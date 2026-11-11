ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Government Admits Saffron Mission Setbacks, Promises Comprehensive Revival Plan

Representational Image | A man collects saffron crocus flowers during the harvest season at Pampore, Jammu Kashmir. ( File/ANI )

By Mir Farhat Maqbool 2 Min Read

Srinagar: Days after a ruling party MLA from Jammu and Kashmir questioned Chief Minister Omar Abdullah about saffron revival, the government said it will come up with a comprehensive plan for rejuvenation of saffron in the Valley.

Admitting the decline in saffron production and the failure of the Saffron Mission to increase production, Agriculture Minister Javaid Ahmad Dar said that the government will review the reasons and come up with a comprehensive plan for its revival.

"The concerned MLA will be taken on board along with the farmers," Dar told reporters in Srinagar. Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, National Conference (NC) legislator from Pampore constituency of Pulwama district, questioned Omar on Monday for not reviewing the reasons for the failure of the Rs 411 crore saffron revival mission and the decline in saffron production. He said he had raised the revival plan with the Chief Minister during the government’s two years, but there was no action. “I urged the Chief Minister to review saffron production of the saffron, and launch a comprehensive revival plan so that farmers’ livelihoods are safeguarded. Yet there is no response from the Chief Minister," he told ETV Bharat. Masoodi was among the 20 legislators of the ruling party who showed dissent over the cabinet expansion and changes in party functioning.