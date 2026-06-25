ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Gets First Sports Excellence Centre In Pulwama; LG Sinha, Sports Minister Thank PM Modi

Srinagar: The central government has approved the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) for sports for Jammu and Kashmir in the Pulwama district, prompting Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the elected government to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandviya.

Sinha said that the first NCOE at Awantipora, Pulwama, will serve as a premier national centre for High Altitude Sports and various athletic competitions besides skilling thousands of youths in various sports.

“I am grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri @Narendramodi Ji & Hon'ble Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, GoI Dr. @mansukhmandviya Ji for approval of J&K's. The facilities at NCOE campus will include athletics tracks, indoor courts, football turf, hockey turfs, kabaddi and kho-kho courts, shooting range, swimming pool, taekwondo hall, integrated strength & conditioning and rehab complex, hostels, sports science centre, and sports medicine centre. This state-of-the-art Centre will bring world-class infrastructure and elite coaching right to our Union Territory, training the next generation of Olympic and international champions,” Sinha posted on X.

The UT's Sports Minister Satish Sharma also thanked PM Modi and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for approving the NCOE.

“On behalf of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, I express my deepest gratitude to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, Union Sports Minister Dr. @mansukhmandviya Ji & support of our dynamic CM Jenab Omar Abdullah for approving J&K’s first National Centre of Excellence (NCOE),” Sharma posted on X immediately after the LG.