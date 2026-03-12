ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt Plans New Guest Houses In Delhi, Mumbai; CM Omar Abdullah Calls For Cultural Touch In Govt Properties

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government is preparing to expand and modernise its network of JK House properties across major cities, while also reviewing the maintenance and utilisation of several government-owned assets outside the Union Territory.

The move is aimed at improving accommodation and support facilities for officials, students and patients from Jammu and Kashmir who travel to other parts of the country.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed the proposals during a meeting in New Delhi with officials of the Resident Commission and concerned departments.

Officials briefed the chief minister on plans to build new facilities in Dwarka in the national capital and in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. They also presented updates on renovation needs, maintenance expenditure and long-term plans for properties managed by the administration across India. Resident Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and senior officers from the Resident Commission attended the meeting.

J-K CM Omar Abdullah chairs a meeting over acquiring guest houses in outside states (Special Arrangement)

Officials said the government has begun the process of establishing a new JK House in Dwarka (sector 19). "The facility is expected to increase accommodation capacity for officials and visitors from the Union Territory who travel to Delhi for official work, education or medical treatment."

A similar project is being pursued in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. Officials said a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared for the proposed facility at an estimated cost of about Rs 29.56 crore, with construction expenditure expected to be around Rs 30 crore.

A view of a guest house eyed by J&K government (Special Arrangement)

The new guest house in Navi Mumbai is intended to strengthen the Union Territory’s presence in the country’s financial hub and provide accommodation and office space for people from Jammu and Kashmir visiting the region.

During the meeting, Abdullah directed officials to ensure that new constructions reflect the cultural identity of the region.

“Ensure that the new constructions and restructuring of existing properties carry a local touch of Jammu and Kashmir’s rich cultural legacy so that these government assets reflect a unique blend of heritage and modern functionality,” he said.

He also asked officials to study similar guest house facilities built by other states across India so that best practices in infrastructure design and service delivery can be adopted.

Officials said agencies such as the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) may be considered for construction and renovation work.

The Resident Commission manages a wide network of government properties outside Jammu and Kashmir. These facilities serve as accommodation centres and liaison offices for officials and residents travelling from the Union Territory.

In New Delhi, the government operates several major properties including the JK House complex in Chanakyapuri, the guest house at 5 Prithviraj Road and Kashmir House on King George Avenue. Another property at Rajaji Marg is currently under redevelopment.