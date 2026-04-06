Jammu Kashmir Expands Special Education With Two New Schools; Focus On Skill And Technical Courses
Expanding educational opportunities for special needs students in Jammu Kashmir through new schools, vocational training, and upgraded facilities to empower inclusive academic and career growth.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Srinagar: A hope has been reignited for students with special needs in Jammu and Kashmir, as the government expands educational opportunities for them by constructing new schools in north and south Kashmir.
Official sources told ETV Bharat that a building for an educational institute has been completed in Anantnag district, and land has been allocated in Sopore for the construction of another. This will bring the total number of special schools for children with speech and hearing impairments in the Valley to three, alongside the existing Abhinandan Home in Srinagar’s Solina area.
“Both of these schools will have boarding facilities and special educational facilities for children who have hearing and speech impairments,” said a senior official.
He added that initially, children will be enrolled from nursery to Class 12, with plans to later upgrade these institutions to offer higher education, supported by specialised educators for these students.
The government is also likely to begin ITI courses at the Abhinandan Home as soon as the new building is completed. The school was earlier an NGO-run, but it was in a dilapidated condition and lacked facilities.
However, it was taken over by the government and handed over to the Social Welfare Department, which upgraded its facilities and is completing a new multi-storey building and hotels for the girl children. This school currently enrols 128 students up to 12th grade and has hired special sign language instructors who teach these students.
According to the survey by Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan of the education department, Jammu and Kashmir has 36,000 children with special needs between 0 and 18 years of age as per the 2011 census. Officials said today the number could be higher as the last census was carried out in 2011.
For these children, Abhinandan Home is the only facility of education across Jammu and Kashmir. An official in the Social Welfare Department said that the government will this year start a vocational training programme at Abhinandan Home for the students who have passed 10th and 12th grade.
“Forty-four students from Abhinandan Home have passed Class 12 exams with distinction in three years, but they have no opportunity for vocational courses or higher studies due to a lack of facilities and colleges for them. Hopefully, from this year, we will start vocational courses for them as soon as the buildings are completed,” the official said.
Mudasir Ahmad, principal of the Abhinandan Home, the initiative of the government vocational courses and the process for higher educational facilities have rekindled hopes among the parents because these students are sitting idle at home after they passed Class 12th.
Last month, the Jammu and Kashmir government had asked the Principal Government College of Education, Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE), Srinagar, Professor Seema Naaz, to frame a proposal for skill, vocational courses and academic courses for these students after making two resource centres with the services of sign language instructors available for these children either in Amar College or College of Education.
Prof. Naaz has submitted the proposal to the Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, who will forward it within the coming days to the higher authorities in the government for approval.
Labroo has visited Abhinandan Home on several occasions to review the status of the school construction and other facilities. He said that these special students must be empowered with access to academic education, technical training, and sustainable career opportunities.
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