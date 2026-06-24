ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt Orders Probe Into Ambitious Rural Housing Scheme After Large-Scale Complaints

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a review of beneficiaries excluded from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), an ambitious scheme to provide homes to the homeless, after complaints from legislators and local representatives that several deserving rural families were left out of the scheme.

The Rural Development Department now directed officials to investigate cases of rejection or deletion from the Permanent Wait List (PWL) and launched a fresh verification drive across rural areas to ensure that eligible households are not denied housing assistance.

Under the PMAY, the rural development is implementing the phase 2 of the scheme to finalise the list of Permanent Wait List (PWL) beneficiaries who are eligible but waiting from the last several years to get funds for constructing a small house. However, several legislators and panchayat level representatives have flagged complaints that eligible beneficiaries have been "excluded" in finalization of the PWL.

Officials said that many beneficiaries were left out in the PMAY scheme when the 2011 Socio-Economic and Caste Census was done at block level, but were later added in other field surveys and the central government then released funds under PWL) their housing.

Rocked by the complaints and grievances from the eligible beneficiaries after exclusion, the Jammu and Kashmir’s rural development department sprung into action and directed for probing the exclusion of these poor families.

Opposition PDP leader and legislator from Tral assembly constituency of Pulwama Rafiq Ahmad NaikNaik said that he has directed all the Block Development Officers (BDO) of the assembly segment to ensure that PMAY houses are allotted strictly to the genuinely deserving and needy beneficiaries.

“There must be absolutely no discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, political affiliation, or any other consideration. I also urge the general public to remain vigilant and not pay a single penny to anyone for availing benefits under PMAY. The scheme is meant for the welfare of the people, and all benefits are provided free of cost as per government norms,” Naik said.

Ruling party legislator from Shangus assembly segment of Anantnag district Riyaz Ahmad Khan also leveled similar charges against the rural development officials for excluding and dropping “deserving” people. “This scheme is for the poor and officials claim the beneficiaries are selected after a transparent process, but many deserving people in my area have been excluded. So, a revision of the process must be done to include all the deserving people,” Khan said.