ETV Bharat / state

‘800 FIRs, 950 Arrests In 45 Days’: Jammu Kashmir No More Safe Haven For Drug Peddlers, Says LG

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha addressing gathering at the launch of drug-free campaign ( Lok Bhavan Jammu and Kashmir )

Bandipora: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday declared that there would be “no safe space” for drug peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the anti-drug campaign’s success within just 45 days, with nearly 800 FIRs registered and approximately 950 arrests of drug peddlers across the Union Territory.

The LG’s remarks came during a massive “Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir” padyatra in Bandipora, where thousands of students, youth volunteers, traders, women’s groups and civil society members marched together against drug abuse and narco-terrorism.

Addressing the gathering, Sinha said the campaign would continue until every drug peddler is sent behind bars. He termed narcotics and narco-terrorism among the biggest threats facing Jammu and Kashmir.

“The money generated through drug trafficking is being used to fuel terrorism in the region. We will not allow this land to be on the agenda of terrorists,” he said, adding that security forces and law enforcement agencies are committed to eradicating the drug menace from Kashmir.