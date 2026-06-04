ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt Sets Ground For Panchayat Polls After Completing Electoral Rolls Revision

Srinagar: Setting the ground for conducting the panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the State Election Commission (SEC) Thursday held a meeting of officials to review poll preparedness for Panchayat and District Development Council (DDC) elections which have been delayed form the last three years.

State Election Commissioner Shantmanu held a meeting with District Election Officers (DEOs) and other senior officials and assessed logistical, administrative and electoral arrangements for smooth conduct of the polls.

The SEC held a meeting for the Jammu region on Wednesday, while for the Kashmir valley, the meeting was held today.

The commissioner briefed the officials on conduct of Panchayat and DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir and the role to be assigned to Presiding Officers and Returning Officers whenever the polls are held.

Official sources said that when polls are announced there is all likelihood that panchayat and DDC elections will be held simultaneously.