ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt Announces Six Free Gas Cylinders For AAY Families In Legislative Assembly Amid Uproar

Srinagar: Six free gas cylinders for a year have been approved for Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) category in Jammu and Kashmir, the government announced in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department said that the competent authority has cleared six free gas cylinders in the Union Territory.

In the 2024 assembly elections, the National Conference had promised to offer 12 free gas cylinders to domestic consumers in a year.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned the government over offering free cylinders to AAY and reneging its promise calling it a mockery with the people.

“You promised to give 12 free cylinders to the people during the elections. Now you have restricted it to six cylinders to AAY families. This is betrayal with the people,” said BJP Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, triggering clashes between the treasury and opposition benches.

He said that “even the government is not offering six free cylinders to all households and called it a betrayal with the poor people.”