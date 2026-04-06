ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Expands Special Education With Two New Schools; Focus On Skill And Technical Courses

Srinagar: A hope has been reignited for students with special needs in Jammu and Kashmir, as the government expands educational opportunities for them by constructing new schools in north and south Kashmir.

Official sources told ETV Bharat that a building for an educational institute has been completed in Anantnag district, and land has been allocated in Sopore for the construction of another. This will bring the total number of special schools for children with speech and hearing impairments in the Valley to three, alongside the existing Abhinandan Home in Srinagar’s Solina area.

“Both of these schools will have boarding facilities and special educational facilities for children who have hearing and speech impairments,” said a senior official.

Students of the Abhinandan Home attending special event (ETV Bharat)

He added that initially, children will be enrolled from nursery to Class 12, with plans to later upgrade these institutions to offer higher education, supported by specialised educators for these students.

The government is also likely to begin ITI courses at the Abhinandan Home as soon as the new building is completed. The school was earlier an NGO-run, but it was in a dilapidated condition and lacked facilities.

However, it was taken over by the government and handed over to the Social Welfare Department, which upgraded its facilities and is completing a new multi-storey building and hotels for the girl children. This school currently enrols 128 students up to 12th grade and has hired special sign language instructors who teach these students.