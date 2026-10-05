ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Eases Business Rules, But Experts Say It 'Shouldn't Come At Cost Of Fragile Environment'

A top view of the clock tower at Kashmir's business hub Lal Chowk in Srinagar ( File/IANS )

By Mir Farhat Maqbool 3 Min Read

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has removed the bureaucratic rigmarole for investors and business operators, who previously needed multiple no-objection certificates (NoCs), to operate local industries in the region. However, environmentalists cautioned that the sudden ease of doing business should not come at the expense of the territory's vulnerable environment.

The reforms were formalised after the legislative assembly cleared the Jammu and Kashmir Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the law portfolio, said that the government wants to play the role of facilitator to encourage private industry rather than create regulatory roadblocks. The bill, after being given assent by the Lieutenant Governor, will replace permission-based control with rule-based governance to enable investors and enterprises to plan, invest, and work with confidence, and to foster ease of doing business and ease of living in a manner that generates employment, attracts investment, and sustains long-term economic growth in the UT. Abrar Khan, Chairperson of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (ETV Bharat) Traders and investors in Jammu and Kashmir said that in the current system they have to seek multiple NoCs from dozens of departments before establishing an industrial unit. The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said the passage of the bill was an important step towards establishing a more predictable, transparent and time-bound regulatory framework for businesses and enterprises in the UT. "The incorporation of provisions relating to In-Principle Approval and Deemed Approval represents a particularly significant development. Under the new framework, specified timelines have been prescribed for disposal of applications, while failure to decide within the stipulated period can result in the approval being deemed to have been granted," said a spokesperson.