nagrota and Budgam bypolls.

While NC candidate Shamim Begum ended up as the second runner-up on the Nagrota seat, which was won by BJP's Devyani Rana, the ruling party suffered an even worse defeat in Budgam with party candidate Aga Mehmood losing opposite PDP's Aga Muntazir Mehdi.

