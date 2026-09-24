Jammu Kashmir Govt Announces Six Free Gas Cylinders For AAY Families In Legislative Assembly Amid Uproar
Jammu and Kashmir government announces free gas cylinders for AAY families, BJP slams NC for failing to deliver on promises.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Srinagar: Six free gas cylinders for a year have been approved for Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) category in Jammu and Kashmir, the government announced in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.
The Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department said that the competent authority has cleared six free gas cylinders in the Union Territory.
In the 2024 assembly elections, the National Conference had promised to offer 12 free gas cylinders to domestic consumers in a year.
The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned the government over offering free cylinders to AAY and reneging its promise calling it a mockery with the people.
“You promised to give 12 free cylinders to the people during the elections. Now you have restricted it to six cylinders to AAY families. This is betrayal with the people,” said BJP Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, triggering clashes between the treasury and opposition benches.
He said that “even the government is not offering six free cylinders to all households and called it a betrayal with the poor people.”
Sharma said the National Conference government has cheated people in the name of free electricity, gas and ration. “Two years have passed, where did the 24 cylinders go? Give an account of them. Give an account of the one lakh jobs you promised. You are misleading poor people. How long will you continue to lie?”, he asked.
Sharma said even after two years the government has failed to fulfil its promise of offering 200 units of electricity to people. The BJP MLAs stood from their seats and shouted slogans “Jhoote Sarkar Hai Hai”, “2 Saal Ke 24 Cylinder Kahan Gaye Kahan Gaye" and “Cylinder Chor”, triggering heated exchanged between the two sides.
Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather stood up and brought order to the House, asking the legislators to take seats. In addition to free gas cylinders to domestic consumers, the government has promised to double the ration to consumers and give 200 free units of electricity to all households. Previously, the government had announced free bus rides to women.
The 10-day autumn session is underway in Srinagar and the House has listed three liquor bills seeking ban on sale and consumption of liquor in the UT for today.
Outside the House, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Aga Syed Muntazir said the government could not keep their word on the promises of day to day affairs.
“They have made it conditional now by offering gas cylinders only to AAY families. Also they have restricted cylinders to six from its promise of 12 per year. The government got a massive mandate for its big promises but now they have taken U-turn ,” he added.
Also Read