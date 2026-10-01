ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt Notifies EV Policy, Warns Of FIRs For Driving 25-Year-Old Commercial Vehicles

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government will seize vehicles that have been used for 25 years and under the scrap policy it has warned commercial vehicle owners of action if they failed to abide by the new measure.

Yousuf said the vehicle subsidy scheme had less takers in Jammu and Kashmir as repaying bank loans of Rs 20 lakh or more would not be possible for drivers.

“The scrap policy has, no doubt, taken away the livelihood of drivers and owners as the rising cost of vehicles makes them unable to buy new vehicles,” Sheikh Mohammad Yousuf, general secretary of Transport Welfare Association, told ETV Bharat.

Transporters said that they are supporting the scrap policy and are already implementing it by scrapping the 25-year-old buses, maxi-cabs, mini-buses and other commercial vehicles.

With the scrap policy, the Jammu and Kashmir Transport Department had, in 2019, announced a Transport Subsidy Scheme for commercial transporters under which owners will get a Rs 5 lakh subsidy on a bank loan of Rs 25 lakh, or 6 percent if the vehicle costs more than Rs 25 lakh.

“We have written to field offices to seize and lodge FIRs in case they are found moving on the roads. We are concerned about commuter safety,” said Transport Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan.

“Very few owners availed the subsidy scheme in Kashmir compared to Jammu. The situation in the Valley from the 90s was unfavourable to owners of passenger transport vehicles than in Jammu. Our livelihood was hit. But it was never compensated by the government. Lack of transport policy made us think before availing subsidy,” he said.

Yousuf said in Srinagar city alone passenger transporters operated 1800 mini-buses. “Now only 800 are operating. We scrapped 1000, but very few were replaced. Those who scrapped vehicles shifted to other livelihood opportunities rather than continuing with driving buses,” he said.

Transport Commissioner Mahajan said that the government has notified the Electric Vehicle Policy for Jammu and Kashmir today. “Scrap old vehicles and take new EVs. Use the benefits to upgrade,” he said.

Mahajan was referring to the J&K Electric Vehicle Policy-2026, which was notified today following its approval by the Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The policy aims to expand clean, affordable, and weather-resilient electric mobility across Jammu and Kashmir in six years, from 2026 to 2032.

“It targets 1.4 lakh electric vehicles by 2032, supported by demand incentives, climate-specific infrastructure, power-grid integration, public-private partnerships, skill development, and employment generation. 900 public charging sites, including 140 fast-charging hubs across urban grids and highway corridors, will be set up. It also provides for EV-ready parking, with building bye-laws mandating EV-readiness for 20 per cent of parking capacity,” an official spokesperson said.

Jammu and Kashmir sees four months of freezing cold in winter during which electricity supply also remains disrupted. “The electric vehicles will undergo winter-performance validation, particularly for operation in snow and sub-zero conditions. The framework also seeks managed integration of EV charging demand with the power system,” he said.

“An interest subvention of 3-5 per cent on EV loans for up to 36 months has also been kept. Scrappage-linked incentives, with an annual budgetary provision of Rs 50 crore to incentivise replacement of old vehicles with cleaner electric vehicles, have also been provided in the policy,” Minister for Transport Satish Sharma said.

The policy further provides “early-adopter top-up” incentives for the first 15,800 eligible adopters. The incentives include Rs 15 lakh for the first 300 e-buses, Rs 1 lakh for the first 1,500 personal cars and Rs 5,000 for the first 10,000 two-wheelers, subject to the eligibility and conditions prescribed under the policy, he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the policy provides a structured framework for advancing clean transport while taking into account the specific terrain and cold-weather conditions of Jammu and Kashmir.