Jammu Kashmir Govt Orders Probe Into Ambitious Rural Housing Scheme After Large-Scale Complaints
The Rural Development Department has directed officials to probe cases of exclusion of genuine applicants.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a review of beneficiaries excluded from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), an ambitious scheme to provide homes to the homeless, after complaints from legislators and local representatives that several deserving rural families were left out of the scheme.
The Rural Development Department now directed officials to investigate cases of rejection or deletion from the Permanent Wait List (PWL) and launched a fresh verification drive across rural areas to ensure that eligible households are not denied housing assistance.
Under the PMAY, the rural development is implementing the phase 2 of the scheme to finalise the list of Permanent Wait List (PWL) beneficiaries who are eligible but waiting from the last several years to get funds for constructing a small house. However, several legislators and panchayat level representatives have flagged complaints that eligible beneficiaries have been "excluded" in finalization of the PWL.
Officials said that many beneficiaries were left out in the PMAY scheme when the 2011 Socio-Economic and Caste Census was done at block level, but were later added in other field surveys and the central government then released funds under PWL) their housing.
Rocked by the complaints and grievances from the eligible beneficiaries after exclusion, the Jammu and Kashmir’s rural development department sprung into action and directed for probing the exclusion of these poor families.
Opposition PDP leader and legislator from Tral assembly constituency of Pulwama Rafiq Ahmad NaikNaik said that he has directed all the Block Development Officers (BDO) of the assembly segment to ensure that PMAY houses are allotted strictly to the genuinely deserving and needy beneficiaries.
“There must be absolutely no discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, political affiliation, or any other consideration. I also urge the general public to remain vigilant and not pay a single penny to anyone for availing benefits under PMAY. The scheme is meant for the welfare of the people, and all benefits are provided free of cost as per government norms,” Naik said.
Ruling party legislator from Shangus assembly segment of Anantnag district Riyaz Ahmad Khan also leveled similar charges against the rural development officials for excluding and dropping “deserving” people. “This scheme is for the poor and officials claim the beneficiaries are selected after a transparent process, but many deserving people in my area have been excluded. So, a revision of the process must be done to include all the deserving people,” Khan said.
Former DDC member from Poonch district Suhail Malik said that 5800 eligible people were excluded from the scheme in the district that lies on the Line of Control where people struggle to construct a small house. “People don't know the reasons why they were dropped from the list. We have raised the issue with the RDD Secretary and other concerned officials to ensure transparency in the scheme,” Malik said.
He said a committee has been set up in Poonch headed by a Naib Tehsildar and other revenue officials after the government ordered revision of the lists and a review of the scheme. “Now their reverification is being done so that they are not left out of the housing scheme,” he said.
Originally launched in 1985 as Indira Awas Yojana (IAY), the scheme was renamed as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in 2016 by the Modi-led government. As of this month, 3.81 crore houses have been completed nationwide. The government aims to construct 4.95 crore houses for houseless families by 2029. In March this year, RDD Secretary Mohammad Aijaz said that 3,23,299 houses have been completed in Jammu and Kashmir under this scheme, which is 97 per cent progress, while only 11,340 houses are pending.
“Some representations have highlighted instances where deserving beneficiaries have reportedly been rejected or deleted due to inadvertent errors or deficiencies during the survey and verification process. Such cases merit immediate attention to ensure that no eligible household is deprived of the benefits envisaged under the scheme,” Aijaz said in an order shot to the directors of Jammu and Kashmir provinces on Monday (June 22) asking them to probe the reasons for exclusion and deletion of the eligible families.
The Secretary has asked both the Directors of Kashmir and Jammu provinces to issue necessary directions to all Assistant Commissioners Development (ACDs)) Block Development Officers (BDOs) under their jurisdictions to ensure that deletion of ineligible households is undertaken strictly in accordance with the guidelines and instructions issued by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India.
“Cases of genuinely eligible beneficiaries who may have been erroneously (been) rejected or deleted are identified, examined and rectified as per the prescribed procedure. Grievances and representations received from the public regarding exclusion from the PMAY-G 2.0 beneficiary list are addressed on priority and appropriate corrective action taken wherever warranted,” the secretary said.
He warned the officials of action for dropping the genuine beneficiaries from the scheme. “It is further impressed upon all concerned that any omission, rejection or deletion of a genuinely eligible beneficiary arising from negligence, lack of due diligence, improper verification or oversight shall be viewed seriously. The officer(s)official(s) responsible for such lapses shall be held personally accountable and liable for appropriate action under the relevant rules,” he said.
Following the directions, all block level officials have launched a “re-verification campaign” in all panchayats in rural areas to “ensure poor, homeless and deserving families” get the house, officials said.
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