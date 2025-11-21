ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Dispute Govt's Rs 200 Crore Flood Loss Estimate In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government recently revealed that the floods and highway blockages in August and September have incurred a loss of Rs 200 crore to the horticulture and agriculture sectors. However, growers and traders contended the claim, saying that the natural calamity resulted in much higher losses, amounting to Rs 2000 crore.

The Minister for Agriculture and Horticulture, Javid Ahmad Dar, in the October session of the legislature, said that the horticulture and agriculture sectors suffered Rs 200 crore losses due to floods and highway closure. Dar announced that a relief package has been demanded from the central government.

The floods in September and heavy rainfall, cloudbursts and landslides have damaged more than 18,934 residential structures across the Union Territory, according to the government. The loss to cropped areas in the agriculture and horticulture sectors was reported at 75,997.32 hectares, in which the Jammu division suffered the maximum brunt.

The total loss was Rs 209 crore, Minister Dar said, adding that under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms, Rs 52 crore had been given as compensation to the affected farmers in the Jammu division and Rs 1.91 crore in the Kashmir valley.