'Rs 4,000 For Orchard Worth Crores': Jammu Kashmir Flood Victims Say Govt Compensation An 'Insult'

Srinagar: Rayees Ahmad Bhat, a young orchardist from Gussu village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, toiled hard in his family’s apple orchard, hoping for a better yield to cover their annual expenses. But the floods in September ravaged and washed away four kanals of the Bhat family’s orchard.

After several visits by the local legislator from the Rajpora constituency, Mohidin Mir, and officials from the horticulture department, the farmers received a paltry compensation of Rs 4,000, even though their orchards, worth crores, were destroyed. “This ‘relief’ will not even cover the fuel for the spray motor we used in the orchard,” a dismayed Bhat said.

The September floods and other weather calamities damaged more than 18,934 residential structures across the Union Territory. Out of the total 75,997.32 hectares of cropped area, including apple orchards, the Jammu division suffered losses to 69,707.69 hectares of cropped land, and 6,289.63 hectares were affected in the Kashmir valley, amounting to a total loss of Rs 209 crore, according to Minister of Agriculture and Horticulture, Javaid Dar.

Dar, in the recent assembly session in Kashmir, stated that Rs 52 crore had been given as compensation to flood-affected farmers in the Jammu division and Rs 1.91 crore in the Kashmir valley under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms.

Citing SDRF norms, the government said that Rs 8,500 per hectare is provided as compensation for rain-fed areas and Rs 17,000 per hectare for irrigated areas. Additionally, an input subsidy of Rs 1,000 per farmer is granted to those whose sown areas have sustained verified losses.

As per these norms, a total of Rs 6.47 crore has been disbursed to affected farmers across the Union Territory, including Rs 6.35 crore for crops and Rs 12.19 lakh for horticultural crops.