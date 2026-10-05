Jammu Kashmir Eases Business Rules, But Experts Say It 'Shouldn't Come At Cost Of Fragile Environment'
The J&K assembly passed the Ease of Doing Business Bill to cut industrial regulatory hurdles, drawing praise from traders but warnings from local environmentalists.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has removed the bureaucratic rigmarole for investors and business operators, who previously needed multiple no-objection certificates (NoCs), to operate local industries in the region. However, environmentalists cautioned that the sudden ease of doing business should not come at the expense of the territory's vulnerable environment.
The reforms were formalised after the legislative assembly cleared the Jammu and Kashmir Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the law portfolio, said that the government wants to play the role of facilitator to encourage private industry rather than create regulatory roadblocks.
The bill, after being given assent by the Lieutenant Governor, will replace permission-based control with rule-based governance to enable investors and enterprises to plan, invest, and work with confidence, and to foster ease of doing business and ease of living in a manner that generates employment, attracts investment, and sustains long-term economic growth in the UT.
Traders and investors in Jammu and Kashmir said that in the current system they have to seek multiple NoCs from dozens of departments before establishing an industrial unit.
The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said the passage of the bill was an important step towards establishing a more predictable, transparent and time-bound regulatory framework for businesses and enterprises in the UT.
"The incorporation of provisions relating to In-Principle Approval and Deemed Approval represents a particularly significant development. Under the new framework, specified timelines have been prescribed for disposal of applications, while failure to decide within the stipulated period can result in the approval being deemed to have been granted," said a spokesperson.
The Chamber said the legislation provides a strong framework, but its effectiveness will be determined by implementation. "Prescribed timelines must be strictly adhered to, deemed approvals must operate in accordance with the law, and entrepreneurs should not be subjected to requirements that have been specifically removed or rationalised under the new framework," the KCCI added.
Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) Chairperson Abrar Khan said that the investors and entrepreneurs had to seek multiple NoCs and permissions from different departments.
"Till we get one NoC, the previous NoC will expire. These NoCs were impediments to industry and trade. But the Ease of Doing Business rules, once implemented, will make our work convenient. The majority of our suggestions and recommendations were heard and included in the bill," Khan told ETV Bharat, thanking the government for showing interest towards industry.
He said that traders and industrialists will cooperate in protecting the environment and go for balanced development as they belong to the same place.
GN Var, founder of Private Schools' Association Jammu & Kashmir (PSAJK), said the private schools needed 21 no-objection certificates. “We will wait for rules and S.O,” Var said, adding the government has facilitated this by removing requirements of some NoCs.
However, environmental experts caution that the ease of doing business should not come at the cost of the environment in fragile Jammu and Kashmir. “Recent climate change incidents have wreaked havoc on properties and led to deaths of humans in Nepal, Uttarakhand, Rajouri, Poonch and in Kishtwar. The natural calamities occurred due to extreme human interference with nature and rampant infrastructure development,” Zulfkar Shah, an environmental scholar, told ETV Bharat. “So, environmental protection and balanced development must be kept as a bar before easing rules for investment and industry,” he said.
While speaking on the bill before its passage, CM Omar said that violation of law by investors will be dealt with by the government. “We have not given a free hand to investors to do whatever they want. If they are found to violate the law, their project will be taken over by the government,” he said.
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