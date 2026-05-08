Jammu Kashmir Govt Questions LG’s Kashmir-Centric Demolitions During Anti-Drug Campaign
J&K minister said that Jammu had more drug addicts than Kashmir, but enforcement actions appear more widespread in the Valley.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 8, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid the ongoing anti-drug campaign 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan’ launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Union territory’s elected government has asked the LG to stop demolishing properties of the accused, as it will “disturb” people and create fears of a “discriminatory” approach.
The minister for health and medical education, Sakina Itoo, said that the government and the LG are making efforts to eradicate this menace from Jammu and Kashmir. But she questioned the act of demolishing properties and houses of the accused.
“The demolition is disabling people from their properties and disturbing their lives. Demolitions must stop and people must not be disturbed or have their properties destroyed. If someone is involved or accused, why should we demolish his parent's house or property?" Itoo told reporters here.
The minister said that Jammu had more drug addicts than Kashmir, but enforcement actions appear more widespread in Kashmir than in the Jammu region. “We fear that under the guise of the Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan, the administration is demolishing houses and properties of people in Kashmir. Why isn’t there a similar action in Jammu? The efforts and approach should not look discriminatory,” she said.
Itoo said that the home department, which is not under the elected government, must play its role to stop drugs from being smuggled into Jammu and Kashmir. “How and why do security forces allow it to be smuggled into the region?" she said.
She further said that the health department was providing health and rehabilitation facilities to the drug addicts. “Our party, National Conference, has kept it in our manifesto as well. The government is bringing a bill to the assembly. We have no issues if the LG is making efforts to end this menace, but we ask him to stop these demolitions,” she said.
Sinha launched the 100-day ‘Nasha Mukt Abhiyan’ on April 11 from Jammu to eradicate drug smuggling and its abuse from Jammu and Kashmir. Since then police action against drug peddlers has intensified. After his orders, police and district administrators swung into action.
From April 11 to May 5, the police said they arrested 518 drug peddlers, registered 481 FIRs against offenders, and attached or demolished 24 properties belonging to drug peddlers, identified as “proceeds of crime".
Sinha has said that besides a new rehabilitation policy for drug abusers and their victims, the peddlers and smugglers will face punitive actions that include criminal prosecution, cancellation of driving licences and passports, termination of vehicle registration and freezing of bank accounts.
Police said that more than 300 driving licences were recommended for cancellation and 325 vehicle registrations were terminated. Around 3,000 drug stores were inspected, leading to the suspension of 107 pharmacy licences for violations.
The civil administration has taken our anti-drug rallies in towns and districts to create social awareness against drugs and set a narrative against drug abuse and its impact.
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