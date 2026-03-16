Jammu Kashmir Deputy CM Flags 'Unreliable' Security Vehicles After Assasination Bid On Farooq Abdullah
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has demanded 'immediate review and restoration' of his security.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 16, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST
Srinagar: Six days after an assassination bid on National Conference president, a Z-plus protectee, and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, his party colleague and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has flagged "mechanically unreliable" security vehicles in his security fleet and has demanded "immediate review and restoration" of his security.
Choudhary's Officer on Special Duty Suresh Chander has on March 15 written a letter to the SSP Security Jammu flagging the issue of mechanically unreliable vehicles like Bullet Proof Vehicle, Pilot, and Scout vehicles and reviewing the VVIPs security arrangements.
Citing his visit to Nowshera constituency in Rajouri district, a border region, on March 15, Choudhary had requested the inclusion of a Bullet Resistant Vehicle (Fortuner), which was not provided to him despite "recent tragic firing incident on Farooq Abdullah (Z+ NSG Protectee) at Royal Park, Greater Kailash, Jammu."
Farooq survived an assassination bid in Jammu on March 11 when he was leaving a wedding venue of his party functionary. Kamal Singh Jamwal, a 63-year-old resident of Purani Mandi of Jammu town, had opened fire from his revolver. Jamwal was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the police has been formed to probe the assassination attempt on the veteran NC leader.
".....it has been requested for inclusion in the motorcade of the Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister, J&K vide tour programme No. Ps/DCM/J/426/2026 dated 13.03.2026 for the scheduled visit of Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister to Nowshera Constituency, a border region, with effect from 15.03.2026 (Sunday). However, the same has not been provided. This request was made keeping in view of the prevailing security scenario and the recent tragic firing incident on Farooq Abdullah (Z+ NSG Protectee) at Royal Park, Greater Kailash, Jammu, wherein the Deputy Chief Minister was also present and was in close proximity to the VVIP," the letter mentions.
The letter also said that the Jammer Vehicle deployed for the Deputy CM has remained withdrawn from his motorcade for nearly six months on the pretext of repairs and has not been restored to date.
"Further, the Bullet Proof Vehicle, Pilot, and Scout vehicles currently deployed are mechanically unreliable and have resulted in serious and near-fatal incidents in the recent past. Despite repeated requests from this office to the concerned authorities for reviewing the security arrangements of the Deputy Chief Minister and the replacement of the vehicle presently deployed in the motorcade with a new one, no effective corrective action has been taken," it said.
Citing the prevailing security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and the frequent tours to far-flung and sensitive areas of the deputy chief minister, it said that his movement without full and reliable security cover poses a significant risk.
"The Deputy Chief Minister has expressed displeasure over the non-serious manner in which the requests of this office have been treated. In view of the above, I am once again directed to request you for an immediate review and restoration of the complete security arrangements of the Deputy Chief Minister, including replacement of all old vehicles with fresh ones and inclusion of a Bullet Resistant Fortuner Vehicle in the motorcade of Deputy Chief Minister, both within and outside the Union Territory, as desired by the Deputy Chief Minister," it said.
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