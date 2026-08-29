Jammu Kashmir Faces Energy Shortfall As Silt Flushing Delays Baglihar I Restoration
J&K power projects have been facing reduced storage in dam capacity due to accumulation of silt over the decades.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is grappling with power shortfall as the flushing of silt at the 450 megawatt Baglihar stage I hydropower project has been extended.
The 900 MW Baghliar project in Ramban district and 690 Salal hydropower project in Reasi district were shut for maintenance to flush out silt. While the 450 MW Stage II of Baglihar and Salal projects resumed operations, the Baglihar stage I continues to be under maintenance because silt accumulated at its gates has not been completely flushed, officials told ETV Bharat.
The two National Hydropower Corporation (NHPC)-owned projects constructed on Chenab river are the key sources of energy for the region. For Jammu and Kashmir, the peak power demand touches 2,500 MW or above in summers. Kashmir alone faces the peak demand of 1,100 MW with authorities unable to meet the shortfall of over 200 MW.
In view of deficit, authorities are forced to purchase energy from open market at higher prices. Earlier this week, the power department purchased 200 MW from the open market to meet the deficit. A unit of energy was purchased at Rs 10 against the selling price of Rs 2 per unit burdening the exchequer with further losses.
The J&K government is facing criticism over recent 6.83 percent hike in power tariffs in both domestic and commercial segments to tide over the shortfall in revenue. The projected cost of energy is Rs 10,275.72 crore with 7,352.87 crore revenue to be collected, leaving a gap of Rs 2,922.85 crore.
In the recent tariff hike, for domestic consumers, the energy charge has been fixed at Rs 2.45 per unit up to 200 units, followed by Rs 4.20 per unit above 200 units and Rs 4.60 per unit above 400.
Compounding the problem is power projects facing reduced storage in dam capacity due to accumulation of silt over the decades. Under the 1960 Indus Water Treaty (IWT) between India and Pakistan that New Delhi has put in abeyance following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, the projects are designed with concrete under-sluices that build up the silt in the reservoirs.
At Salal project, the NHPC hired executing agencies for restoring the storage capacity by removing the deposited sediments to increase power generation and life of the project.
According to official documents, the storage capacity of Salal reservoir was reduced to 13.95 Million Cubic Meters (MCM) at Full Reservoir Level (FPL) from 284.08 MCM at EPL at the time of its operation in 1987.
"Salal has resumed operation and its efficency will be improved now. The Baghliar too will be operation fully in sometime after the restoration work," said a senior official.
Also Read