Jammu Kashmir: EOW Files Chargesheet Against 7 For Misusing School Building Funds In Kupwara

Srinagar: The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch Kashmir has filed a chargesheet against seven persons accused of misappropriation of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan scheme funds for school building work in Kupwara district, officials said on Sunday.

The EOW on Saturday filed a chargesheet before the Court of Special Anti-Corruption Judge Baramulla against seven accused individuals for offences under Sections 420, 120-B RPC read with Section 5(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

The case was registered on the basis of a written complaint alleging misappropriation of government funds sanctioned for the construction of a school building at the village of Hampora Kralgund under the SSA scheme. The project was sanctioned for the construction of a school building along with a kitchen, toilet and ramp.

During the investigation, it surfaced that although an amount of Rs 5,73,592 had been released through various cheques by the then zonal education officer Langate, mostly routed through the first teacher of the primary school Hampora, the approved works were not executed as per norms, the officials said.

On the ground, only the school building structure existed, while the kitchen block, toilet and ramp were not constructed despite the release of funds, they added.