Jammu Kashmir Forms AI Committees For 'Better' Governance And Citizen Services
The committee's first responsibility "will be to collaborate on identifying and developing AI-driven solutions customized to administrative and developmental requirements."
Published : September 22, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday constituted two committees to identify practical applications of artificial intelligence in governance and develop an AI-enabled, citizen-centric governance system in the Union Territory.
According to the J&K General Administration Department order, the move is aimed at using emerging digital technologies for "better governance, faster decision-making and enhanced citizen service delivery."
The committees will identify practical AI applications and use cases across departments and work toward establishing an "AI-enabled citizen-centric governance system" in Jammu and Kashmir.
The apex committee, as per the order, will be headed by the Chief Secretary as its chairperson.
The committee will include the Financial Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department; Director, Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu; State Informatics Officer, J&K, NIC; a representative of BISAG; and any other officer who may be co-opted.
A representative of the concerned administrative department or departments will also be included as a member. The order assigns the apex committee the responsibility of approving the action plan for each department.
It will also “review program of implementation of the action plans and take further appropriate measures to review bottlenecks and streamline implementation.”
The core committee will be chaired by the Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department. The Director of IIT Jammu will serve as co-chairperson.
Its members will include the State Informatics Officer, J&K, NIC; representatives of the concerned administrative department or departments not below the rank of Additional Secretary; a representative of BISAG; and any other officer who may be co-opted. The core committee has been tasked with working on the practical development and deployment of AI-based solutions.
According to the order, its first responsibility will be “to collaborate on identifying and developing AI-driven solutions customized to administrative and developmental requirements.”
It will also identify AI use cases for pilot deployment that have substantial impact. The order says such deployment should ensure “smooth integration with existing e-governance infrastructure, digital portals and departmental workflows.”
The committee will further define a structured roadmap for departmental adoption of AI, with a focus on “achievement of measurable public value (citizen centric services) and operational efficiency.”
The government order also sets out requirements for responsible use of artificial intelligence. The core committee has been directed “to ensure responsible AI practices, strict compliance with statutory data protection norms (including the DPDP Act), algorithmic transparency, sustainability and scalability.”
It will also identify systemic and technical bottlenecks and recommend remedies and protocols. The order calls for key performance indicators and milestone-based monitoring. The committee will be responsible for establishing “key performance indicators (KPIs) and milestone-based monitoring mechanisms for efficiency in execution.”
The government has also directed the committee to assess different options for developing and procuring AI systems. The order calls for comparative assessments between “in-house development (leveraging NIC/J&K eGI/BISAG/COE-AD) and external vendor procurement.”
The purpose is to balance “fiscal prudency, technical maintenance and affordability with long-term ownership,” according to the order. This provision requires the committee to examine both government-led development and external procurement while considering financial and technical factors as well as long-term ownership.
The Information Technology Department will service both committees, according to the government order. The committees have also been directed to prepare a time-bound departmental calendar for sector-specific deliberations. The order says these deliberations will be conducted “to identify AI-Use Cases and accordingly, design targeted interventions.”
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