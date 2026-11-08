ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt's Major Recruitment Drive Renews Spotlight On Reservation

Members of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association protest against the new reservation policy at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi ( IANS )

Srinagar: A major recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir has triggered anxiety among unemployed educated youth because of less than 35 percent allocation to open merit, renewing the spotlight on the controversial reservation policy.

The J&K Bank invited applications for nearly 1400 vacancies to fill probationary officers and banking associates. In J&K, 323 probationary officers and 1033 posts for banking associates are up for grabs. Ladakh has been allotted 20 and 21 posts respectively.

This marks the Bank’s first recruitment of this scale since 2020 when over 1800 vacancies were advertised. For thousands of unemployed job aspirants, the announcement has brought dismay.

Student activist Sahil Parray said it should have been a moment of hope for them. “But it feels like another reminder that we have nowhere left to go. 70 percent posts have been reserved for quota students,” he said.

The reservation break-up for the posts shows that the bank has followed the J&K Reservation Rules 2005 which were amended by the BJP-led central government before Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Jammu and Kashmir has seen an increase in reservation quota shrinking the non-reserved or general category to 40 percent.

According to the 2011 census, the general population constitutes 69 percent of the total 1.20 crore. The amendment allowed an additional 10 percent to Scheduled Tribes, expanding the quota to almost 70 percent.

Many point out the move has breached the 50 per cent ceiling mandated by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict of the 1992 Indra Sawhney judgement.

Former NC MP Aga Ruhullah (C) during an anti-reservation protest in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Politicians across party lines have rallied behind the concerns of the students. Communist Party of India (M) legislator MY Tarigami described it as an injustice with meritorious aspirants.

He said that they are not questioning reserved categories but the “unjust policy that undermines the Supreme Court verdict”.