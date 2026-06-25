Jammu Kashmir Gets First Sports Excellence Centre In Pulwama; LG Sinha, Sports Minister Thank PM Modi
The central government approved Jammu and Kashmir’s first National Centre of Excellence in Pulwama, featuring world-class sports facilities to train future Olympic and international athletes.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 25, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Srinagar: The central government has approved the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) for sports for Jammu and Kashmir in the Pulwama district, prompting Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the elected government to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandviya.
Sinha said that the first NCOE at Awantipora, Pulwama, will serve as a premier national centre for High Altitude Sports and various athletic competitions besides skilling thousands of youths in various sports.
“I am grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri @Narendramodi Ji & Hon'ble Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, GoI Dr. @mansukhmandviya Ji for approval of J&K's. The facilities at NCOE campus will include athletics tracks, indoor courts, football turf, hockey turfs, kabaddi and kho-kho courts, shooting range, swimming pool, taekwondo hall, integrated strength & conditioning and rehab complex, hostels, sports science centre, and sports medicine centre. This state-of-the-art Centre will bring world-class infrastructure and elite coaching right to our Union Territory, training the next generation of Olympic and international champions,” Sinha posted on X.
The UT's Sports Minister Satish Sharma also thanked PM Modi and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for approving the NCOE.
“On behalf of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, I express my deepest gratitude to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, Union Sports Minister Dr. @mansukhmandviya Ji & support of our dynamic CM Jenab Omar Abdullah for approving J&K’s first National Centre of Excellence (NCOE),” Sharma posted on X immediately after the LG.
He said this world-class facility with athletics tracks, football turf, hockey turfs, a shooting range, a swimming pool & a sports science centre will be a game-changer for our youth. “J&K is ready to produce the next generation of Olympic champions!” he said.
The Jammu and Kashmir revenue department earlier this month evicted farmers from hundreds of kanals of state land in Awantipora tehsil in the villages of Padgampora, Goripora, Wandhakpor, and Dangerpora, where farmers had used this land for decades for paddy and mustard cultivation.
Following protests by farmers and legislators from the ruling National Conference and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the farmers planted paddy saplings.
The government had earlier taken several kanals of state land at Dangerpora for construction of a housing colony, police housing colony, Islamic University of Science and Technology and social forestry. This land lies adjacent to the Jammu and Kashmir National Highway and holds economic and strategic value.
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