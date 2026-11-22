ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt Cracks Down On Eateries As Rotten Meat Consignments Resurface

A team of J&K Food and Drugs Administration inspected suspected rotten meat consignment at Budgam Railway Station in Jammu and Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

By Mir Farhat Maqbool 2 Min Read

Srinagar: Continuing its crackdown against rotten meat and food adulteration, Jammu and Kashmir’s Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has suspended licences and registrations of nine food business outlets in the Union territory for violating food safety, hygiene and sanitary requirements.

The FDA said the suspensions will remain in force until further orders and compliance with the deficiencies observed during inspections.

The units include a bakery manufacturer, poultry, restaurants including the bakery manufacturing unit of Mughal Darbar, Residency Road in Srinagar, Jan Sweets, Hazoori Bagh, Cottage Inn Restaurant, Madina Sunrise Poultry, Baghat, Srinagar, Madina Zaika Biryani, Baghat, Srinagar, Orbit Restaurant, Newa Pulwama, NFS Poultry, Mandli in Billawar in Kathua district, Delhi Ki Mashoor Biryani and Restaurant Naz in Vijaypur in Samba district. FDA officials have been raiding and inspecting markets and food manufacturing units across the Union Territory following recovery of 1.6 tons of rotten meat from the Railway station in Budgam last week that was meant for restaurants and hotels in the Valley. The raids have been intensified after Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) threatened to shutdown hotels and restaurants in the Valley if the government didn't act and publicise the names of traders whose consignments were seized from Budgam Railway station.