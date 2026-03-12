Jammu Kashmir Govt Plans New Guest Houses In Delhi, Mumbai; CM Omar Abdullah Calls For Cultural Touch In Govt Properties
The move is part of the Omar Abdullah government's plans to expand and modernise the network of JK House properties.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government is preparing to expand and modernise its network of JK House properties across major cities, while also reviewing the maintenance and utilisation of several government-owned assets outside the Union Territory.
The move is aimed at improving accommodation and support facilities for officials, students and patients from Jammu and Kashmir who travel to other parts of the country.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed the proposals during a meeting in New Delhi with officials of the Resident Commission and concerned departments.
Officials briefed the chief minister on plans to build new facilities in Dwarka in the national capital and in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. They also presented updates on renovation needs, maintenance expenditure and long-term plans for properties managed by the administration across India. Resident Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and senior officers from the Resident Commission attended the meeting.
Officials said the government has begun the process of establishing a new JK House in Dwarka (sector 19). "The facility is expected to increase accommodation capacity for officials and visitors from the Union Territory who travel to Delhi for official work, education or medical treatment."
A similar project is being pursued in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. Officials said a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared for the proposed facility at an estimated cost of about Rs 29.56 crore, with construction expenditure expected to be around Rs 30 crore.
The new guest house in Navi Mumbai is intended to strengthen the Union Territory’s presence in the country’s financial hub and provide accommodation and office space for people from Jammu and Kashmir visiting the region.
During the meeting, Abdullah directed officials to ensure that new constructions reflect the cultural identity of the region.
“Ensure that the new constructions and restructuring of existing properties carry a local touch of Jammu and Kashmir’s rich cultural legacy so that these government assets reflect a unique blend of heritage and modern functionality,” he said.
He also asked officials to study similar guest house facilities built by other states across India so that best practices in infrastructure design and service delivery can be adopted.
Officials said agencies such as the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) may be considered for construction and renovation work.
The Resident Commission manages a wide network of government properties outside Jammu and Kashmir. These facilities serve as accommodation centres and liaison offices for officials and residents travelling from the Union Territory.
In New Delhi, the government operates several major properties including the JK House complex in Chanakyapuri, the guest house at 5 Prithviraj Road and Kashmir House on King George Avenue. Another property at Rajaji Marg is currently under redevelopment.
Other assets in the capital include Kisan Ghar at Shalimar Bagh and the Kashmir Government Arts Emporium showroom at Baba Kharak Singh Marg. The administration also owns a land parcel in Dwarka where the proposed JK House is planned.
Outside the capital, the government maintains properties in several other cities.
In Chandigarh, the Resident Commission manages a facility used by officials and visitors from the region.
In Punjab, the administration owns JK House on Court Road in Amritsar, spread over about 19 kanals of land. Another parcel measuring around 15 kanals at Tapai Road in the same city also belongs to the government.
During the meeting, the chief minister asked officials to take up the issue of land consolidation with the Punjab government so that a suitable single plot can be identified for developing a modern facility in Amritsar.
The Union Territory also holds several properties in Maharashtra. These include a duplex flat on Napean Sea Road in Mumbai, commercial space at the World Trade Centre in Colaba and offices and shops in Vashi in Navi Mumbai. The Resident Commission also manages a guest house facility in the Malabar Hill area of Mumbai.
Additional assets include three residential flats in Bengaluru (Shirke apartments area) and a guest house apartment in Kolkata (Sony Apartments) used by officials travelling to eastern India. The administration also owns a large land parcel in Sirsa in Haryana.
Officials said maintaining these properties requires significant expenditure. Government data shows that about Rs 649.65 lakh (Rs 6.5 crore approx.) was spent on maintenance during the 2024–25 financial year. No maintenance expenditure has been reported so far for the 2025–26 financial year.
Several properties also require renovation and expansion to meet the growing demand for accommodation and administrative infrastructure, officials said.
Abdullah stressed that both new and renovated facilities should reflect the cultural identity of Jammu and Kashmir.
“These institutions must make J&K proud of its properties and should stand as dignified representations in different regions of the country,” he said.
Officials said proposals are also being examined to upgrade facilities at existing guest houses, including converting some VIP rooms at the Chanakyapuri JK House complex into suites and increasing accommodation capacity at other locations.
The management of these properties became part of a major administrative exercise, on the recommendation of an apportionment committee set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs, after the implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The assets of the erstwhile state government were divided between the two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Properties located within Ladakh were transferred to its administration, while many assets outside the region were either retained by the Jammu and Kashmir government or shared between the two Union Territories.
Under the asset-sharing arrangement that followed the reorganisation, a portion of the JK House complex in Chanakyapuri in New Delhi was allocated to the Ladakh administration while the remaining section continued to be managed by the Jammu and Kashmir government. Officials said: "The Ladakh was allotted the main entrance from Kautilya Marg along with Block-A, which has 10 rooms and four suites. It also received the old Block-B that contains 14 rooms and three suites. In addition, 16 Type-B staff quarters and eight Type-C staff quarters were allocated to Ladakh."
"Likewise, J&K retained the second entrance of the complex. It also received the new Block-B with 24 rooms and Block-C, which includes 21 rooms and seven suites. Along with these facilities, 10 Type-A staff quarters were allotted to the Jammu and Kashmir administration," the officials added.
Officials said the current expansion plan aims to strengthen this nationwide network of facilities so that government properties remain functional while representing the Union Territory in different parts of the country.
