ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt Questions LG’s Kashmir-Centric Demolitions During Anti-Drug Campaign

Srinagar: Amid the ongoing anti-drug campaign 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan’ launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Union territory’s elected government has asked the LG to stop demolishing properties of the accused, as it will “disturb” people and create fears of a “discriminatory” approach.

The minister for health and medical education, Sakina Itoo, said that the government and the LG are making efforts to eradicate this menace from Jammu and Kashmir. But she questioned the act of demolishing properties and houses of the accused.

“The demolition is disabling people from their properties and disturbing their lives. Demolitions must stop and people must not be disturbed or have their properties destroyed. If someone is involved or accused, why should we demolish his parent's house or property?" Itoo told reporters here.

The minister said that Jammu had more drug addicts than Kashmir, but enforcement actions appear more widespread in Kashmir than in the Jammu region. “We fear that under the guise of the Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan, the administration is demolishing houses and properties of people in Kashmir. Why isn’t there a similar action in Jammu? The efforts and approach should not look discriminatory,” she said.

Itoo said that the home department, which is not under the elected government, must play its role to stop drugs from being smuggled into Jammu and Kashmir. “How and why do security forces allow it to be smuggled into the region?" she said.

She further said that the health department was providing health and rehabilitation facilities to the drug addicts. “Our party, National Conference, has kept it in our manifesto as well. The government is bringing a bill to the assembly. We have no issues if the LG is making efforts to end this menace, but we ask him to stop these demolitions,” she said.