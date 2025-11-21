Farmers Dispute Govt's Rs 200 Crore Flood Loss Estimate In Jammu Kashmir
Growers and traders contended the official claim, saying that the natural calamity resulted in losses amounting to Rs 2000 crore.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 4:31 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government recently revealed that the floods and highway blockages in August and September have incurred a loss of Rs 200 crore to the horticulture and agriculture sectors. However, growers and traders contended the claim, saying that the natural calamity resulted in much higher losses, amounting to Rs 2000 crore.
The Minister for Agriculture and Horticulture, Javid Ahmad Dar, in the October session of the legislature, said that the horticulture and agriculture sectors suffered Rs 200 crore losses due to floods and highway closure. Dar announced that a relief package has been demanded from the central government.
The floods in September and heavy rainfall, cloudbursts and landslides have damaged more than 18,934 residential structures across the Union Territory, according to the government. The loss to cropped areas in the agriculture and horticulture sectors was reported at 75,997.32 hectares, in which the Jammu division suffered the maximum brunt.
The total loss was Rs 209 crore, Minister Dar said, adding that under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms, Rs 52 crore had been given as compensation to the affected farmers in the Jammu division and Rs 1.91 crore in the Kashmir valley.
But Bashir Ahmad Basheer, the chairman of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers-Cum-Dealers Union, said that the government figures are an underestimation of the damage to the two sectors of horticulture and agriculture, which are among the main wheels of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy.
Basheer said that the blockage of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway caused by the landslides in Udhampur for more than 20 days alone incurred a loss of more than 600 crore in the apple sector. “Our one estimate suggests a loss of Rs 2000 crore to horticulture only, and the affected include traders, growers, and those directly and indirectly linked to the horticulture sector,” he said.
The floods in September damaged crops and houses in the Jammu region; in the Kashmir valley, paddy and apple farms were severely affected. Ruling party legislator from the Pampore assembly constituency, Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, said that in his constituency alone, the paddy farmers suffered a loss of Rs 15 crore. “I have apprised the estimate to the chief minister,” he said, hoping for a relief package from the government of India.
Zahoor Ahmad Rather, president of the Apple Federation of Jammu and Kashmir, said the loss to the horticulture sector, due to highway closure and weather extremities, was more than what the government estimated. “The extreme weather, like hailstorms and heavy rains during the summer months in Kashmir, damaged the apples and other crops. Then the floods and highway closure doubled the losses,” Rather said, adding the chief minister’s recent meeting with the finance minister must have accounted for these factors for a relief package.
