ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Deputy CM Flags 'Unreliable' Security Vehicles After Assasination Bid On Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: Six days after an assassination bid on National Conference president, a Z-plus protectee, and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, his party colleague and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has flagged "mechanically unreliable" security vehicles in his security fleet and has demanded "immediate review and restoration" of his security.

Choudhary's Officer on Special Duty Suresh Chander has on March 15 written a letter to the SSP Security Jammu flagging the issue of mechanically unreliable vehicles like Bullet Proof Vehicle, Pilot, and Scout vehicles and reviewing the VVIPs security arrangements.

Citing his visit to Nowshera constituency in Rajouri district, a border region, on March 15, Choudhary had requested the inclusion of a Bullet Resistant Vehicle (Fortuner), which was not provided to him despite "recent tragic firing incident on Farooq Abdullah (Z+ NSG Protectee) at Royal Park, Greater Kailash, Jammu."

Farooq survived an assassination bid in Jammu on March 11 when he was leaving a wedding venue of his party functionary. Kamal Singh Jamwal, a 63-year-old resident of Purani Mandi of Jammu town, had opened fire from his revolver. Jamwal was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the police has been formed to probe the assassination attempt on the veteran NC leader.

".....it has been requested for inclusion in the motorcade of the Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister, J&K vide tour programme No. Ps/DCM/J/426/2026 dated 13.03.2026 for the scheduled visit of Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister to Nowshera Constituency, a border region, with effect from 15.03.2026 (Sunday). However, the same has not been provided. This request was made keeping in view of the prevailing security scenario and the recent tragic firing incident on Farooq Abdullah (Z+ NSG Protectee) at Royal Park, Greater Kailash, Jammu, wherein the Deputy Chief Minister was also present and was in close proximity to the VVIP," the letter mentions.