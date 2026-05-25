‘800 FIRs, 950 Arrests In 45 Days’: Jammu Kashmir No More Safe Haven For Drug Peddlers, Says LG
LG Manoj Sinha declares zero tolerance for drug peddlers in J&K, highlighting legal actions and community efforts during Bandipora anti-drug padyatra, reports Ajaz Nazki.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 25, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Bandipora: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday declared that there would be “no safe space” for drug peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the anti-drug campaign’s success within just 45 days, with nearly 800 FIRs registered and approximately 950 arrests of drug peddlers across the Union Territory.
The LG’s remarks came during a massive “Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir” padyatra in Bandipora, where thousands of students, youth volunteers, traders, women’s groups and civil society members marched together against drug abuse and narco-terrorism.
Addressing the gathering, Sinha said the campaign would continue until every drug peddler is sent behind bars. He termed narcotics and narco-terrorism among the biggest threats facing Jammu and Kashmir.
“The money generated through drug trafficking is being used to fuel terrorism in the region. We will not allow this land to be on the agenda of terrorists,” he said, adding that security forces and law enforcement agencies are committed to eradicating the drug menace from Kashmir.
The LG said that authorities had intensified the crackdown on narcotics networks by booking 59 accused under the PITNDPS Act and attaching properties created through “black money” earned from drug trafficking.
“The administration has also suggested suspending 457 driving licences, recommending the cancellation of 116 passports and initiated proceedings to cancel registration of 606 vehicles allegedly linked to drug-related activities. Every drug peddler is being searched and arrested. Those who destroyed the future of our children will not find any safe space in Jammu and Kashmir,” Sinha said.
Calling the campaign a “new ray of hope” for Kashmir, he said nearly 3,000 youth clubs have been established across Jammu and Kashmir to engage young people in constructive and community-based activities and protect them from addiction.
The anti-drug drive, launched earlier this year, has emerged as one of the administration’s largest social campaigns, combining law enforcement, rehabilitation and public participation to tackle the growing challenge of substance abuse in the Valley.
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