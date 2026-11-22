Jammu Kashmir Govt Cracks Down On Eateries As Rotten Meat Consignments Resurface
The Food and Drugs Administration has suspended the licenses of nine food business units until further orders and compliance with the food safety standards.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Srinagar: Continuing its crackdown against rotten meat and food adulteration, Jammu and Kashmir’s Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has suspended licences and registrations of nine food business outlets in the Union territory for violating food safety, hygiene and sanitary requirements.
The FDA said the suspensions will remain in force until further orders and compliance with the deficiencies observed during inspections.
The units include a bakery manufacturer, poultry, restaurants including the bakery manufacturing unit of Mughal Darbar, Residency Road in Srinagar, Jan Sweets, Hazoori Bagh, Cottage Inn Restaurant, Madina Sunrise Poultry, Baghat, Srinagar, Madina Zaika Biryani, Baghat, Srinagar, Orbit Restaurant, Newa Pulwama, NFS Poultry, Mandli in Billawar in Kathua district, Delhi Ki Mashoor Biryani and Restaurant Naz in Vijaypur in Samba district.
FDA officials have been raiding and inspecting markets and food manufacturing units across the Union Territory following recovery of 1.6 tons of rotten meat from the Railway station in Budgam last week that was meant for restaurants and hotels in the Valley.
The raids have been intensified after Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) threatened to shutdown hotels and restaurants in the Valley if the government didn't act and publicise the names of traders whose consignments were seized from Budgam Railway station.
Following the warning, FDA said its preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment had originated from M/s Al Nida Foods, No. 198, Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan, Fish Market, Ghazipur in Delhi and was intended for Ayaan Manzoor resident of Bemina, Srinagar, through M/s Tultrav Courier Agency, Bemina.
The consignment had been booked under the general parcel category without proper disclosure of the actual nature of the commodity, apparently to circumvent the prescribed requirements governing the transportation of “highly perishable food products” under FSSA 2006. The Railways has imposed a fine on the Ghazipur based Al Nida Foods.
The rotten meat supplies to Kashmir have created outrage, with the minister for health and medical education Sakina Itoo assuring strict action against violators. “Food adulteration is a crime against public health and an attack on the lives of our people. There will be zero tolerance for food adulteration and unhygienic practices in J&K. Those compromising food safety will face strict legal action, including suspension of licences and prosecution. No individual or establishment will be spared, irrespective of influence,” Itoo said.
She urged all food business operators to strictly follow food safety standards and citizens to remain vigilant and report violations. “Public health is non-negotiable. Safe Food, Safe Families!” she said.
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