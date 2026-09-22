ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Forms AI Committees For 'Better' Governance And Citizen Services

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday constituted two committees to identify practical applications of artificial intelligence in governance and develop an AI-enabled, citizen-centric governance system in the Union Territory.

According to the J&K General Administration Department order, the move is aimed at using emerging digital technologies for "better governance, faster decision-making and enhanced citizen service delivery."

The committees will identify practical AI applications and use cases across departments and work toward establishing an "AI-enabled citizen-centric governance system" in Jammu and Kashmir.

The apex committee, as per the order, will be headed by the Chief Secretary as its chairperson.

The committee will include the Financial Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department; Director, Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu; State Informatics Officer, J&K, NIC; a representative of BISAG; and any other officer who may be co-opted.

A representative of the concerned administrative department or departments will also be included as a member. The order assigns the apex committee the responsibility of approving the action plan for each department.

It will also “review program of implementation of the action plans and take further appropriate measures to review bottlenecks and streamline implementation.”

The core committee will be chaired by the Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department. The Director of IIT Jammu will serve as co-chairperson.