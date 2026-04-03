ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt Invests Over Rs 4,000 Crore In PSUs, Yields Mere 3 Per Cent Returns: CAG Report

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government’s investment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) has yielded minimal returns, as only one out of 52 government-owned corporations has been paying dividends between 2020 and 2025. Despite investing a total of Rs 4031.25 crores in the 2024-25 financial year, only Jammu and Kashmir Bank has generated a profit of Rs 130.78 crores, which stands at 3.24 per cent of the total investment made by the government.

This concerning trend was disclosed by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its report of Union Territory (UT) finances, tabled by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday on the floor of the Legislative Assembly.

As per the report, as of March 31, 2025, the UT government invested Rs 605.10 crore in government companies, cooperative societies, statutory corporations and rural banks and got a return of only Rs 130.78 crore during the financial year 2024-25, and that too from only J&K Bank.

There is also an investment of Rs 3426.75 crore made by the erstwhile state, which is yet to be apportioned between the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the UT of Ladakh, claimed the CAG report.

The CAG report pointed out that during the financial year, the UT government invested Rs 4,780 crore and got no return. In 2021-22, the total investment was Rs 5,499 crore with zero return, and for 2022-23, the investment was Rs 5,932 crore without any return.

For the financial year 2023-24, the UT government’s investment was the highest at Rs 6,394 crores and, in return, got only Rs 30 crores from J&K Bank. After the political government was formed in the year 2024, the total investment in PSUs stood at Rs 4.031 crore for the financial year 2024-25 and got a return of Rs 130.78 crore, which is 3.24 per cent of the total investment.

The CAG has pointed out the lack of any well-defined dividend policy, which is resulting in low returns from these PSUs.