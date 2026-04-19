ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt Goes After Poppy Cultivators As Anti-Drug Campaign Intensifies

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has launched a campaign against poppy cultivation in the union territory as part of the 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan' (anti-drug campaign) spearheaded by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The campaign against poppy cultivation and its cultivators in the UT is headed by the Excise department and police in all 20 districts. Several farmers have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Officials from the Excise, Revenue and Police departments destroyed the poppy crop in Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam, Baramulla and Kathua districts. Officials said poppy on several hectares of land was destroyed, and cultivators in Pulwama, Kathua and Anantnag have been arrested under the NDPS Act. Police said that FIRs under Sections 8 and 18 of the NDPS Act have been registered at the respective police stations.

According to the NDPS and Excise rules, cultivation of opium poppy is prohibited under Section 8 of the NDPS Act of 1985, except for medical or scientific purposes to the extent permitted by this act.

According to Section 18 of the NDPS Act, an accused cultivating or possessing a small quantity (up to one kilogram) will face jail time of up to 1 year, and between 10 to 20 years imprisonment for a commercial quantity (up to 50 kilograms).