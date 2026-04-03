Jammu Kashmir Govt Invests Over Rs 4,000 Crore In PSUs, Yields Mere 3 Per Cent Returns: CAG Report
Jammu Kashmir government’s Rs 4,031 crore PSU investments yield minimal returns, with only J&K Bank paying dividends amid rising loans, reports Amir Tantray
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 3, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government’s investment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) has yielded minimal returns, as only one out of 52 government-owned corporations has been paying dividends between 2020 and 2025. Despite investing a total of Rs 4031.25 crores in the 2024-25 financial year, only Jammu and Kashmir Bank has generated a profit of Rs 130.78 crores, which stands at 3.24 per cent of the total investment made by the government.
This concerning trend was disclosed by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its report of Union Territory (UT) finances, tabled by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday on the floor of the Legislative Assembly.
As per the report, as of March 31, 2025, the UT government invested Rs 605.10 crore in government companies, cooperative societies, statutory corporations and rural banks and got a return of only Rs 130.78 crore during the financial year 2024-25, and that too from only J&K Bank.
There is also an investment of Rs 3426.75 crore made by the erstwhile state, which is yet to be apportioned between the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the UT of Ladakh, claimed the CAG report.
The CAG report pointed out that during the financial year, the UT government invested Rs 4,780 crore and got no return. In 2021-22, the total investment was Rs 5,499 crore with zero return, and for 2022-23, the investment was Rs 5,932 crore without any return.
For the financial year 2023-24, the UT government’s investment was the highest at Rs 6,394 crores and, in return, got only Rs 30 crores from J&K Bank. After the political government was formed in the year 2024, the total investment in PSUs stood at Rs 4.031 crore for the financial year 2024-25 and got a return of Rs 130.78 crore, which is 3.24 per cent of the total investment.
The CAG has pointed out the lack of any well-defined dividend policy, which is resulting in low returns from these PSUs.
On the other hand, the UT government is paying significantly higher interest, over 8 per cent on its borrowings. Over the past five years, the gap between returns on PSU investments and the cost of government borrowings amounted to Rs 1,883.60 crore, indicating poor financial returns on invested capital. The government borrowed funds at an average interest rate of 8.82 per cent, highlighting the inefficiency of PSU investments.
The report highlighted a steady increase in loans and advances given by the government to various institutions and organisations over the past five years. However, recovery has been slow.
From an opening balance of Rs 35.80 crore in 2020–21, outstanding loans rose to Rs 231.91 crore by 2024–25. During this period, loans were disbursed every year, but recoveries remained limited.
In 2023–24, Rs 11.49 crore was disbursed, while only Rs 6.04 crore was recovered. In 2024–25, Rs 15.09 crore was disbursed, but recovery was just Rs 0.44 crore. As a result, total outstanding loans increased to Rs 246.56 crore by the end of 2024–25.
Interest earnings also remain a concern. The government earned no interest in 2020–21, and the figures remained modest in subsequent years. The highest interest income was Rs 2.21 crore in 2023–24, which declined to Rs 0.70 crore in 2024–25.
On the other hand, the interest burden on government borrowings has steadily increased from 6.65 per cent in 2020–21 to 8.82 per cent in 2024–25.
According to the report, poor loan recovery is primarily due to loss-making PSUs, which are unable to repay dues. This has led to a rise in outstanding loans and government funds getting locked in non-performing assets.
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