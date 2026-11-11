Jammu Kashmir Government Admits Saffron Mission Setbacks, Promises Comprehensive Revival Plan
Jammu and Kashmir's government pledged a comprehensive saffron revival plan after a ruling party MLA criticised declining production and the failed Saffron Mission.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST|
Updated : November 11, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Srinagar: Days after a ruling party MLA from Jammu and Kashmir questioned Chief Minister Omar Abdullah about saffron revival, the government said it will come up with a comprehensive plan for rejuvenation of saffron in the Valley.
Admitting the decline in saffron production and the failure of the Saffron Mission to increase production, Agriculture Minister Javaid Ahmad Dar said that the government will review the reasons and come up with a comprehensive plan for its revival.
"The concerned MLA will be taken on board along with the farmers," Dar told reporters in Srinagar.
Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, National Conference (NC) legislator from Pampore constituency of Pulwama district, questioned Omar on Monday for not reviewing the reasons for the failure of the Rs 411 crore saffron revival mission and the decline in saffron production.
He said he had raised the revival plan with the Chief Minister during the government’s two years, but there was no action. “I urged the Chief Minister to review saffron production of the saffron, and launch a comprehensive revival plan so that farmers’ livelihoods are safeguarded. Yet there is no response from the Chief Minister," he told ETV Bharat.
Masoodi was among the 20 legislators of the ruling party who showed dissent over the cabinet expansion and changes in party functioning.
The MLA said that under the national saffron mission, Rs 411 crore was spent to construct 138 bore wells, all of which are defunct. "This is a concern. Saffron decline is associated with many issues. There were management-level issues with these bore wells. One borewell serves 600 kanals, which was difficult to operate and manage,” Dar said.
The minister said that the government is making efforts to rejuvenate saffron fields under the Jammu and Kashmir Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP), a scheme co-funded by the Jammu & Kashmir government and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to increase agricultural productivity.
"We will rope in scientists from SKUAST for making this comprehensive revival plan. Also, many farmers are not interested in saffron and want to switch to other farming. We will take on board the MLA and farmers. We will come up with a comprehensive plan for saffron revival," Dar said.
Dar on Monday inaugurated ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan-cum-Kissan Mela at Dussu in Pampore constituency. But MLA Pampore Hasnain Masoodi stayed away from it; so had NC legislator from Rajpora Ghulam Mohidin Mir. Only two opposition MLAs from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) attended the event, besides officials.
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