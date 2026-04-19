Jammu Kashmir Govt Goes After Poppy Cultivators As Anti-Drug Campaign Intensifies
LG Manoj Sinha recently launched the Nasha-Mukt Abhiyan(anti-drug campaign) from Jammu which will run for 11 days.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 19, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has launched a campaign against poppy cultivation in the union territory as part of the 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan' (anti-drug campaign) spearheaded by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
The campaign against poppy cultivation and its cultivators in the UT is headed by the Excise department and police in all 20 districts. Several farmers have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Officials from the Excise, Revenue and Police departments destroyed the poppy crop in Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam, Baramulla and Kathua districts. Officials said poppy on several hectares of land was destroyed, and cultivators in Pulwama, Kathua and Anantnag have been arrested under the NDPS Act. Police said that FIRs under Sections 8 and 18 of the NDPS Act have been registered at the respective police stations.
According to the NDPS and Excise rules, cultivation of opium poppy is prohibited under Section 8 of the NDPS Act of 1985, except for medical or scientific purposes to the extent permitted by this act.
According to Section 18 of the NDPS Act, an accused cultivating or possessing a small quantity (up to one kilogram) will face jail time of up to 1 year, and between 10 to 20 years imprisonment for a commercial quantity (up to 50 kilograms).
Officials in the Excise department said that the exact details of the land area being illegally used for opium poppy cultivation are unknown because farmers cultivate it illegally. However, their rough estimates suggest that not more than 200 hectares of land are used for this illegal cultivation.
Farmers sow the poppy seed during winter and by June the poppy is cut, its seeds are separated from the bulb and then sold clandestinely to agents. Besides its seeds, its straw also fetches money for the cultivator, the officials said.
However, before the poppy ripens and during its flowering season, officials swing into action every year and raze the crop before it ripens. The Excise Department's gazette says that it shall reward informers for providing legitimate information about cultivation of poppy, cannabis, use of illicit drugs and psychotropic substances used for smuggling these products.
Police have also appealed to the public not to indulge in illegal cultivation of poppy or any other contraband crop, warning that such activities are a punishable offence and strict legal action will be taken against violators.
Under the 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan', the Jammu and Kashmir government has launched a multi-pronged drive to curb drug abuse and its trade in the union territory. The police have arrested several accused persons and also launched an awareness campaign against drug abuse.
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