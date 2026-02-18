ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt Announces 10 Per Cent Capex Funds For Rural Sanitation

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced keeping 10 per cent of funds from the Capex budget for running the defunct solid waste management infrastructure for the sanitation of villages in the union territory.

Announcing this decision, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Javid Dar said that 10 per cent of the funds will be kept from the district capex budget for maintenance and operation of the infrastructure built under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) for rural sanitation.

“The legislators have been raising the issue of rural sanitation in the assembly. Under SBM, we have funds for constructing infrastructure, but we have no money for its maintenance and operation. I am thankful to the chief minister (Omar Abdullah) who considered keeping the 10 per cent budget from district capex after I discussed the matter with them,” Dar said while presenting the grants for rural development and agriculture departments.

Calling it a “big achievement”, the minister congratulated all the legislators on the feat, while the legislators from across the parties in the assembly thumped the benches in applause of the minister.

Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 4,291 panchayats and 287 blocks, in which the rural development department has been building segregation sheds and community soakage pits under the Swachh Bharat Mission to keep the villages clean.

The rural development department has spent significant funds in these panchayats for the construction of 113 Plastic Waste Management Units (PMU), which were built in Jammu and Kashmir, and the purchase of 1,453 vehicles, which include tricycles (637), e-rickshaws (458), and motorised vehicles (358), for the transportation of solid waste.

According to official data from the rural sanitation department, 2,800 segregation sheds have been constructed in 287 blocks of the UT. Per official information, each segregation shed was built for Rs 7 lakh, while each vehicle was procured at Rs 11 lakh.