'Rs 4,000 For Orchard Worth Crores': Jammu Kashmir Flood Victims Say Govt Compensation An 'Insult'
The September floods and other weather calamities damaged more than 18,934 residential structures across the Union Territory and affected 75,997.32 hectares of cropped land.
Srinagar: Rayees Ahmad Bhat, a young orchardist from Gussu village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, toiled hard in his family’s apple orchard, hoping for a better yield to cover their annual expenses. But the floods in September ravaged and washed away four kanals of the Bhat family’s orchard.
After several visits by the local legislator from the Rajpora constituency, Mohidin Mir, and officials from the horticulture department, the farmers received a paltry compensation of Rs 4,000, even though their orchards, worth crores, were destroyed. “This ‘relief’ will not even cover the fuel for the spray motor we used in the orchard,” a dismayed Bhat said.
The September floods and other weather calamities damaged more than 18,934 residential structures across the Union Territory. Out of the total 75,997.32 hectares of cropped area, including apple orchards, the Jammu division suffered losses to 69,707.69 hectares of cropped land, and 6,289.63 hectares were affected in the Kashmir valley, amounting to a total loss of Rs 209 crore, according to Minister of Agriculture and Horticulture, Javaid Dar.
Dar, in the recent assembly session in Kashmir, stated that Rs 52 crore had been given as compensation to flood-affected farmers in the Jammu division and Rs 1.91 crore in the Kashmir valley under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms.
Citing SDRF norms, the government said that Rs 8,500 per hectare is provided as compensation for rain-fed areas and Rs 17,000 per hectare for irrigated areas. Additionally, an input subsidy of Rs 1,000 per farmer is granted to those whose sown areas have sustained verified losses.
As per these norms, a total of Rs 6.47 crore has been disbursed to affected farmers across the Union Territory, including Rs 6.35 crore for crops and Rs 12.19 lakh for horticultural crops.
“This compensation is paltry and amounts to an insult to us,” said Muhammad Shafi of Pulwama, whose orchard and paddy crops were damaged by the floods.
The inadequate compensation from the Jammu and Kashmir government triggered protests and a heated debate in the recent assembly session, where legislators from both the opposition and treasury benches expressed anger at the government.
BJP legislator from Udhampur, Pawan Kumar Gupta, said his constituency suffered flood-related damage to infrastructure and crops, but no relief had been provided even for temporary restoration. He demanded Rs 20 lakh in relief for victims whose houses were damaged.
Mir, the National Conference legislator from Rajpora, said that the SDRF relief for farmers in his constituency was “very little,” but he remains hopeful that the Government of India will release a flood package to support farmers. “Even if the central government is from the opposition party, they must compensate flood victims just like they do in other states,” Mir said.
Khurshid Ahmed, another ruling party legislator from the Gulabgarh constituency in the Reasi district of Jammu, said that people in his constituency, whose houses and residential structures were damaged, are still living under the open sky. “The government must pursue the rehabilitation plan with the central government seriously so that victims don’t suffer during winter,” he said.
The Jammu and Kashmir government stated that, under SDRF norms, it has compensated farmers and now awaits a package from the Government of India. “We have forwarded a detailed assessment report to the Government of India for relief assistance and are hopeful for its early release,” Minister Dar said.
