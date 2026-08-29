ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Faces Energy Shortfall As Silt Flushing Delays Baglihar I Restoration

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is grappling with power shortfall as the flushing of silt at the 450 megawatt Baglihar stage I hydropower project has been extended.

The 900 MW Baghliar project in Ramban district and 690 Salal hydropower project in Reasi district were shut for maintenance to flush out silt. While the 450 MW Stage II of Baglihar and Salal projects resumed operations, the Baglihar stage I continues to be under maintenance because silt accumulated at its gates has not been completely flushed, officials told ETV Bharat.

The two National Hydropower Corporation (NHPC)-owned projects constructed on Chenab river are the key sources of energy for the region. For Jammu and Kashmir, the peak power demand touches 2,500 MW or above in summers. Kashmir alone faces the peak demand of 1,100 MW with authorities unable to meet the shortfall of over 200 MW.

In view of deficit, authorities are forced to purchase energy from open market at higher prices. Earlier this week, the power department purchased 200 MW from the open market to meet the deficit. A unit of energy was purchased at Rs 10 against the selling price of Rs 2 per unit burdening the exchequer with further losses.

The J&K government is facing criticism over recent 6.83 percent hike in power tariffs in both domestic and commercial segments to tide over the shortfall in revenue. The projected cost of energy is Rs 10,275.72 crore with 7,352.87 crore revenue to be collected, leaving a gap of Rs 2,922.85 crore.