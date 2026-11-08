Jammu Kashmir Govt's Major Recruitment Drive Renews Spotlight On Reservation
Open merit activists expressed dismay over the 70 percent reservation for quota students squeezing the prospects for open merit candidates.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
Srinagar: A major recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir has triggered anxiety among unemployed educated youth because of less than 35 percent allocation to open merit, renewing the spotlight on the controversial reservation policy.
The J&K Bank invited applications for nearly 1400 vacancies to fill probationary officers and banking associates. In J&K, 323 probationary officers and 1033 posts for banking associates are up for grabs. Ladakh has been allotted 20 and 21 posts respectively.
This marks the Bank’s first recruitment of this scale since 2020 when over 1800 vacancies were advertised. For thousands of unemployed job aspirants, the announcement has brought dismay.
Interested eligible candidates are advised to carefully read the detailed recruitment notifications and apply online from 07 NOVEMBER 2026 to 26 NOVEMBER 2026, through the link available on Bank's website: https://t.co/pAdzDjXz5K under "CAREERS" tab. #JKBank https://t.co/anSlfYasVZ— J&K Bank (@JandKBank) November 7, 2026
Student activist Sahil Parray said it should have been a moment of hope for them. “But it feels like another reminder that we have nowhere left to go. 70 percent posts have been reserved for quota students,” he said.
The reservation break-up for the posts shows that the bank has followed the J&K Reservation Rules 2005 which were amended by the BJP-led central government before Lok Sabha polls in 2024.
After years, J&K Bank is finally recruiting 1,033 Banking Associates and 323 Probationary Officers. For thousands of Open Merit aspirants, this should have been a moment of hope. Instead, it feels like another reminder that we have nowhere left to go. Age relaxation has again been extended to other categories, while OM is left out. Earlier, recruitment was district/division-wise. That too is gone. Imagine preparing for years, paying fees, studying day and night, only to feel that the door was never meant to open for you. What crime have we committed? Why are our dreams treated as if they matter less? We are tired. We are helpless. But we are not invisible. These jobs belong to us too. We will remember. We will not forget.— Sahil Parray (@iamsahilparray) November 6, 2026
Following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Jammu and Kashmir has seen an increase in reservation quota shrinking the non-reserved or general category to 40 percent.
According to the 2011 census, the general population constitutes 69 percent of the total 1.20 crore. The amendment allowed an additional 10 percent to Scheduled Tribes, expanding the quota to almost 70 percent.
Many point out the move has breached the 50 per cent ceiling mandated by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict of the 1992 Indra Sawhney judgement.
Politicians across party lines have rallied behind the concerns of the students. Communist Party of India (M) legislator MY Tarigami described it as an injustice with meritorious aspirants.
He said that they are not questioning reserved categories but the “unjust policy that undermines the Supreme Court verdict”.
Tarigami questioned setting the age limit at 30 against the government’s criteria of 40 years. “Given the rising unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir, I request the authorities to reconsider the age criteria and raise the upper age limit in line with JKSSB norms, thereby providing an opportunity to more deserving and eligible candidates,” he added.
Parray also flagged the exclusion of open merit from age relaxation. “Why is an open merit candidate expected to compete within the same age limits despite facing the same unemployment crisis, while others are given additional opportunities through age relaxation? Are we less deserving of a second chance?” he asked.
PDP MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para argued that commercial institutions like JK Bank should prioritise merit over reservation. He also demanded increasing the upper age limit to 40 years.
Ruling National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar acknowledges the concern of open merit students but expresses helplessness.
“The Bank falls under the domain of Lieutenant Governor. The file on the cabinet subcommittee’s reservation file is pending with LG as well. The Bank must revise its advertisement including setting a cap on age for open merit,” he added.
Deeply concerning to see the latest JK Bank notification for PO & Banking Associate posts. Keeping the age limit at 20-30 years is completely unfair to thousands of overaged aspirants who have been waiting patiently for years. When JKSSB allows an age limit up to 40 years, why are JK Bank aspirants being penalized? Furthermore, applying reservation policies in a commercial institution like JK Bank undermines meritocracy for our local youth. The demands are simple: Increase the upper age limit to 40 years. Revoke reservation in the recruitment. Give our educated youth a fair & equal chance! @CM_JnK @JandKBank— Waheed Ur Rehman Para (@parawahid) November 7, 2026
The recruitment is managed and overseen by the Jammu and Kashmir Bank Board of Directors and management in coordination with the Lieutenant Governor led administration.
The fresh row unfolds against the backdrop of surging unemployment with over 3.6 lakh unemployed educated youth registered with the J&K government. In addition, 4.73 lakh individuals in the age group of 18-60 have reported to be not working but willing to work. Of them, 2.94 lakh hail from Kashmir and the remaining 1.79 are in Jammu.
In 2020, the Lieutenant Governor led administration scrapped J&K Bank's recruitment process for 250 probationary officers and 1,200 banking associates over “legal infirmities”.
Besides being the single largest lending agency contributing over 60 per cent of the credit available in the state, the J&K Bank, established in 1938 by Maharaja Hari Singh, also has a great deal of ‘emotional equity’ amid Kashmiris.
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