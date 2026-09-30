ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt Says Framing New Media Policy After MLAs Flag 'Misuse' Of Images

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday said that it is framing a media regulation policy to regulate social media use in the union territory after several legislators complained about misuse and maligning of legislators and ministers on social media.

During the Question Hour on the final day of the J&K Legislative Assembly session, several legislators demanded regulation and laws for social media use.

Ruling National Conference legislators Altaf Ahmad Wani, Tanvir Sadiq, Nazir Gurezi, Bashir Ahmad Veeri and others demanded a strict policy for regulation of social media and media users and punishment for misuse and maligning of the images of legislators and ministers.

The demand was supported by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party legislator R S Pathania, who asked what progress had been made in a similar assurance by the house in the past. "The government should clarify what happened to the policy. A House Committee was also formed. Where is its report?" Pathania asked.

Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat also supported the regulation but sought discussion on the issue. However, Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Parra opposed any regulation and censorship on media. Parra said that since 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated, there is already a "lot of censorship on the media". "We cannot afford further censorship and regulation," he said.