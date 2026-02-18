Jammu Kashmir Govt Announces 10 Per Cent Capex Funds For Rural Sanitation
The funds will be kept from the district capex budget for maintenance and operation of the infrastructure built under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).
Published : February 18, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced keeping 10 per cent of funds from the Capex budget for running the defunct solid waste management infrastructure for the sanitation of villages in the union territory.
Announcing this decision, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Javid Dar said that 10 per cent of the funds will be kept from the district capex budget for maintenance and operation of the infrastructure built under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) for rural sanitation.
“The legislators have been raising the issue of rural sanitation in the assembly. Under SBM, we have funds for constructing infrastructure, but we have no money for its maintenance and operation. I am thankful to the chief minister (Omar Abdullah) who considered keeping the 10 per cent budget from district capex after I discussed the matter with them,” Dar said while presenting the grants for rural development and agriculture departments.
Calling it a “big achievement”, the minister congratulated all the legislators on the feat, while the legislators from across the parties in the assembly thumped the benches in applause of the minister.
Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 4,291 panchayats and 287 blocks, in which the rural development department has been building segregation sheds and community soakage pits under the Swachh Bharat Mission to keep the villages clean.
The rural development department has spent significant funds in these panchayats for the construction of 113 Plastic Waste Management Units (PMU), which were built in Jammu and Kashmir, and the purchase of 1,453 vehicles, which include tricycles (637), e-rickshaws (458), and motorised vehicles (358), for the transportation of solid waste.
According to official data from the rural sanitation department, 2,800 segregation sheds have been constructed in 287 blocks of the UT. Per official information, each segregation shed was built for Rs 7 lakh, while each vehicle was procured at Rs 11 lakh.
The minister said that this infrastructure lies defunct without continuous funding. “Now, with the funds kept for this component, this infrastructure can be utilised for keeping villages clean from garbage and other waste,” he said.
The announcement of the RDD minister follows the budget speech of the chief minister, Omar Abdullah, in which he had proposed to further strengthen rural infrastructure, sanitation and livelihood support by converging and optimally leveraging various central schemes, with a special focus on achieving ODF-Plus status across rural Jammu and Kashmir.
“To ensure long-term sustainability of these assets, I further propose to leverage District CAPEX funds from 2026–27 onwards for engaging capable agencies for professional operation and maintenance of rural sanitation infrastructure so that these facilities remain functional, hygienic and community-owned. This initiative represents a decisive shift from asset creation to asset sustainability and will significantly improve public health, environmental outcomes and quality of life in rural areas,” Omar said in the speech on February 6 before tabling the budget.
On January 30, ETV Bharat had exclusively reported that the rural development ministry of the UT had proposed to allocate funding from the panchayat raj institutions' grants.
Officials had told ETV Bharat that each panchayat in Jammu and Kashmir gets Rs 23 lakh grants annually, and of this, 10 per cent will now be utilised for solid waste management. “These funds, when allocated, will now be utilised for waste collection, user charges for disposal of garbage and running human resources and other logistics,” an official privy to the decision had said.
Official estimates disclose that Jammu and Kashmir generates 1500 tonnes of solid waste every day, which includes waste from two municipal corporations of Srinagar and Jammu and 76 municipalities in towns. The waste generated in rural areas is underestimated.
